One of the briefly touched topics in Tucker Carlson’s interview with Dave Collum, which I recently shared, was Collum’s swipe at Technical Analysis (TA), with which I agreed, but only partly. TA refers to the general approach of analyzing price charts of market securities. In general, it’s regarded as voodoo superstition by many - perhaps most - investment professionals and it’s almost universally dismissed and mocked in academia.

However, TA can be extremely useful to traders, not as a way to predict future price fluctuations, but as means to identify trades with positive risk-to-reward attributes. A few years ago, I identified valid trading signals for Bitcoin, based entirely on TA:

14 May 2021: " Bitcoin reversal? Three technical warning signs! " - while bitcoin was still trading above $50k, TA patterns indicated the risk of a sharp correction. Over the next 6 weeks, bitcoin dropped to below $30k.

14 July 2021: "Bitcoin: a buy at $32,000?" - in the aftermath of that correction, TA suggested a possible bullish reversal and a good risk-to-reward trade. I suggested it could rally to $50k, which it did by early September 2021.

I think that the example of Bitcoin is particularly useful here since there could be hardly any “market fundamentals” to suggest such trades.

It’s about risk/reward judgment

But TA trades aren’t - or should not be - about getting the prediction right. Rather, they’re about judging and planning directional trades from current price levels. First, looking at price charts makes it easy to determine whether a given security is trending or not, which helps us determine whether we should bet long or short. From there, TA can be useful to decide when or at what price to place our trades. Below is a simple example:

Over the last two years, gold has been in an uptrend so we’d trade gold on the long side, obviously. But on 21 April this year the price of gold temporarily peaked and remained stuck in something of a range, bouncing between $3,250 and $3,450/tr.oz. for about four months. When the price hit the bottom of that range, below $3,300/tr.oz. could be regarded as an opportunity to buy into this trend.

We can’t tell how much higher the price of gold will rise, but we could justify taking risk at that level. If it goes in our favor, great. If the trend reverses against our positions, there’s a fairly clear price level at which we should cut our losses. To a technical analyst, the line drawn in red would correspond to that “support” line at which to buy gold. From there, if the price fell significantly below that line, we’d liquidate the trade. If the trade went in our favor, we’d keep the position open and ride the trend. The “prediction” part is only implicit and based on the idea that markets move in trends and that a trend, once it emerges, is more likely to continue than to reverse.

This approach to trading decision support is exactly what the I-System was built to do: to recognize emerging trends and determine opportune trade entry and exit points, based entirely on the technical analysis of price fluctuations.

Keeping it simple

I first came across Technical Analysis only a few years after graduating from University, in mid-1990s. The first book I read was John Murphy's Technical Analysis of the Futures Markets. At the time, I thought TA was such a bunch of nonsense, I couldn’t fathom why anyone would write, let alone publish such a book. It was only after months of seeing the very principles and patterns Murphy described that I started taking TA seriously.

But with experience, my approach has evolved, strongly in favor of simplicity in how TA is used, as with the above gold and bitcoin examples. Again, TA should not be used as a way to predict future market moves but only to identify clear guideposts to help you plan your trades and manage the risk. Unfortunately, many practitioners insist on very complex interpretations of price charts, like this one:

Or this one:

Even after nearly 30 years' experience with TA, I couldn't begin to guess what these charts are supposed to convey, but I suspect that some "technical analysts" misuse the craft to dazzle and impress their clients or employers. That, incidentally, explains why Dave Collum and many investment professionals mock TA as superstition.

It’s best to stick with algos

However, using TA in the way I suggested should apply only to the extent that you consider discretionary tactical trades. I would only advise this on a very limited basis within a broader, well-diversified portfolio strategy. In general, I strongly believe that it is always best to go systematic.

Granted, systematic trading can be frustrating. While we are naturally inclined to form our own judgments and take decisions that make sense to us, systematic trading entails mindlessly implementing signals produced by an algorithm. Often, such signals won't gel with our convictions, making it harder to execute them and accept the risk that goes along with it. But over the years I found that many signals that were contrary to my convictions produced very profitable trades while those that I agreed with produced losses, so experience has taught me to be agnostic about any individual trade.

Empirical evidence strongly confirms that going systematic is the better approach. In 2012, Julia Arnold of the Imperial College of London published the paper, "Survival of Commodity Trading Advisors: Systematic vs. Discretionary CTAs." Arnold analyzed a large sample of CTA funds between 1994 and 2009 and found that systematic CTAs have a higher median survival horizon than their discretionary counterparts: 12 years vs. 8 years. In other words, algorithmic trading extended the funds' longevity by 50%!

That is a huge difference in favor of removing our own convictions out of the equation and sticking with the algos. If you do opt for discretionary trading, it should best be done only from time to time and in relatively small bets.

