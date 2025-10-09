I-System TrendCompass

Max Dauskardt
2h

You wrote:"At the same time, with only very few exceptions, German politicians and corporate leaders seem WILLING -my cap lettering- to openly debate these problems"

You probably meant UNWILLING, yes?

Jonathan Jarvis
1h

Experts warn of an impending economic collapse over Europe

European countries could face debt crises in the coming years that could shake the entire global financial system. The risks are particularly high for France and Italy, according to the Roscongress report "Budget Deficit and the European Union Debt Trap."

According to the report, over the past 40 years, none of the major European countries has respected Bon's rule, which requires growing public debt to be offset by a budget surplus to maintain a sustainable level of debt. Debt stabilization mechanisms exist only in a few small European countries, and even there, debt reduction rates are extremely low: up to 20 years of primary budget surpluses would be necessary to offset debt shocks similar to the 2008 crisis or the pandemic.

The authors of the report emphasize that escaping the debt trap through spending cuts or revenue increases is difficult. Tax increases are limited by already high existing rates, which stifle investment and employment—especially in France, where further tax increases could reduce, not increase, revenue. Economic growth potential is also limited by geoeconomic fragmentation, political uncertainty, and slowing external demand, including due to increased US tariffs.

Another way to (temporarily) escape from the debt trap is to cannibalize another country of its resources and assets. Maybe this is why they're so desperate to bring Russia down? Food for thought.

@Slavyangrad

