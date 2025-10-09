During the month of August 2025, German industrial production crashed -4.3% month-on-month. Germany seems to be in a free fall, heading for the third consecutive year of recession. The bigger picture is conveyed in the following chart:

The decline of Germany has been largely self-inflicted, the result of a spectacular sequence of suicidal social, economic and geopolitical policies. In adopting the ill-advised net zero policies, Germany shut down all of its nuclear power plants. It also opened up to an uncontrolled influx of immigrants that’s strained its welfare state to the breaking point. In addition, Germany’s leaders have agreed to the destruction of the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines which, together with the elimination of nuclear power caused the cost of energy to increase to the point of rendering their domestic industries uncompetitive.

Energy costs for German industry are up to three times higher than for US competitors, double that of French firms—pushing energy-intensive sectors out of the country. On top of all that, Germany bet the ranch on Project Ukraine. Since the 2014 coup in Kiev until now, Germany has been among Ukraine’s top sponsors with its cumulative support to Ukraine exceeding €48 billion:

Financial/economic aid: ~€10.4 billion (including humanitarian, budgetary support, loans, and development projects).

Military aid: ~€38 billion (including equipment, training, and industry procurement).

Other (e.g., refugee support in Germany, stabilization): ~€2–3 billion (often overlapping with financial categories).

This positions Germany as Ukraine’s top European bilateral donor, with total aid representing about 1.3% of Germany’s GDP since 2022 alone. Another nail in the coffin Germany’s economy was the recent, asymmetrical trade agreement between the EU and the US that promised to further worsen Germany’s recession. At the same time, with only very few exceptions, German politicians and corporate leaders seem willing to openly debate these problems and their causes and to demand a change of course.

Instead, Germany’s large corporations are adjusting by seeking government contracts and rearmament projects, or by planning to relocate production to the United States, China, Mexico or other jurisdictions. However, the most important engine of Germany’s economic growth, exports, innovation and employment - the small and medium-sized companies - the Mittelstand, they are being utterly crushed and neglected by the political leadership.

In fact, the net zero policies (the Green Deal) are suffocating the Mittelstand by design, clearing the field for large corporations. Part of that design is that the Mittelstand practically has no political backing, and many are fighting daily for survival and often ending in bankruptcy. In H1 2025, insolvencies rose 9.4% year-on-year to 11,900 companies.

There is still no sign of a policy shift on climate. The German corporate elite has failed to seize the initiative to force political change. Germany is heading for a hot autumn—economically and socially.

Navigating the coming storms

Ultimately, all this will boomerang to the political classes and the government in the shape of deteriorating fiscal conditions, growing budget deficits, soaring costs of government programs, rising interest rates and galloping inflation. Ultimately we’ll see the collapse of the euro as well as the whole European Union project. But how exactly all these changes can’t be predicted. In spite of the fact that these circumstances are fairly obvious to everyone who’s paying attention, European bonds have been holding steady for months now, and the euro has actually gained over 15% against the US dollar this year.

Rather than trying to predict how things might evolve, I’m a strong believer in systematic trend following - at the very least as an indispensable reality check and the source of second opinion in making investment decisions. Large-scale price events invariably unfold as trends.

