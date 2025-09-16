I-System TrendCompass

I-System TrendCompass

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerry's avatar
Gerry
4h

I don't have any proof that Israel was behind this but I don't have any doubts either.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jonathan Jarvis's avatar
Jonathan Jarvis
10h

UN seems to confirm today Isr is committing genocide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Krainer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture