Please note, this is yesterday’s report which didn’t go out due to a technical error. It was a mental glitch: when a report is complete, it is essential to hit “send” for it to actually reach your inbox. Unfortunately, I didn’t do this and only realized the error this morning when I started working on today’s report. Please accept my apologies. This was a first for this type of glitch and hopefully also the last.

Even as war rages in the Middle East, the Western world is under a full-scale assault by multiple organized crime networks. Over the recent weeks, I wrote about this here: the events in Minnesota in December 2025 and January of this year seemed to conform to the general playbook: the government seeks to crack down on organized crime which is raking in billions of dollars. Part of the money is shared with the political class who are thus incentivized to allow the abuse to continue.

Similar events took place in Mexico in 2016 after the Mexican government started to inflict serious damage on the $65/year narco cartel networks. To protect this lucrative industry from the government, armies of well-meaning human rights/social justice warriors were mobilized. The clarion call was human rights, which were under threat from police brutality.

In Minnesota in January, the whole world learned the names of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. In Mexico in 2016, the country erupted in protests over 11 school teachers killed by the Federal police. But few, if any, among the social justice warriors seemed to care about the thousands of nameless victims of organized crime networks. The following chart provides perhaps the best illustration of the results of the human rights campaigners’ good deeds:

Road to hell is paved with good intentions

Correlation may not indicate causation, but what we can read from the above chart is that from 2012 onward, the government’s fight against organized crime started to reduce gang-related violence. But the pushback on account of human rights gave way to further deterioration of law and order in Mexico. This would be a great example of good intentions paving the way to hell on an industrial scale.

Of course, social justice warriors never worry about these things. They’re barely aware of them. All they know is that Alex Pretti was a wonderful man, the Renee Good was completely innocent and that eleven Mexican school teachers were unjustifiably killed by Mexican police. They spare no thought for the thousands of nameless victims of organized crime. This is in itself very strange.

Whose agenda?

If they care about human rights, why not care about the human rights of those robbed, beaten, tortured, kidnapped, raped, and killed by the criminals? Why is only government violence a problem? My research suggests that the reason could have to do with the way human rights/social justice protests are organized and funded. Those who do the funding and organizing have an agenda and that agenda might have a lot to do with the billions of dollars in revenues that organized crime generates.

But if that is the case, who has the power to mobilize all those social justice warriors in their tens of thousands - and on a worldwide basis? To make the long story short, the kingpins - those who sit at the top of the command and control hierarchy behind organized crime are the bankers. I’ve condensed my research in a 32-minute video we uploaded yesterday:

Later today or tomorrow, I will post the full transcript of the report on my personal Substack - I believe this danger is worth keeping on our radars as it indicates that the organizations that we’re up against are extremely wealthy and extremely powerful. All this should also ring very familiar to any readers from the UK because the same is happening there - only the errand boys at the bottom of the stack aren’t drug dealers but grooming gang members.

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Today’s trading signals

With Friday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: