The core hypothesis of I-System Trend Following is that markets move in trends. This may seem obvious to many, but it is not accepted by all. Some, like the psychologist Steven Pinker, went as far as claiming that those who think they see price trends in markets are probably hallucinating. I find it perplexing that intelligent people and tenured professors at top universities can refute something that’s obvious to any observer. A few examples can be found in the precious metals prices over the last 10 years:

Over long intervals, it’s true that prices spend some time fluctuating randomly in a directionless drift. However, somehow the price of gold and silver nearly quadrupled over the last ten years and this didn’t happen overnight. Also, the price of palladium shows a clear upward trend from 2016 to mid-2021 (nearly 6 years), followed by a volatile down-trend from the 2021 peak to mid-2024 (3 years). That these were price trends should be obvious to a child.

Even 2,500 years ago, Chinese General Sun Tzu wrote in “The Art of War,” that there are three venues of opportunity in life: events, trends and conditions. If trends were observed back then, why should today’s academicians dispute their existence?

There’s nothing to see here - it’s only a random walk!

Modern academia’s disdain for chart analysts and trend following has a rather long tradition, drawing much of its intellectual inspiration from the Random Walk Theory. In a nutshell, Random Walk Theory views modern securities exchanges as models of efficient markets where all the information relevant to the traded securities is already reflected in their prices.

Future price fluctuations will be driven by random and unpredictable future developments, which will render those fluctuations random as well. This hypothesis was advanced by a number of theoreticians and academics including MIT Sloan Business School’s Paul Cootner who wrote the book “The Random Character of Stock Market Prices” in 1964. Eugene Fama wrote an influential paper titled, “Random Walks in Stock Market Prices,” (1965) and Princeton University professor Burton Malkiel popularized the Random Walk Theory.

Trends are for tossers!

Malkiel also popularized the ridicule of technical analysis with his 1973 best-seller, “A Random Walk Down Wall Street.” His book has enjoyed remarkable success and has sold in over a dozen editions. However, the part of his refutation of chart analysis, which only seems compelling at first glance, is far from scientific. In fact, it’s not even honest: it reads like a folksy fable. In my book, “Trend Following Bible,” I condensed that fable as follows:

The fable of the shrewd scientist and a foolish chart analyst Malkiel’s is a fable about the shrewd scientist and a foolish chart analyst. In this story, the shrewd scientist (Malkiel himself) goes to the foolish chart analyst and shows him a chart which he had previously conjured up by flipping a coin. Explaining that the chart represented the price fluctuations of some stock, the shrewd scientist pretended that he was interested in the “wise” chart analyst’s divination. Not realizing the scientist’s clever trick, the gullible chart analyst looked at the chart and said unto him: “Oh scientist, if you wish to become rich, you must buy this asset at once, for its price is heading higher.” Upon hearing the chart analysts’ words, the shrewd scientist laughed and replied, “Do you realize, foolish chart analyst, that this chart is based entirely upon coin-tosses?” Recognizing that he had been outwitted, the chart analyst turned red in rage. The shrewd scientist had unmasked his sorcery and showed it to be futile and worthless for the whole world to see. The foolish chart analyst would now be forever banished from the realm of serious discourse.

Something like that. Namely, Malkiel conducted an experiment where he gave university students a hypothetical stock priced arbitrarily at $50/share. Each day’s closing price was subsequently determined by the flip of a coin: heads, the price goes half a point up, tails, it goes half a point down. Malkiel took the resulting “price” chart to a chart analyst who promptly advised him to buy that stock. When Malkiel told him that the chart was based on flipping coins, the chartist was allegedly very unhappy.

The story of this experiment, the resulting “price chart,” and some inept analyst’s recommendation was deemed by Malkiel as a solid ground to argue that stock price fluctuations are as random as coin-tosses. A more astute analyst might have caught onto the fact that all price changes occur in equal increments ($0.50 up or down each day), something you’ve never seen in real-life price charts. Also, an experienced analyst would have declined to make any recommendations based on only three months’ worth of data.

Indeed, since the first edition of Malkiel’s book, much evidence has emerged suggesting that price fluctuations are far from random, and that market prices do indeed move in trends, and some of it should even satisfy the academicians’ need for complex, brainy explanations (since any child can look at a chart and figure out that trends are a thing). For example, in 2023 Goldman Sachs published an analysis report looking at the Schiller CAPE index going back to 1881 - over 140 years!! The report featured the following statement:

“While valuations feature importantly in our toolbox to estimate forward equity returns, we should dispel an oft-repeated myth that equity valuations are mean-reverting. … We have not found any statistical evidence of mean reversion.”

Goldman’s analyst Sam Ro found that the mean-reversion significance of the Schiller CAPE metric was very low, at only 26%. Random Walk hypothesis would be consistent with mean-reversion: a price move in one direction should then reverse and return back to the mean. But what Goldman’s analysts found was that markets do not tend to mean-revert. Therefore, they move in trends. How about that? It’s all nerdy and math-y and still comes up trends?

Strategy + discipline + patience = a lifetime’s success

This again validates our belief that trends are far and away the most powerful drivers of investment performance. The challenge is to navigate them with effective trading strategies. As the above chart of metals price fluctuations shows, prices only trend a fraction of time. When the trends might take off and how long they’ll persist is beyond anyone’s ability to predict. Thus, in addition to effective trading strategies, the investor must approach the challenge with an iron risk management discipline and a great deal of patience.

This newsletter can only provide the strategies (in the form of their final product, the buy and sell signals). The investor must cultivate discipline and patience. Without a doubt, this is a tough challenge, but we believe it is very much worth the trouble as it can result in a lifetime’s success and a certain peace of mind that’s otherwise hard to have in speculative endeavors. The above chart of precious metals price fluctuations also provides the correct temporal scale we are dealing with: it’s not a day-to-day thing, it’s a marathon spanning a period of many years.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With Friday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: