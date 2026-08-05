Over the last few years, I’ve periodically written about the core conflict unfolding in the world today, which is the conflict between two alternative systems of governance. This is the real conflict being fought today, as opposed to the contrived false dichotomy between the right and left, capitalism vs. socialism, which remains deeply entrenched in Western conventional narratives. The false dichotomy still gets many people very excited with one side blaming "capitalism” for all the ills of the world and the other heaping scorn on the “socialists,” who ruin every place they touch.

Barking up wrong trees

But when we buy into false narratives we find ourselves facing some inexplicable paradoxes: how come the motherships of Western free market capitalism like Great Britain and the United States are chronically in crises, increasingly falling behind on many metrics of economic and social development, while “Communist” China rises and rises, running circles around them?

Gaining a clear and accurate understanding of the opposed systems of governance could be the most important knowledge for us to acquire today, because the conflict between them is now pushing the world into escalating hot wars that could lead to a nuclear world war. And no, it is not a clash between the socialism and the capitalism. The clash is between Western colonialist system and any nation that declines its demand for subjugation. Nations that reject colonial subjugation wish to be independent and chart a sovereign path in their development.

Western colonialism demands what it calls “free trade,” which is only upheld so long as it benefits Western colonial powers. It demands a “rules based global order,” in which rules are dictated by the dominating powers and change arbitrarily at any time it suits them. Independent-minded nations prefer to pursue the national system of political economy. But the most important way to understand the true nature of different systems is to study what they do, as opposed to what they tell us that they ought to do. Free trade should make us all prosperous and rich, but does it?

The track record…

By now we have enough historical track record that we shouldn’t fall for declarations of values or intent, nor for ideological labels. Over the recent weeks I put together a fairly extensive report contrasting the free trade system with the national systems as implemented in places like the US, Germany and Italy, much of it based on materials shared in TrendCompass reports over the years. I will publish my full report soon but meanwhile, a the YouTube version is available below:

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: