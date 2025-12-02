Two among the recurring themes in these reports over the last few years have been the deteriorating economic and fiscal position of Great Britain and the contrast between the two systems of governance: the British system of free trade and the system of National political economy, often referred to as the “American System” (more at this link).

The two themes are closely related: the British economy is deteriorating largely because it has been committed to the free trade system ever since, in 1820, the UK parliament passed a Statement of Principle in support of so-called “absolute free trade,” as formulated by economists Adam Smith and David Ricardo. The effect of this system invariably resembles that of a host infested with an aggressive parasite: over time, the parasite depletes or even kills the host.

The free trade system chiefly benefits the banking cartel and the merchant class at nearly everyone else’s detriment, while the American System tends to benefit the society as a whole. A good case in point was the German economic miracle of the late 19th and early 20th centuries (more here), but history offers many examples which include today’s growth of China’s and Russia’s economies. A good example of the British free trade system is the ongoing crisis of the British economy.

Why did Britain stop making?

In a recent article titled, “Why did Britain stop making?” economist Richard Murphy diagnosed the causes of Britain’s current economic crisis and recommended ways of overcoming it. Without naming either of the two alternative systems of governance, his recommendations essentially boil down to abandoning the free trade system in favor of the American system. He begins by referring to the lie that Britain didn’t need manufacturing: “finance would make us rich,” and continues:

“That experiment has failed. We import more than we export, our towns have been hollowed out, and our prosperity rests on hot money and property bubbles rather than productive capacity.”

To reverse this situation, Murphy suggests that Britain needs “regional public investment banks, a tax system that rewards real production, not speculation, and a new industrial strategy that blends modern manufacturing with care, education and innovation. This is about well-being, security, and the future of our democracy.”

Why manufacturing matters? Murphy says that, “It matters because manufacturing is not about nostalgia. It creates skills. It creates design expertise. It creates innovation. It rewards those who partake in it because they get a sense of satisfaction out of having made something. … And manufacturing also creates apprenticeships; apprenticeships in real skills that are sustainable, and they provide stable work. This then strengthens local economies through multiplier effects, and that has social and political consequences. We are dependent on imports, and that leads to a sense of a lack of ownership of who and what we are.”

It’s a radical departure from the accepted schools of thought for an economist to draw the line between what a community makes and that community’s sense of identity, but I believe that Murhpy is exactly right. There’s more to economic activity than maximizing profits.

How to reverse the decline?

Whether Murphy read the work of the German economist Friedrich List or not, his recommendations converge on the same basic ideas which starts with deliberate, purposeful government action as I discussed in the article, “Should the state participate in the economy?” published here a month ago. Murphy’s contention:

“Just as the destruction of manufacturing was a deliberate choice by the government, so must the rebuilding of manufacturing capacity in this country be the consequence of deliberate government choice. We need public investment banks and not just little piffling ones… We need real hardcore public investment banks of the sort that Germany has had for decades, and which have provided the basis for its industrial investment strategy. These must be regional. That’s important; there must be one for Scotland, there must be one for Wales. There are such structures in place, as well as in Northern Ireland, but they must also be regional within England itself, because there must be local decision-making on how these funds are directed into communities that need them.”

And what should the state do? “It needs to invest, it needs to coordinate, and it needs to plan.” Murphy’s specific recommendations follow:

We must rebuild energy and manufacturing capacity.

We must invest in care and education to support innovation.

We must invest in a green transition so that we can live within our planetary boundaries.

And we must reform finance so that it serves society and we do not serve it.

Why are we only learning about this now?

It must be hard to keep your job as an economist unless you throw the “green transition” in there, but apart from that detail, I believe that Murphy is right on target and his case is compelling. Having studied economics in university I have to marvel again that none of this was included in our curriculum.

I never heard there was such a thing as the “American System” of economic governance or the name of Friedrich List - let alone reading any part of his work. But Adam Smith and David Ricardo? Pure genius: we had to know all that stuff and extra credit was available if you read the “Wealth of Nations” cover to cover.

