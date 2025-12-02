I-System TrendCompass

Yuji_Itadori
I personally want Britain to never come back. It’s back to the dark ages to suffer the same fate as Carthage

Mike Moschos
Hi, Alex. I thought I should chime in with one but important clarification, the United States never actually implemented the “American System” as you describe it. The Whig/Hamiltonian program was repeatedly defeated in political and institutional battles from the 1830s onward, and America instead developed a very different order, one based on decentralized capital formation, state-chartered and municipally embedded financial institutions, policy variability, local economic semi-sovereignty, and publicly accessible politics. That Old Republic architecture persisted through the mid 20th century and bore little resemblance to the centralized, state-directed “National System” usually associated with Friedrich List.

Also, Britain, especially England, internally operated under a domestic system far more complex than the “absolute free trade” label suggests. England retained deep local institutional variability, regionally embedded financial structures, powerful municipal corporations, and long-lasting legal-administrative particularisms that diverged sharply from both Ricardian theory and from the American Whig model. In other words, the two systems you contrast in the essay were never really in play in the US or England. And it might be worth exploring those alternative architectures

