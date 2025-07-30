Yesterday, I had the pleasure of joining the veteran investigative journalist Patrick Henningsen on Danny Haiphong podcast for a discussion of current events (at link). When it comes to events involving geopolitics, the subject that almost inevitably comes up is Donald Trump’s conduct of foreign policy and the question of his competence, integrity and even his sanity. For many, the high hopes of Trump’s second term in office have turned to a bitter disappointment as it seems that he has broken nearly all promises to his voters and betrayed the MAGA movement.

So dumb, it can’t possibly be true…

It does appear so, but I am not convinced that this is indeed the case. Some of Trump’s surprising policy positions seem to make so little sense, I find it hard to believe that those positions are genuine. One example was the operation “Rough Rider,” when in March he ordered the bombing of Yemen, “like nobody’s ever seen before,” of course. The operation’s objective was to stop Ansarallah from interfering with the Red Sea maritime traffic. In that, it was basically the continuation of the Operation “Prosperity Guardian,” which started in December 2023 and achieved close to nothing. Doing more of the same with the same military means was too dumb to make sense.

Another example was the US attack on Iran. Considering what could be gained from that operation vs. the worst-case unintended consequence, the idea seemed so idiotic, I assumed it wouldn't happen. I said at the time that, either there would be no attack by the US, or it would be a pre-arranged, WWF-style fake attack, and we would know it by Iran’s retaliation which was likely to be also a pre-arranged, WWF-style fake retaliation. That’s exactly what happened, and it made sense as such: certain political constituencies in the US had to be appeased, but neither the US nor Iran wanted a real war. The solution: give them a fake war.

By insisting that the attack was the most successful, most effective and most precise bombing raid ever conducted in all of history of the Milky Way galaxy, and that it obliterated - o b l i t e r a t e d - Iran’s nuclear program, Trump in fact obliterated the free world’s rationale for the war, whose true objective was regime change in Iran. There are other examples including Trump’s trolling of the Brits over the “rare earths deal,” which I detailed here in March in the article, “Britain’s Ukraine Hustle.”

All these cases suggest that Trump and his administration have a better understanding of their geopolitical challenges than they perhaps let on, and that they aren’t randomly shooting off the hip, changing positions and alliances from one week to the next. If that is so, then what comes across as ineptitude (to put it politely) could be deliberate deception and obfuscation, aimed clearly at the administration’s adversaries. Who the adversaries are is also unclear and Trump has repeatedly referred to US adversaries as, “our so-called enemies,” or “those who are perceived to be our enemies.”

Trump and the East coast organized crime

I discussed this last month in the article, “Trump and the Sport of Kings,” likening Trump to New York mob boss Vincent "The Chin" Gigante who evaded law enforcement for nearly two decades by pretending that he was mentally ill. After publishing that article, I received some interesting feedback from Harley Schlanger who explained that one of Trump’s mentors in New York was Roy Cohn, the,

“dirty lawyer who was instrumental in the functioning of the post-World War II Jewish and Italian mobs, who also at the same time had connections to the Boston Brahmins, e.g., the Kennedy Family.”

Schlanger further explained that organized crime (“broadly defined”) has been a central part of Wall Street’s power, facilitating enforcement muscle, money flows and international connection through drugs and arms trafficking, assassination teams (Permindex/Gladio), a legal apparatus and connections to the empire’s intel networks.

Roy Cohn emerged from that underworld to rise within the ranks of the legitimate US party politics and government structures. He worked as a top aide to Senator Joseph Mc Carthy, serving side-by-side with the young Bobby Kennedy:

Cohn was a key background figure in the movement of mob money from drugs, prostitution, and real estate, etc., to Wall Street, with connections to the network which produced Michael Milken, and as central to the shift from direct financing of Wall Street Mergers & Acquisitions of the 1970s/early '80s, to the much-larger LBOs of the mid-to-late '80s, in which laundered funds were used through "junk bonds" as a transition from cash purchases to the "financial innovations" of the 1990s to today, including use of derivatives, etc., to keep the flow of funds to the growing debt bubble.

Harley Schlanger, who supports Trump, though sans TLS (Trump Loyalty Syndrome), crossed swords with Roy Cohn in Atlanta, Georgia, “when Emprise, a Buffalo-based organized crime operation tied to Cohn, tried to take over city parking lots and related city services to launder funds.” This was the money trust’s grab at collateral from the public domain to their own private use. Mr. Schlanger led the Atlanta City Council’s defence against Emprise’s predatory attack.

Cohn was also involved, along with Henry Kissinger and Robert Mueller to destroy the then presidential candidate Lyndon LaRouche. In that, they were successful and LaRouche was imprisoned when the scion of the Bush banking family and former head of the CIA, George Herbert Walker Bush was elected as the 41st President of the US. All these events, including the career and arrest of Vincent Gigante were unfolding in Donald Trump’s immediate temporal, physical and social environment and he was almost certainly keenly aware of them. Another fact we know is that Trump’s political mentor was Richard Nixon, himself the victim of a political assassination setup and a demonization process who learned well about the nature of Washington’s deep state.

Share

The mindset: gangster, not philosopher

In light of all this, I find it hard to take Donald Trump at face value. I believe that he probably understands more than he lets on, that the shallowness - if not the vulgarity - of his public and social media statements are part of the Vincent Gigante-like deception, and that his government’s policy positions aren’t bending to the political winds of the day.

As EM Burlingame put it during our conversation last month (see Trump and the Sport of Kings), to successfully negotiate the political challenges before him, Trump does not need to be a sage or a great philosopher. Instead, he needs to be a gangster. At least, he needs to be comfortable with that mindset, which does appear to be the case.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: