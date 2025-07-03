The region of Western Asia and Eastern Europe can’t seem to catch a break and if war escalations aren’t brewing in one place, they’re brewing in another. As war in Ukraine is drawing to its inevitable close, Western empire seems determined to destabilize other regions and get more military conflicts going, almost as though Halford Mackinder’s concepts are still cemented in the imperial cabal’s mindset.

If only we could break Russia into many small pieces…

The British Empire’s geostrategic imperative was preserving and defending its hegemony over the Eurasian continent. They believed that Russia could emerge as a land-based empire capable of eclipsing Britain’s maritime empire. This was deemed to be an existential threat which had to be neutralized and destroyed. “It appears to me,” wrote Mackinder, “that in the present decade we are for the first time in a position to attempt… a correlation between the larger geographical and the larger historical generalizations… and may seek a formula which shall express certain aspects, at any rate, of geographical causation in universal history… setting into perspective some of the competing forces in current international politics.”

What formula was Mackinder referring to, and what did he mean by “setting into perspective some of the competing forces in current international politics?” His oracular language foreshadowed the century of British geopolitics: “The threat of such an event should, therefore, throw France into alliance with the over-sea powers, and France, Italy, Egypt, India and Korea would become so many bridgeheads where the outside navies would support armies to compel the pivot allies to deploy land forces and prevent them from concentrating their whole strength on fleets.”

In plain English, Mackinder suggested surrounding Russia (the Pivot Area) with a crescent of crisis flashpoints and inducing nations like France, Italy, Egypt, India and Korea to bait the pivot power (Russia) into an unending series of exhausting, crippling quagmires. His suggestions were taken entirely seriously and have defined the foreign policy of the Western empire ever since. Over the ensuing century, geopolitical realities have changed, but the strategy of using bridgeheads and proxies to constantly draw Russia into wars is continuing unabated.

Today, as Project Ukraine is crashing in flames, tensions suddenly erupted in the relations between Russia and Azerbaijan. The recent rift according to Azeri media, was triggered after Russia’s FSB cracked down on certain organized crime Azeri networks in Yekaterinburg in Russia. Part of the suspicion was that these same crime networks provided support to Ukrainian SBU in executing last month’s operation “Spider’s Web” against Russia’s strategic bombers.

The response from Azerbaijan was unusually strong. Azerbaijan abruptly cancelled all Russian cultural events in the country and issued a decree that all Russian-language schools in the country be shut down immediately. Baku then launched its own raids targeting Russian journalists and IT specialists on alleged charges of "espionage". The raids included deliberately publicized humiliation of the Russian citizens.

It’s almost as if someone wanted to poison the relationship between Russia and Azerbaijan. Of course, the usual suspects are always there. Less than four months ago Britain appointed their first-ever Defence Attaché to Azerbaijan with the appointment of Lieutenant Commander Gavin Tarbard. In a statement shared via the UK's embassy on X, the foreign office expressed its enthusiasm about the new position:

"We are delighted to announce the arrival of Lieutenant Commander Gavin Tarbard as the first British resident Defence Attaché in Azerbaijan… This historic milestone reflects the growing strength of the partnership and will enhance our defence and security cooperation."

For he’s a jolly good fellow… and so say all of us!

I couldn’t explain how sending a Defence Attaché to a former Soviet republic enhances Britain’s defence and security, but the move does seem strangely consistent with Halford Mackinder’s idea of surrounding the whole Eurasian “Pivot Area,” (i.e. Russia) with an arch of crises and constantly undermining security on the continent.

It’s the vulgar, ‘divide and rule’ concept which still appears to be the best idea London can come up with. And while those who regard the continent as the “Grand Chessboard,” where they seek to prevail through dirty tricks, terrorism, color revolutions and political assassinations, the people living in those areas are suffering immeasurably.

Israel is one of their beach heads and we can see what’s going on there today. Syria is another. Between 2012 and today over a million Syrians have died for the cabal’s chess game. Today again I had the privilege of joining Nima Alkorshid on his excellent “Dialogue Works” channel to discuss these issues and more. The full recording is below:

