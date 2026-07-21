A thoughtful reader drew my attention to the 26 March 2026 article by an Argentine-American tech entrepreneur and investor, Martin Varsavsky. Titled, “American Energy is Ruling the World,” the article lays out a compelling, 30,000-foot view of the empire’s geopolitical great game.

Varsavsky presented a thesis that recent geopolitical events (2022–2025) form a deliberate, sequenced American grand strategy to dismantle alternative energy networks and establish an unchallenged U.S. dominance over global oil, gas, and LNG supplies. Effectively, this would enhance the petrodollar system into a “petro/LNG dollar” system in a winner-takes-all gambit to secure American energy, monetary, and technological supremacy, especially in the race for artificial superintelligence (ASI).

The Four Moves

The empire’s first move was to get the war in Ukraine going. That conflict included the plan to destroy Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline system and cut down Russian gas to Europe from 150 to 40 billion cubic meters. As a result, the U.S. became Europe’s dominant LNG supplier (rising from 28% to 58% of Europe’s imports) and turning Europe into a captive dollar-based market.

The next step was to capture Syria. The removal of Bashar Al Asad would sever China’s Belt and Road overland corridor (Iran–Iraq–Syria), isolating Iran and blocking a key bypass of U.S.-controlled maritime chokepoints. Then came Venezuela: U.S. control of the world’s largest heavy crude reserves allows American Gulf Coast refineries to process Venezuelan oil, removing another major non-dollar oil channel to China.

The fourth move was the attack on Iran: Israeli strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field, Iranian retaliation on Qatar’s Ras Laffan (knocking out ~17% of Qatar’s LNG capacity for up to 5 years). The disruption of oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz could ultimately raise energy prices very considerably and leaves the U.S. as the only scalable, reliable oil and LNG supplier. If the US managed to capture Iran, America would effectively control ~40–45 million barrels per day of global production.

Strategic outcomes

The ultimate result of all this is that Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan would become locked into long-term U.S. energy contracts with no viable alternatives. This would boost demand for US dollars. The United States would become the world’s swing producer, rendering OPEC irrelevant. However, this is just the bottom layer of the empire’s grand strategy. Varsavsky argued that its ultimate objective is achieving unassailable AI supremacy.

AI requires massive baseload power (mostly natural gas) and specialized inputs like helium. By disrupting Middle Eastern supplies and chokepoints, the U.S. (now energy self-sufficient with Venezuelan reserves) degrades China’s ability to power data centers and fabricate chips. China loses its overland energy bypass via Iran, leaving it vulnerable to the Malacca Trap. Russia is next—pressured economically and forced toward a Ukraine settlement.

In all, Varsavsky argued that US tried to consolidate control over energy corridors + monetary system + compute infrastructure, positioning itself to win the ASI race against China. Short-term costs in terms of higher prices and regional instability may be acceptable collateral damage in US quest for global dominance.

Best laid plans of mice and men…

With hindsight, Varsavsky’s thesis makes sense: it connects the dots of events we’ve been observing to trace a coherent strategy and the grand prize that would make all the trouble worthwhile. Even Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s recent statements in this regard confirm that preserving and enhancing the Petrodollar system is the core objective of the American foreign policy.

“Dollar dominance is essential to everything President Trump is doing here. If you look, the new Venezuela is going to be invoicing in dollars, they’re coming back onto the dollar system. They’ve been sanctioned, they were not allowed to transact in dollars, and now the dollar is going to be the centerpiece of their trade. They were selling discounted oil to China and not getting dollars. We’re seeing in Iranian negotiations, the Iranians will be invoicing in dollars, so everything we are doing is pushing the dollar back… as the centerpiece of the global currency system, but we’re reinforcing it. I would anticipate that when the Russia-Ukraine conflict ends, that Russia will want to come back in the dollar system because again, the dollar, it’s our liquidity, it’s our capital markets… Everyone wants to be here.”

Bessent’s statements probably gave away more than he intended. Decapitating regimes, starting regional wars and risking nuclear Armageddon in order to force the world “to come back in the dollar system,” is not a good good optics for his administration or his president. Bessent also looked far from confident in delivering these remarks.

The US may have successfully regime-changed Venezuela, but their control will probably prove slippery and short-lived. The wars in Ukraine and in Iran are not going well for the empire and European political winds, particularly in Germany and Eastern Europe are blowing in favor of better relations with Russia and reconnecting the Nord Stream pipelines. Even the American $1 trillion-plus gamble on artificial intelligence supremacy has already been lost to China.

And then, why would Russia “want to come back into the dollar system?” They have been sanctioned to the hilt and still have close to $300 billion in their assets “frozen.” Other nations have noticed too, and if they “want” something of this dollar system, it is to diversify out of it. That, in fact, is why they have to be bombed and regime-changed to stay in.

The empire’s grand strategy is a crude, ruthless, blood-drenched grab for global dominance. Its success hinged on everything working out just right, along the lines of best-case scenarios. In reality, nearly every part of this construct is a house of cards, pushing the US and her allies farther down the road to final imperial collapse. The short-term benefits of bludgeoning the whole world to submit to their dollar system would accrue to the global financial oligarchy and their corporate clients, but the mounting costs of all this, which includes heavy military expenditure, would ultimately be paid by the taxpayers.

As the Scottish poet Robert Burns wrote in his 1785 poem

“In proving foresight may be vain:

The best laid plans of mice and men

Often go awry,

And leave us nothing but grief and pain,

For promised joy!”

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Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: