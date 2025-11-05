When a central bank steps into the private repo markets, that’s never a good sign. It means that, very probably, one of the too-big-to-fail banking institutions have serious liquidity issues, putting the whole system at risk of a liquidity crisis. After a long period of relative calm, the Fed has been increasingly active in the repo markets: starting on the 15 October, the Fed started intervening repeatedly with up to $5 billion. But on 31 October, they had to inject as much as $29.4 billion!

At least that’s what we can see from the FRED overnight repurchase agreements series, which could only be a part of the picture:

The trouble with repos is that the market is very non-transparent and we can safely assume that the real situation is at least a little bit worse than what we know. To begin with, repurchase agreements need not be “overnight” they could be “agreed” for longer intervals. A repo is a form of borrowing where the borrower sells securities to the lender with an agreement to repurchase them at a slightly higher price. Simply, it’s a form of secured loan. In the first step of the transaction, the lender buys some financial assets from the borrower.

The assets also represent the collateral which secures the loan. Normally, the collateral in question would be highly liquid, low-risk securities like government bonds, but they could also be mortgage-backed securities. In the second step, the borrower repurchases the securities at a higher price. The difference between the sale and the repurchase price reflects the interest on the loan that’s due to the lender. The lender might also demand that the loan be overcollateralized: that the value of the collateral exceeds the purchase amount by some percentage.

Repos are usually very short-term transactions, most often overnight, but they can also be arranged for intervals spanning several days or several weeks. They can also be open ended, with no term specified. As a rule, in repo transactions the lenders are private, non-depositary financial institutions or money market funds. For them, repo transactions are a lucrative source of investment returns as they earn reliable interest income in transactions that are almost risk-free. The borrowers are usually investment banks for whom the repo market is a critically important source of liquidity.

Fed in the repo markets is the canary in the coalmine

In the U.S. over a $1 trillion in repo transactions are conducted each day. During financial crises, however, the repo market is one of the first to seize up. If a borrower is unable to repurchase the securities they sold, the lender might remain stuck with the collateral. In a crisis, the value of that collateral could collapse. In such conditions, the lenders might demand higher interest rates and higher rates of recollateralization. They might even be unwilling to engage in repo transactions at all.

In 2007, the Global Financial Crisis was catalyzed by a run on the repo market: the funding for investment banks became either prohibitively expensive or entirely unavailable. At that time the Fed did not enter the repo markets, but Ben Bernanke injected at least $1.5 trillion of liquidity by purchasing financial assets through other, longer-term facilities. This is why the “overnight” repos might only represent the tip of the iceberg of the real liquidity crisis.

In 2019, yet another financial crisis was about to hit the proverbial fan. In August 2019, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, James Bullard made the following statement:

“Something is going on, and that’s causing, I think, a total rethink of central banking and all our cherished notions about what we think we’re doing… We just have to stop thinking that next year things are going to be normal.”

Well, as we now know, within a few months we got the New Normal! The repo rates in the U.S. were rising steadily since 2015, but by 2019 that trend began to accelerate quite sharply. On 16 September, repo rates exploded to 8%, fully 6% above the Fed Funds rate.

To avert another, much bigger Lehman Brothers moment, the Fed hastily intervened as the lender of last resort, providing tens of billions of dollars in liquidity through repo markets. The intervention was supposed to be only temporary and the Fed’s repo facility was meant to be shut down by 10 October 2019. Except it wasn’t: instead, it continued to expand from the initial $53 billion to surpass $200 billion by the end of October.

We don’t know the full story however, because the Fed kept things very obscure. Writing about the episode in January 2022, Fed Watchers Pam and Russ Martens wrote that, “We’ve never before seen a total news blackout of a financial news story of this magnitude in our 35 years of monitoring Wall Street and the Fed.” The Fed never had disclosed which banks got how much repo cash. The reason for all the secrecy was that the problem was much bigger than we were told and it wasn’t limited to the United States.

On Saturday, 19 October 2019 the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund held a meeting in New York. On the occasion, UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke and underscored that the world economy was in “tense and testing times,” and facing severe headwinds. He pleaded with the overlords of global finance to “do everything possible” to avert “the possibility of a Great Fracture” in the world. By January 2020, we had numerous reports about interbank lending and commercial credit drying up in Europe, with banks issuing margin calls and cutting credit lines. It appeared that a massive financial crisis was imminent.

But just then, a miracle happened!

But just then a fortuitous event almost miraculously rescued the banking system. The World Health Organization declared the Covid 19 pandemic, creating the perfect smokescreen for the bankers to stage a veritable global banking coup followed by the largest ever bailout of the entire Western financial system.

In the U.S. the CARES Act was passed, providing a $6.2 trillion ‘stimulus’ package for the economy. How much is $6.2 trillion? It is nearly $20,000 per man, woman and child (MWC) living in the United States. Not only that, US lawmakers somehow had the foresight to introduce this Act into the Congressional procedure already in January 2019, more than a year before the pandemic was declared.

It’s almost as they knew something was coming!

Ultimately, the total bailout gifted to the bankers exceeded 10 trillion dollars – well over $30,000 per WMC in the United States. That sum clearly dwarfed the Fed’s repo facility, but the repos were essential in averting the collapse in September 2019. Thanks to their opacity and complexity, repos saved the day as a sort of a Swiss Army knife in the bankers’ survival toolkit.

For example, they can serve as a means of perpetual bailout: among others, Lehman Brothers systematically used repo transactions to conceal their investment losses and create for a time a false impression of liquidity. For central banks, repos can be a covert mechanism of monetary policy. The Reserve Bank of India routinely uses repos and reverse repos to increase or decrease money supply in the economy.

Say it ain’t so: is freedom marching to Venezuela really for collateral?

Today, it seems that we could be at the precipice once more. This could be the reason why, all of a sudden Maduro is bad and we need to bring democracy and freedom to Venezuela and why we suddenly feel that christian lives matter. At least in Nigeria they do, since Nigeria has large oil reserves. That’s all good collateral and our financial systems are badly starved for the stuff. The “collateral/liquidity shortage” in repo markets corroborates the picture:

There’s a clear trend of deterioration in private credit, which drives a flight to safety (hoarding of high quality collateral). If perpetual Fed bailouts are the only means to redress this problem, this will be a one-way ticket to hyperinflation. After some thought, we can all agree that the Venezuelan people deserve democracy, freedom, LGBT parades, and all that nice stuff and the new nobel prize winner clearly “gets it.”

Hopefully we don’t also need to have another pandemic. I’ve no idea what happened to the one that Ursula von der Leyen announced two months ago, during her state of the EUnion address. Recall, she said that, “we are on the brink, if not even at the start, of another global health crisis…” It’s quite extraordinary that she never mentioned anything about that crisis again. Maybe they decided that Venezuela’s oil reserves will do the trick for now…?

