The trade deal concluded between President Donald Trump and EC Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on 27 July has significantly worsened Europe’s economic prospects. As of a week ago, a 15% general tariff started to apply on European exports to the US, which will prove to be a particularly heavy blow to the export-oriented German economy.

According to recent surveys, 89% of German firms that export their products to the US expect worsening economic conditions adding to the plummeting business confidence in Germany: one in three companies are now planning to curtail output and only one in five are planning additional capital investments.

Of course, Germany’s troubles have been largely self-inflicted and started well before Donald Trump came on the scene. They started with the insane net zero economic policies and the phasing out of nuclear power. That began in the year 2000 and reached completion on 15 April 2023 when Germany shut down its last remaining nuclear power plants. For an advanced industrial economy, voluntarily depriving itself of reliable and inexpensive energy sources may seem incomprehensible, but as we now know, that was only the beginning.

On the back of the Covid 19 pandemic, the German government fully embraced the Great Reset and in 2022 it joined the tragic proxy war against Russia, its most important supplier of energy. They then stood and watched as some mysterious someone blew up the Nord Stream pipelines, showing no interest in leading a credible investigation into the incident. Furthermore, German authorities actively participated in blocking other pipelines providing Russian gas, deeming any energy coming from Russia unworthy of German values or of her industry. Commenting on these trends in this newsletter back in 2022, I posted this photo:

I added the caption, “Is this the future of German technology?” That was in jest, but only partly; today the cost of energy in Germany is triple what it is in the US and double even what it is in France. As a result, Germany is rapidly losing competitiveness and its productivity has been in a steady decline since 2018. As a result, her overall economic performance has suffered. According to the latest revised figures, German GDP growth was -0.7% in 2023 and -0.5% in 2024. This year, the expected result is -0.3% but that’s only after a large boost in government spending. Today, Germany’s government accounts for over 50% of the GDP! Without the government, Germany would be facing a depression.

As the above charts show, the problem seems quite robust and since 2020, it has compounded very significantly, pushing Germany significantly off of its long-ter growth trajectory.

What’s not apparent from the statistical aggregates is the nature of this decline. The main source of strength in the German economy has been its “mittelstand,” the small and medium-sized companies which accounted for the bulk of Germany’s exports. While large corporations will be able to adjust by moving their production (or even headquarters) to greener pastures in the US, Mexico or China, the mom-and-pop mittelstand can’t do the same.

Instead, they’re going bankrupt in record numbers: during the first half of this year, business insolvencies have increased by 9.4% from a year ago, affecting nearly 12,000 companies and at this time, there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.

Share

Navigating the changes

In broad terms, the consequences of all this may be predictable: interest rates will rise, the euro will fall and the price inflation will take off, which may include the stock prices. What’s not predictable however, are the trajectories of these changes. I might have written most of the above even six months ago. But in that time, the euro has not weakened; on the contrary, it gained about 10% against the dollar and the interest rates remained stable.

In other words, what seems predictable today can turn out to be a losing trade, and it could be a while before the “reality” begins to catch up with the markets. For this reason, I’m a strong believer in systematic trend following - at the very least as an indispensable reality check and the source of second opinion in making investment decisions. Large-scale price events invariably unfold as trends. However, trends are never predictable, even if market conditions seem to suggest otherwise.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: