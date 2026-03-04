The price of gold has been on a tear, eclipsing $5,000/tr.oz. in 2026. Of course, this LSPE (large-scale price event) didn’t happen overnight - it spanned some 24 months. For anyone who bought gold in early 2024 or before, it was a great call. But catching this windfall only looks obvious with the benefit of hindsight.

Over the years, many observers have predicted that gold price would appreciate considerably, but exactly when and by how much it would appreciate was never clear. This is always shrouded in uncertainty, the hard problem at the core of speculation. Here’s what the chart of gold prices looked like from 2020 through September 2022:

At that time, there was no sign of an uptrend. In fact, the big rally in Q1 2022 peaked below the 2020 peak. From there, gold price reversed and fell by about 35% to a new two-year low in September 22. The markets got used to gold prices fluctuating well below $2,000/tr.oz., but from there, gold appreciated again, hitting new all-time highs over the next 18 months:

By this time, anyone who missed the chance to invest in gold might have thought it was too late, or they thought they’d wait for the price to correct back below $2,000. But as the readers of this newsletter know well, markets move in trends and even as many bold analysts were predicting that gold would appreciate to $3,000 or even $3,200, making such predictions can be less than futile. Here’s what the next two years brought:

The small red dot is the point in 2024 where the breakout rally of the current trend peaked and in light of what was normal at that time, gold may have looked expensive then. Anyone who waited for a substantial pullback might still be waiting. Meanwhile, the market brought very substantial windfalls to those who took risk at the right time as the current trend continued, corroborating our thesis that large-scale price events unfold as trends, and that trends are far and away the most powerful drivers of investment performance.

The evolution of gold prices over the last six years is exactly the environment that investors face day in and day out. Investment speculation involves navigating such events and trying to gain more when we hit the jackpot than we lose on failed trades.

It’s important to recognize also that every investment consists of two separate decisions: the decision to commit to an investment and the decision to un-commit. With regards to the price of gold, if you bought at $2,000 but sold at $2,400 you made a positive trade, but you failed to take advantage of the value markets provided.

Having a strategy is an alternative to guesswork and this is exactly what this newsletter provides. A strategy is an answer to the problem of uncertainty. Although with trend following you’ll never buy at the trough nor sell at the peak, capturing large-scale price events can yield very significant windfalls.

Capturing them in many diverse markets and on a sustainable basis can be a solid foundation for successful portfolio management over a lifetime. This is hard to appreciate from day to day; the trading signals aren’t particularly sexy and the need for patience and discipline remains paramount. However, over the long haul, trend following tends to be a very successful strategy and gold is only one of the many markets where trend following can generate strong returns.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

