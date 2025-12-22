Over the years I’ve periodically written about the increasingly frequent emergence of hockey-stick price charts, where some security bursts into a vertical climb. Already in January 2022 I suggested that we might see such hockey-sticks in precious metals markets. From 20 Jan. 2022 TrendCompass:

“… given that the precious metals market is dwarfed by the global shadow banking system (about $200 trillion vs. Gold market which is estimated to be about $20 trillion), the real bull market could exceed market expectations and turn into one of those hockey-stick charts we have been seeing in more and more markets over the recent QE years.”

At the time, Gold price wasn’t looking too bullish and in 8 Feb. 2022 report, I wrote:

“public perception of the value and desirability of owning Gold partly explains its tepid performance over the recent years during which we've seen one hockey-stick chart after another in multiple markets. But for this very same reason Gold and Silver prices could shape up the hockey-sticks of tomorrow. Cultural contagion is an unpredictable phenomenon and it could affect Gold and Silver in the future. The trick is to have the correct exposure to the price before the large-scale price event becomes the talk of shoe-shine boys.”

Indeed, that was the whole trick. What I wrote above was nearly four years ago, and while it wasn’t wrong, it also wasn’t particularly helpful in the sense of generating returns, which is the whole objective of investment speculation. The emergence of vertical price climbs only became discernible at the beginning of the summer of this year. From the 25 June 2025 newsletter - referring to gold and silver: “What we’re observing today could be the beginnings of another hockey-stick chart.”

Long-anticipated hockey-stick only formed in 2025

Precious metals prices came unglued in 2025, the scenario we may have seen coming, but had no way of knowing when exactly it would come. This experience underscores a number of important points I’ve written about in this newsletter over the years:

As price trends in various markets begin to form, the pressure on prices - likely from the shadow banking system - escalates rapidly, pushing them into a vertical climb

Large-scale price events (LSPEs) unfold as trends. LSPEs are far and away the most powerful drivers of investment performance

To catch windfalls from LSPEs, it is necessary to position our risk before the trends become obvious

Getting to the windfalls requires a great deal of discipline and patience

These lessons apply to all markets. Adhering to trend following signals may at times seem as exciting as watching paint dry. It will often run counter to our convictions. In spite of all that, I believe it is still the best and most reliable way to navigate trends and generate investment returns reliably, with confidence and peace of mind. All this will prove far more powerful and important from the moment equity markets reverse into a bear trend - it is the question of when, not if.

