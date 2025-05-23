In yesterday’s report, I suggested that “We ought to consider the direction in which the U.S. would be going had Kamala Harris won the elections last November. Probably, the US would today resemble Keir Starmer's Britain with escalating repression and immigration at home and unrestrained warmongering abroad.” I wanted to elaborate what led me to this conclusion.

Made in Britain censorship

Two months ago, America First Legal (AFL) revealed the astonishing scale of efforts by the Obiden administration to permanently crush free speech in the United States and muzzle the American people. Determined to learn from the free world’s very best, Biden’s National Security Council (NSC) invited the British government to share their know-how and experience in running censorship operations.

As a result, on 10 August 2021, UK’s Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU) brought a presentation to a meeting organized by the NSC’s Interagency Policy Committee (IPC). CDU is the British “cross-departmental” entity that coordinates state censorship programs across the whole of the British government and helps formulate “coordinated Government response” to disinformation and misinformation.

All onboard!

The meeting was attended by the who’s who of the US security state apparatus, including the White House, the NSC, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Departments of State, Treasury, Defense (DOD), Homeland Security (DHS), and Health and Human Services (HHS), the U.S. Agencies for International Development (USAID) and Global Media (USAGM), as well as high-ranking officers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

On the occasion, the CDU made specific recommendations to their American audience, including establishing a dedicated unit to lead government-wide censorship programs; enacting coercive legislation to regulate tech companies’ policies on disinformation and sanction noncompliance; forging partnerships with big tech to “flag” proscribed content, and leveraging the government’s foreign policy structures to coordinate with other governments and supranational institutions

The documents obtained by the AFL reveal an Orwellian alliance between the US Global Engagement Center (GEC), US Agency for International Development (USAID), the British Foreign, Commonwealth, Development Office (FCDO) and media censorship organizations, all working in concert to manipulate public discourse, control media narratives, and suppress free speech. These efforts were not limited to the UK and the US: the GEC’s objective was to “combat foreign disinformation abroad.” Thankfully, the GEC shut down in December 2024, about a month after the election of Donald Trump.

Countering digital hate

Obiden administration’s censorship offensive included setting up the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) in 2021, modeled on the British CCDH, backed by UK intelligence agencies and in operation since 2019. CCDH has been the driving force behind global censorship and some of its activities included running black ops against RFK Jr’s presidential campaign, driving the “kill Musk’s Twitter,” directive, as well as labeling 12 US citizen as the “disinformation dozen” during the Covid pandemic to shut down free speech on X.

But CDU’s objectives are not limited to defending the purity of our information space; they also include preventing people from voting wrong in “democratic” elections. For that purpose, the CDU set up a dedicated unit, the “Central Election Cell.” Their disciples in the Obiden administration followed suit and set up their own, National Election Command Post within the FBI, during the 2022 US Midterm elections.

Targeting domestic terrorism threats

A fellow democracy defense entity, the Homeland Intelligence Experts Group went as far as labeling Trump supporters as “domestic terrorism threats.” In all, the administration continued with its censorship efforts well into 2024 by regularly convening similar public-private partnerships. Upon revealing all this, AFL’s director, Gene Hamilton stated as follows:

“With no apparent appreciation for the irony that the First Amendment to our Constitution was adopted following our independence from Great Britain, these records show that the Biden-Harris regime apparently engaged with representatives from the United Kingdom on ways to more effectively censor the speech of Americans across the country. The Biden-Harris Administration’s desire to silence speech and control what information Americans are able to obtain is so extreme, so pervasive, and so over-the-top that they are willing to listen to foreign governments explain ways to better violate core constitutional rights of the American people.”

Thankfully, the American people have rejected this totalitarian mission creep and overwhelmingly voted against the continuation of the Obiden government under a new sock-puppet, Kamala Harris. The British government, however, remains undeterred: earlier this year, they ordered Apple to open its iCloud storage worldwide, affecting some 2 billion users. This was supposed to be a secret order including an injunction against Apple not to reveal it on pain of facing criminal charges.

Share

A global assault

Its CCDH sponsored Online Safety Act, which came into force in October of 2023 contains provisions under which U.K. law enforcement officials could extradite and jail US citizens. But the reach of Britain’s all-out war on free speech is not limited to the US: in 2021, the UK government boasted of having close working relationships also with Australia, Canada and another 20 nations.

In 2020, Tony Blair took to Twitter to boast that, “Our teams are now embedded in governments around the world, helping them to keep their people safe during this pandemic – not just in respect of Covid-19 itself but also the political and economic collateral damage.” Viruses aren’t known for causing political collateral damage, so it is most likely that Blair’s teams were deployed against thought criminals who dared question the proclamations from the global ministry of truth.

It was a nuke, not a bullet

Given the scope and scale of this all-out attack against civil liberties and its comprehensive co opting of all the key agencies of state security apparatus, it seems that by electing Donald Trump and rejecting Kamala Harris, the deplorable American voter truly helped the world to dodge, not a bullet, but a nuclear bomb that could have paved the way to a dystopian future for our societies that could have become entrenched over generations.

Western nations would begin to resemble regimes like Eastern Germany, the Soviet Union and North Korea. Britain already does. When people savage Donald Trump for his antics and his errors, we ought to remember the crossroads we passed only 123 days ago. The course correction was a real deal.

Today’s trading signals

