On Friday last week, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) released about half of the “Epstein Files” in their possession. On 19 November last year, President Trump signed the “Epstein Files Transparency Act” into law, giving DOJ 30 days to release the documents and last week the DOJ published more than 3 million pages, more than 2,000 videos and some 180,000 images from the files. Combined with prior releases, nearly 3.5 million pages total are now available to the public.

The effect came as close to the proverbial excrement hitting the fan as it gets, and I believe that as the public digests all the disturbing revelations, the consequences will be profound and long lasting. Thus far, the allegations that the world was run by a large network of powerful degenerates were largely dismissed simply by disbelief: that can’t possibly be true - nobody is that evil and depraved…

The vampire ball is ending

In a 13 March 2024 interview with Russian journalist Dmitry Kiselev, Vladimir Putin referred to the Western elites and said that, “They’ve spent centuries filling their bellies with human flesh and their pockets with money. But they must realise that the vampire ball is ending.” At the time, most people (yours truly included) assumed that Putin was using a figure of speech for effect.

Epstein files now show that the claims of widespread human trafficking, sexual deviance, abuse of minors, ritual sacrifice and cannibalism weren’t just loony conspiracy theories but part of powerful “elites” lifestyles. Once more, the allegations of conspiracy theorists turn out to have aged far better than those of coincidence theorists.

What’s important to recognize, however, is that all the assorted depravities that are being exposed served certain “higher” objectives. On the whole, those objectives all appear consistent with the “Rules Based Global Order” agendas and the most prominent personages featured in Epstein files were proponents or enablers of that order. Perhaps THE most prominent of those was the Dark Lord Peter Mandelson or, Petie, the “deputy Prime Minister” of the U.K., if you happen to be Jeffrey Epstein.

Petie goes down in flames

As Promethean Action’s Susan Kokinda pointed out in excellent report on the case yesterday, Mandelson was Epstein’s eyes and ears inside 10 Downing Street, particularly in the aftermath of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis:

June 2009: Mandelson sends Epstein a Downing Street memo on a GBP 20 billion asset sales with the comment, “Interesting note that’s gone to the PM.”

August 2009: he forwards Epstein a confidential banking memo, 4 seconds after having received it.

May 9, 2010: Mandelson tips Epstein about a 500 billion Euros eurozone bailout saying, “should be announced tonight… just leaving No. 10.”

May 10, 2010: Mandelson gives Epstein advance notice of Gordon Brown’s resignation - “finally got him to go today.”

All this may appear like a bit of notes swapping between friends, but the wider implications of this relationship will prove damaging enough that on Sunday, 2 February Mr. Mandelson resigned from his powerful position at the U.K. Labour party. Under continued pressure, on 4 February he was forced to resign also from the house of Lords and is now under a criminal investigation for misconduct in public office.

The ripple effects of this fallout will be felt for months; Mandelson was one of the most powerful individuals in the British political establishment. He was tapped by Prime Minister Starmer to manage Britain’s relations with the United States during Trump 2.0 Administration, but that initiative too, went down in flames over Peties Epstein ties: after only seven months on the job, documents leaked out showing that Petie he remained close with Epstein even after his 2008 conviction for child sex crimes. Some of those documents show Mandelson gushing about Epstein, calling him “my best pal.”

Bill Gates, the pandemics conspirator

Another high-calibre victim of their relationship with Epstein is world health czar and philanthropist, Bill Gates. As we now know, Gates had an extensive working relationship with Epstein focused on planning to profit from global pandemics and vaccine sales. That collaboration started as early as 2015 and included formulating blueprints for perpetual financial structures to profit from pandemics.

Furthermore, five years after Jeffrey Epstein was convicted, Bill Gates “specifically requested” that he “personally serve as the representative” of his chief scientific advisor Boris Nikolic, providing him broad indemnification in writing. As Sayer Ji points out in his thread on this relationship, Gates insisted on working with Epstein, the pedofile sex offender, in spite of having access to any law firm, any advisor, any institution in the world to work with.

Seemingly, they had many philanthropic interests under discussion. Hollywood film director Barry Josephson wrote to Epstein: “I've been thinking a lot about that question that you asked Bill Gates, ‘How do we get rid of poor people as a whole’…and I have an answer…” That might explain why Gates tapped Epstein: if your philanthropy amounts to getting rid of people, you’d prefer to work with someone who understands you best.

Deepak Chopra, the phoney spiritual guru

I wasn’t surprised to find that Deepak Chopra found his place in the elite society. At some point during the 1990s I came across some mainstream media accolades of Mr. Chopra and decided to “follow” him. I don’t remember exactly, I think I ordered a book and read some of his articles. But something about Chopra’s spirituality almost immediately felt off and hollow, so I shelved his guidance. It now turns out that Chopra was indeed a phoney, a spiritual pied piper whose legacy might rightfully end up tied to this newly discovered quote:

Chopra to Epstein in 2017, long after Epstein’s conviction as a child sex offender.

Collateral damage will be vast

More than three million pages of Epstein documents released by the U.S. DOJ will certainly continue turning up more and more sensations and surprises, especially for the coincidence theorists out there. The materials will be corrosive to the very foundations of Western global order and the institutions that propped it up. How toxic the whole affair might potentially be can be judged also from the panicked attempt at damage control: many Western leaders and the collective mainstream media rushed to try and pin it all to the arch-villain Vladimir Putin and his evil spy agency, the “KGB:”

But at this point, if your leaders and institutions lost credibility, these insinuations will not convince many people. Judging by comments in social media, very close to zero people are convinced. If credibility and legitimacy of Western ruling institutions and public officials collapse, we’re in for a fascinating ride. How it all plays out would be impossible to predict exactly, but I personally tend to be optimistic. Truth, they say, will make us free, and that can’t be a bad thing.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: