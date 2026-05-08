The new pandemic scare, as discussed yesterday, appears to continue gathering momentum. The World Health Organization assumed a full crisis posture, since they are so terribly concerned about our health, keeping us all safe and saving lives. WHO’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that we’ll see many more cases of hantavirus over the coming weeks.

He also expressed hopes that the U.S. and Argentina, which exited the WHO, would consider rejoining because “health security needs universality,” and “the best immunity we have is solidarity” (who knew!?). All this suggests that we might be heading into a new lockdowns regime in the near future. Back in 2020, when lockdowns were announced, the markets reacted violently with oil prices plunging more than 70% (one day, the price of oil allegedly went past zero into negative territory).

Energy, food, and war

The world is also facing a gathering energy crisis. President Trump’s ill-advised war against Iran, the resulting closure of the Strait of Hormuz along with the mysterious string of attacks against energy infrastructure facilities worldwide might impact our day-to-day living in ways that nobody is really prepared for.

This week, Carlyle Group’s Senior Advisor Jeff Currie went on Bloomberg TV, warning that storage tanks for oil, jet fuel, diesel and gasoline in Europe will be running out this month. In the U.S., oil storage tanks could run empty “somewhere in the July 4 period.” If true, this will cause an unprecedented disruption for both the European and American economies.

Another consequence of Trump’s war on Iran will be very probable shortfalls in food production around the world as about 30% of global fertilizer production has been taken off the market. And now, according to the latest pronouncement from President Trump himself, a new escalation could be imminent.

The coming global freezing

As if that wasn’t enough, we also seem to be heading toward a terrible new climate crisis. This is a tough one, actually, because it could be different from what we’d been led to expect. Namely, it would appear that the consensus based on the very extremely compelling scientifical evidence about greenouse gases causing global warning may not be altogether correct. What we may have instead is a global colding!

That’s according to a no lesser authority than Al Gore. Mr. Gore, whose voice increasingly resembles that of Kermit, the frog (come to think of it, so does Bill Gates’ voice), recently spoke at an event co-hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and the Sustainable Entertainment Alliance where he reminded people about the coming global freezing:

“And by the way, that movie that I mentioned, ‘The Day After,’ about the Gulf Stream shutting down, well, this morning in one of the English newspapers is a whole big article summarizing the recent dire warnings of the scientists who found yet more confirmatory information that this is a very real threat within the next 25 years,”

Gore’s interviewer followed up, saying that, “if that happens and the Gulf Stream ceases to exist as we know it, we’re in an ice age in like 10 years!” Gore replied that, “…it would be bad. It would be very bad on a scale that is beyond anything we can compare it to today.” For those with a strong stomach, the whole 30-min discussion is available at this link.

There’s something truly Orwellian about the way Mr. Global Warming switched 180 degrees from global warming to global freezing while still claiming scientific legitimacy. It’s reminiscent of how “the party” seamlessly switched from, “we’ve always been at war against Eurasia,” to “we’ve always been at war against Eastasia” in Orwell’s 1984.

Middle East could explode first

At any rate, if global freezing is on the cards, it won’t arrive tomorrow. The pandemic fearmongering could take weeks to ramp up properly. Food shortages could materialize in the fall. On the other hand, a war escalation against Iran could be imminent, given Trump’s latest threats and the exchanges of bombs and missiles between the U.S. forces and IRGC yesterday.

Here’s what happened: the U.S. forces fired at an Iranian oil tanker. The IRGC responded by firing on three U.S. warships. The U.S. then bombed IRGC’s launch origin points on Qeshm island and Bandar Abbas. In spite of this exchange of fire, Trump claimed that the ceasefire is still on, but then threatened that unless Iran accepts his deal, the U.S. will go baci to bombing:

"They trifled with us today. We blew them away. I’ll let you know when there’s no ceasefire. You actually won’t have to know. You’re just going to have to look at one big glow coming out of Iran. They better sign their agreement fast.”

Weekend, after the markets close, are a good window of opportunity for kinetic action. Then on Monday morning, Trump can say that everything’s awesome. But the Iranians have been clear: if Trump treats Iran to a “big glow,” their intended response could turn the current energy crisis into a far more devastating one. Hopefully, Mr. Trump’s threats are just that, and hopefully no escalation materializes. We’ll soon find out.

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Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: