Following on from yesterday’s report about the strange relationship between Jeffrey Epstein and his activities with some of the highest-level political operatives in Great Britain. A different, but similarly sordid affair has been brought into the limelight in UK proper, the rape gang affair, which some have called “the greatest peacetime crime and coverup in British history.”

As a reminder, starting apparently in the 1970s, gangs of men of Pakistani and Bangladeshi descent systematically groomed, drugged, serially raped and sold girls from disadvantaged backgrounds in English towns across the country. The abuse was reported in 50 towns and cities across the UK. Hundreds of thousands of English girls were targeted, but this crime was being systematically covered up and in many cases enabled at every level of the British system, including social workers, police, media, and public officials including at least two of Britains prime ministers: Gordon Brown and Sir Keir Starmer.

People wonder: is government organized crime?

The coverup was almost successful, but is now again center stage partly thanks to Elon Musk and partly to independent MP Rupert Lowe and his independent investigation, much of which was broadcast publicly on social media. Before the investigation closed, Lowe gave an interview for the Peter McComrack Show in which he made a number of statements which, not so long ago, would have seemed off the charts insane. Today unfortunately, they do not.

For example, Lowe stated that the “British state has become the enemy of the electorate,” that fraud, waste and corruption are everywhere, that MPs no longer represent the people and wondered if the government was organized crime. In light of the evidence presented, that question is not an exaggeration - it is entirely appropriate to ask. Lowe further said that British people are wondering the same, that they “now realized they’d been hoodwinked into thinking they had a choice,” that they could vote in change, and that the mood in society is “febrile.”

Loss of legitimacy could lead to civil war

What Lowe discussed seems to dovetail what professor David Betz has been warning about: namely, that British society is now “explosively configured” to descend into a civil war which could erupt within the next five years. The polarization that’s escalating social tensions is driven by the system’s “destruction of legitimacy.”

Betz explained that the government itself was doing this through its dual standard justice system, open borders policy and their inability to protect children from grooming gangs. Today we know that it wasn’t “inability,” but unwillingness, which is why the people’s mood is “febrile.”

The chaos will engulf the markets

In his interview, Rupert Lowe shared some of the same concerns we wrote about in this report since 2021 and reached conclusions which are almost identical to ours. All the chaos he sees in the UK will inevitably take a heavy economic toll on the nation. In fact, Lowe said that Britain basically doesn’t even have an economy and that it was only a matter of time before the British pound collapses.

For whatever reason, capital markets are slow to discount all these developments, but that doesn’t mean that a crisis isn’t brewing and that at some point we won’t get an “unexpected” avalanche that will be obvious to all. In their “collective wisdom,” markets might already be sensing risk and reacting accordingly, as the chart below reveals:

EUR and GBP vs. USD (01 Jan 2025 = 100)

Basically from the day of President Trump’s inauguration, the US dollar peaked (the price of euro and pound hit a trough) and since then it has depreciated by around 15% against the euro, but only about 8% against the British pound.

Of course, there could be many explanation for the pound’s underperformance, but here the comparison looks at two flawed currencies with deteriorating economic fundamentals. The fact that the pound advanced only a bit more than half the euro’s advance against the dollar may reflect the markets’ view that the pound and the British economy are the weakest link among Western economies. This is exactly what we’ve been predicting since 2021, and five years on, the markets appear to be converging on our views.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

Due to market closure in the U.S. for President’s Day holiday, we only had new signals from non-US markets: