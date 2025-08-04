Last week’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) jobs report once more highlighted the general problem with government statistics. The report itself showed that hiring in May and June was far slower than earlier estimates and that the American economy added only 73,000 jobs in July, pushing unemployment higher, to 4.2 percent. The figures fell far short of expectations, causing turmoil in financial markets.

President Trump was not pleased with the news and took issue with the “Jobs Numbers” on TruthSocial, accusing the BLS of falsifying the jobs data for political purposes:

"I was just informed that our Country’s “Jobs Numbers” are being produced by a Biden Appointee, Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who faked the Jobs Numbers before the [2024] Election to try and boost Kamala’s chances of Victory. This is the same Bureau of Labor Statistics that overstated the Jobs Growth in March 2024 by approximately 818,000 and, then again, right before the 2024 Presidential Election, in August and September, by 112,000. These were Records — No one can be that wrong? We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified. Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they can’t be manipulated for political purposes. McEntarfer said there were only 73,000 Jobs added (a shock!) but, more importantly, that a major mistake was made by them, 258,000 Jobs downward, in the prior two months. Similar things happened in the first part of the year, always to the negative. The Economy is BOOMING under “TRUMP” despite a Fed that also plays games, this time with Interest Rates, where they lowered them twice, and substantially, just before the Presidential Election, I assume in the hopes of getting “Kamala” elected – How did that work out? Jerome “Too Late” Powell should also be put “out to pasture.” Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer confirmed on X that McEntarfer was removed from her position and replaced by deputy commissioner William Wiatrowski who would serve as acting commissioner “during the search for a replacement.” Part of the media commentariat immediately jumped to BLS’s defence, claiming that Trump presented no evidence of his claims along with elaborate explanations about why the integrity of the process of tallying up and publishing the employment data is so above board, unblemished and unblemishable that Trump was only throwing around self-serving, baseless accusations because the figures didn’t come up to his liking.

Very professional people

Former BLS commissioner Bill Beach (a Trump appointee) stated that McEntrafer’s firing was “totally groundless,” and that it sets “a dangerous precedent and undermines the statistical mission of the Bureau.” For sure, BLS appointments have never been political - god forbid! Beach explained:

These numbers are constructed by hundreds of people. They're finalized by about 40 people. These 40 people are very professional people who have served under Republicans and Democrats. And the commissioner does not see these numbers until the Wednesday prior to the release on Friday. By that time, the numbers are completely set into the IT system. They have been programmed. They are simply reported to the commissioner, so the commissioner can on Thursday brief the president's economic team. The commissioner doesn't have any hand or any influence or any way of even knowing the data until they're completely done. That's true of the unemployment rate. That's true of the jobs numbers. As a consequence, there's very little chance that there could be any influence from the commissioner. I believe it's a groundless claim.

Furthermore, the very professional Mr. Beach underscored why it is imperative to keep politics out of the jobs reports:

These numbers that BLS produces … are used all the time to guide investment decisions, business decisions. Most importantly, by members of Congress and the members of the administration to create policy. As a consequence, they need to be as straightforward and independent of politics as possible. You need to rely on them. You need to say, well, this is the way the world works. We can't see an economy by going out and picking it off the tree. And statisticians are there to create the estimates that literally create the shape of the economy that we can see. You always want independent numbers. Even the suspicion that they're shaped in one direction for one party or another party, or for one political ideological viewpoint, undermines them.

Well, that should settle it. The statistics are very important, BLS people are very professional and politics have no place in reporting these numbers, because they’re so very important. Now the evil dictator Trump is ruining the pristine integrity of the BLS because he didn’t like the numbers they reported.

Not so fast…

It has become very trendy to hate on Trump and jump head-first to any conclusion that backs up that hatred. However, Trump is not perfectly bad and neither is the BLS perfectly good. Let’s rewind the clock back to the hope-and-change Obama administration which is when curiously many things started to go off the rails for the United States, which I documented in my book, “Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading” (free download is at link, courtesy of Amazon.com entirely cancelling my work and appropriating over two years’ worth of royalties).

In October 2012, the U.S. Census Bureau reported an unusually sharp fall in the unemployment rate, from 8.1% in August to 7.8% in September of that year. This was a very unexpected bit of good news as it implied that the economy, which was technically in recession at the time, had miraculously powered forward at the fastest rate in nearly thirty years.

As it happened, this information was favorable to President Obama who, at the time, was concluding the re-election campaign for his second term in office. Not only would the information ultimately prove false, but it turned out that the [very professional] Census Bureau, which published it, was fully aware of this. It transpired that some of the Census Bureau’s surveyors fabricated the data by making up household survey results with fictitious people and jobs. The deception apparently escalated at the time of President Obama’s re-election campaign. … U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics similarly engaged in the practice of reporting optimistic unemployment numbers first, then revising them later.

Between April and October 2010, the BLS low-balled the unemployment figures on 22 out of 23 consecutive weeks only to revise them upward later, when they no longer had the news headline impact. According to the New York Times, the total revisions of unemployment figures in 2009 showed that 1.36 million more jobs were lost during the year than originally reported.

Indeed, the tall tales about the professionalism of the agencies tallying up various statistics and aggregates may impress the uninitiated. Among financial professionals, it has been well appreciated for a long time that the figures are indeed wide open to political considerations and influence and that in spite of their importance, they’re routinely used to score political points in one way or another.

As the president of Elliott Management Corporation, Mr. Paul Singer wrote back in 2012, "The Arithmetic of government statistics (jobs, growth and inflation), is distorted and dishonest almost beyond measure." That sentiment is entirely pervasive among those who actually pay attention to the statistics, and it has been that way, essentially forever.

