Former US President Harry Truman famously said that, “There’s nothing new in the world except the history you don’t know.” Today, we are living through historical events that may seem new and unprecedented, but they are simply reruns of the same geopolitical struggles whose earlier versions had already played out in the past.

During the post World War II era we came to think of Western Europe as the bastion of democracy, freedom and human rights. These values made Western world the most developed and most affluent part of the world. Perhaps the shiniest beacon of all these “our values” was Great Britain, the birthplace of the Magna Carta and hard-won advancements in human rights, democracy, freedom of expression, free press, property rights, industrialization and more.

Of course, the way we came to believe all that wasn’t a spontaneous accident of history: we’ve been induced to think that way through education, culture, ideology and propaganda. We’ve been encouraged to believe that humanity has reached the most perfect model of economic and political governance, as evidenced by the technological advancements and supposedly unprecedented levels of prosperity in the developed world. These advancements made us better: from primitive, superstitious violent brutes we became more rational, tolerant and inclusive. We even accepted some 70 new genders.

Evil Putin burns the utopia

But when Russia launched its Special Military Operation in Ukraine, the event was widely perceived as Russia, led by its evil and autocratic President Vladimir Putin, rudely taking a wrecking ball and demolishing this state of near-utopia for all. But as many now appreciate, the conflict did not start on 24 February 2022 and the utopia we thought we enjoyed was being methodically rigged for demolition for decades. The reasons for this arson attack were carefully concealed behind the liberal democracies’ bright façade of freedom, human rights and the great prosperity.

Essentially, they were the same reasons which led to many wars over the last few centuries, including the two world wars. The structures of power who instigated those conflicts were the same ones who instigated the current one. Observers who correctly identified these groups and understood their reasons were not surprised by the outbreaks of those wars; they saw them coming.

One of them was Homer Lea who, in his 1912 book, “The Day of the Saxon,” predicted “as imminent and inevitable series of gigantic world conflicts, of which World War I, World War II, and a now almost certain and nearby World War III form a part” [1]. Homer Lea knew this because he was an insider to the group that instigated those conflicts. He elaborated:

There can be no retention of present British sovereignty without the repression of the territorial and political expansion of other nations - a condition that must culminate in war, one war if the Empire is destroyed; a series if it is victorious. … In this epoch of war upon which the Empire is about to enter, hopes of peace are futile; … these are the old, old struggles that govern the growth and dissolution of national life.”

The “coming war with Russia”

In his 1944 book, “The Empire of ‘The City’,” historian E. C. Knuth predicted “the coming war with Russia on the basis of the well-defined and unmistakable thread of continuity and the plainly evident pattern of the machinations of the Balance of Power by the secret British “One World” order over the past century.”

As always, the responsibility for wars that were known to be inevitable had to be chalked up to the adversary by means of extensive propaganda and public relations work. E. C. Knuth underscored

“the superficial fabrication, with which the American people in particular have been implanted… that the great World Wars are caused by brutal attacks upon world law and order, instead of being the fully anticipated consequences of the most diabolical double dealing and planning by the secret ‘One World’ order of ‘the City’.”

It seems odd that these words, which ring eerily familiar, were written in 1944. Without a doubt, Mr. Knuth could have been dismissed as a conspiracy crank (probably was), but he did get the diagnosis right. The right diagnosis enabled him also to make the right predictions:

“The probability of war with Russia, now highly evident and the subject of wide comment, was variously indicated and denounced as vicious and subversive propaganda at the time of the 1st edition of this book [1944]. As usual, the real reasons for this very probable and nearby war are easily kept submerged because the truculence, insolence and contempt with which Russia has forestalled and checkmated the ‘One World’ designs, with which she has had intimate acquaintance over 130 years, fits perfectly into the sham posture of bruised democracy and violated decency.”

Furthermore, Knuth identified that, “China, Russia, the United States and Germany are in order the most populous independent nations in the world, and therefore represent the most dynamic and most dangerous competition of the British Empire. All of them have been the victims of recurrent British repression.”

Of course, history as it is being taught to us today, makes no note of any of these cycles and patterns. Instead, we’re fed a processed fodder of just “one damn thing after another,” along with the illusion that humanity’s history is a steady advance from less sophisticated to more sophisticated governance, greater prosperity, technological advancements and overall emancipation. The history we learn in school is systematically distorted so as to obscure exactly the most important lessons we should learn and understand. All facts and records are concealed in the most deliberate manner, either destroyed or hidden away.

Stealing history

In “The History Thieves,” Ian Cobain wrote about the secret facility in the woodlands near the tiny hamlet of Hanslope which is “one of the most secure facilities operated by any government, anywhere in the world. Hanslope Park is guarded by a 7-foot high, chain-link fence, beyond which is a 10-foot fence topped by coils of razor wire. Every few yards between the fences are CCTV cameras and floodlights.

What is hidden at Hanslope Park? It’s not gold, biological agents or nuclear materials. The facility contains millions of files with top secret documents about World War I as well as the horrors of British colonial rule in Kenya and elsewhere. After World War I, the blame for war was cast at Germany but again, that cultural artefact had to be fabricated. The task was assigned to a team of eminent historians at Oxford University who then produced the requisite materials in the form of the “Oxford Pamphlets,” which came to the conclusion that Germany was solely to blame.

Stealing the past, hijacking the future

What would be the point of going to such lengths to obscure historical truths"? The answer was given by one the system’s insiders, George Orwell, in two striking quotes:

“The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.” and “Who controls the past controls the future.”

It follows that the defences against the “One World” oligarchy’s dark arts should be to research and try to understand historical truths. Rather than sleepwalking into forever wars, we might learn how to identify the pitfalls of ideologies dressing up dystopian agendas and forever wars and avoid them so as to forge a different, deliberate path forward.

Note:

[1] E. C. Knuth, “The Empire of ‘The City’: the 130 Years of Power Politics of the Modern Era.” Milwaukee, 1944]

