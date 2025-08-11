Last week I had the privilege to sit down for some personal education with a seasoned author and geostrategist Admiral Davor Domazet, whom I mentioned here last month in “Defeat of the West’s strategy of chaos.” As we discussed the ongoing geopolitical events, the summit between the US President Trump and his Russian counterpart was just announced. Admiral Domazet said that the very choice of the summit’s location was extremely important as it would be an important message to the world. He was only sure of one thing: it would not be anywhere in Western Europe.

Nobody guessed Alaska, but once this choice was announced, it made perfect sense and it sends a very important message: Russia and the United States are coming together in peace, completing the interrupted cycles of history. I alluded to this in February in the following article:

Alaska is where the United States borders with Russia and where the two powers can and should connect. As Matthew Ehret summarized it superbly in his recent Substack article, the idea of physically connecting the US and Russia by rail was first advanced already under President Abraham Lincoln in 1864, but it died with him. It was revived again by Colorado’s former governor William Gilpin in 1890 as his “Cosmopolitan Rail” vision that included building a tunnel under the Bering Strait.

The importance of this project was not lost on the Russian government under Czar Nicholas II and his Finance Minister Sergei Witte who hired a number of American and French railway engineers in 1905 to carry out feasibility studies for the project. Unfortunately, the Czar was soon forced to abdicate, his Prime Minister was assassinated and the project never saw light of day.

Peace of the future

It was revived again under Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s administration and discussed in 1942 by his Vice President Henry Wallace and Stalin’s Foreign Minister Molotov. Wallace articulated the importance of connecting the United States with Russia physically:

“It would mean much to the peace of the future if there could be some tangible link of this sort between the pioneer spirit of our own West and the frontier spirit of the Russian East.”

However, Wallace was soon sidelined and replaced with the clueless tool Harry Truman and once FDR was safely dead, the project fell into oblivion again. Connecting the two superpowers, whether physically, politically, socially, culturally or commercially, fell into disfavor, replaced with the Cold War instead.

The sun already shines differently

The idea of bringing the two powers (and the two continents) closer together never died and the current leaderships of both Russia and the United States are clearly eager to revive it. In 2008, then Prime Minister Vladimir Putin approved the plan to build a railway to the Bering Strait as a part of Russia's infrastructure development plan to 2030. The development envisioned a 60-miles (almost 100 km) long tunnel between Chukotka in the Russian far east and Alaska for which Russia offered to put up 2/3rds of the required funding.

Russia proposed the project to their “Western partners,” in 2011 and in May 2014 but at that time, Western powers had entirely different designs regarding Russia. By now, those designs have all but failed and the administration of Donald Trump may look to change the nation’s foreign policy course. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed the more optimistic expectations of Trump’s second term in January when he said that, “sun already shines differently.”

We’ll see about that, but President Trump gave us some indications that he was interested in connecting Alaska to the mainland by rail when in September 2020 he announced approval of the 2,579 kilometer Alaska to Alberta rail connection.

The project was a private capital initiative and it ultimately failed due to mismanagement, but in highlighting the project with his approval, he may have given us an indication of his leanings, which may have informed the agreement between Russia and the US to meet exactly in Alaska.

The question of Canada

Incidentally, connecting Russia with Alaska and Alaska with the mainland US may also be related to Trump’s declared intention to absorb parts of Canada into the United States. If Alberta, British Columbia and Yukon became parts of the US, its territory would connect to Alaska creating a contiguous land bridge towards Russia.

If the United States also added Canada's Northern Territories and Nunavut, they could territorially connect with Greenland and share the Arctic zone with Russia to join the Arctic Silk Road project. In February I wrote as follows:

Could these developments become the object of a future grand deal between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump? I think that’s possible. From today's perspective all that might seem like a radical and dangerous departure from the postwar status quo, but that status quo may simply have been a pause in geopolitical processes that have started to shape up already in the 1800s.

We may be days from finding out. To be sure, if the two leaders already agreed to meet, some kind of a grand bargain has already been concluded between their respective representatives. We’ll know more soon, especially from the way the Canadian, British and European leaders characterize the results of this week’s highly anticipated Summit in Alaska.

