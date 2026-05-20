Yesterday, Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie lost his Republican primary to his challenger, Ed Gallrein, 45.1% to 54.9%. There are a few reasons why this event could prove very highly significant, with important predictive implications for this year’s U.S. mid-term elections. Thomas Massie was a very popular Congressman, both in his district and Nationwide.

He won his first Congressional elections in 2012 as a Tea-Party aligned candidate with a comfortable margin, and enjoyed strong, consistent support in his district for over a decade as an independent-minded conservative. In 2022, he won his primary with about 67% of the vote and carried every county in his district. Massie’s popularity only increased as he consistently displayed independence, libertarian-leaning conservatism and integrity.

Massie consistently stood in opposition to deficit spending, support for Second Amendment (gun rights), strong pro-life stance, non-interventionist foreign policy ad opposition to foreign aid, legalization for industrial hemp farming and general government transparency and accountability, including Federal Reseve transparency. In the recent months, Massie gained significant nation-wide support after he played the pivotal role in releasing the Jeffrey-Epstein related files. As a result, he seemed to enjoy a significant advantage over his 4th Congressional District challenger, Gallrein.

But what made Massie very popular with his constituents, made him very unpopular with certain other interests in the U.S. including President Trump, who did not want the Epstein files released, and threw their support behind Ed Gallrein. Most notable among them was the Israeli casino-billionaire Miriam Adelson, and two strongly pro-Zionist hedge fund billionaires, John Paulson and Paul Singer. Together with other pro-Israel interests, they “invested” some $35 billion in the effort to unseat Massie and even though none of them were Kentucky constituents, their money somehow tipped the scales in favor of Gallrein. In just the last few days before election, Massie’s comfortable margin suddenly collapsed and Gallrein’s suddenly came ahead:

The chart unfortunately doesn’t show the time scale but basically, over the last six months, since December 2025, Thomas Massie’s support ranged between 65% and 80% while Gallrein’s was between 20% and 35%. Then, all of a sudden, only days before the election, the relationship sharply inverted, strongly indicating election rigging in progress.

The conventional commentariat will tend to find palatable interpretations for such events (Gallrein got endorsement from XYZ, or Massie’s ex-girlfriend said he was a creep…), but as a life-long researchers of trends, I can say this with as close to 100% confidence as anything: the sudden inversion of popular support that the above chart implies simply does not happen on this planet.

People may change their mind, but in general, they do so in their own time, for their own reasons, and a large-scale change of heart in a large population would span some weeks or months, even if Massie turned up in Epstein files. Long story short, the inversion continued going Gallrein’s way and he ended up winning with 54.9% to Massie’s 45.1% - a very comfortable margin. The chart from Polymarket (below) tells the story:

The significance of Massie’s defeat

Congressman Massie is one of 435 votes in the U.S. House of Representatives and his defeat or victory means relatively little overall. But the fact that the objective of removing him from Congress mobilized some of the wealthiest and most powerful stakeholders behind the U.S. political class tells us how disproportionately important it is for them to remove all dissent and opposition to their power from the U.S. political process.

The fact that the Zionist billionaires could unseat a very popular Congressman by throwing large amounts of money at their preferred candidate in spite of the fact that they’re not even constituents in the district in question is a deeply troubling fact about the quality and legitimacy of U.S. democracy.

More importantly however, it also tells us what we might expect from the upcoming U.S. mid-term elections in November of this year. For Trump and his supporters, this is the top political priority and now we have every reason to expect that so long as Trump continues to serve the most powerful vested interest of the American society, he might emerge victorious from the mid-term elections with overwhelming support in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Trump’s popularity or unpopularity might not make much of a difference. With the right kinds of friends in right places, sudden inversions might happen as required and the fixes might already be in - provided Trump continues to be a good boy at the pleasure of the oligarchs in power.

This may also explain Trump’s sudden, inexplicable pivot on 28 February when he launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran. It was a dumb idea, for sure, Trump knew it was a dumb idea, but it’s what the Adelsons, Singers and Paulsons of this world demanded.

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Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: