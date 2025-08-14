Donald Trump and his government appear to be delivering on their initiative to impose tariffs on imports, thereby reducing both US current account deficit and the government’s budget deficit by boosting government revenues. Recall, on April 2, Trump announced a significant set of tariffs, dubbing the day "Liberation Day."

He signed Executive Order 14257, “Regulating Imports With a Reciprocal Tariff to Rectify Trade Practices That Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual United States Goods Trade Deficits,” which declared the U.S. trade deficit a national emergency. Accordingly, Trump imposed a 10% baseline tariff on imports from nearly all countries starting April 5, 2025, allowing for additional country-specific "reciprocal" tariffs ranging from 11% to 50% for countries with significant trade deficits with the U.S., effective April 9, 2025.

So far, the measure has been a success - sort of. Tariff revenues have increased substantially since March:

March: $8 billion

April: $15 billion

May: $22 Billion

June: $26 Billion

July: $30 Billion

In all, US tariff revenues surged by over 300% in July 2025. At that rate, they could surpass $350 billion per year through President Trump's term.

This amounts to over 1.6% of GDP, which would exceed the government’s total revenue generated from corporate income tax. In that, Trump's policies represent a sharp turn from decades of free market philosophy that has shaped economic policies of the developed world and it is radically different even from the policies of his first term in office:

However, the longer-term consequences of this policy shift could be hard to foresee. To begin with, tariffs could strengthen the US dollar against currencies of tariffed nations. In turn, this could exert upward pressure on consumer price inflation. That would be their direct effect. Indirectly, tariffs could boost inflation in a more powerful way by reducing US trade deficit (one of Trump’s explicit goals in imposing tariffs).

Shutting off the inflation release valve

The trade deficit is one of the two great inflation pressure release-valves for the US economy (the other one being the stock market). Here’s why: when the US imports goods and services from other countries, it pays foreign exporters. Much of that money stays in those nations' current account with the Fed and ends up recycled in US Treasuries, in effect funding the US government.

And while cheap goods from abroad enter US consumer markets and exert downward pressure on CPI inflation, the sums earned by foreign exporters do not, so they don't exert upward pressure on domestic prices. In effect, the trade deficit is the means by which the US economy exports its monetary inflation to its trade partners.

So far however, there’s no evidence that this is actually taking place: the last update to the US Current Account balance shows that for Q1, 2025 the US has recorded the largest trade deficit ever:

The next release of Current Account figures will be published on 23 September at which point we’ll see if the tariffs have had a meaningful effect on the trade balance in the second quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, there has been no improvement in the Federal Government’s budget deficit is only growing larger: in July it rose to $291 billion from a small surplus of $27 billion recorded in June. There has also been no meaningful strengthening of the US dollar. To the contrary, on “Liberation Day” (2 April), the euro traded at $1.08 and the pound at $1.29. By today, the euro appreciated by $1.17 and the pound to $1.35, reflecting a moderate weakening of the dollar - a nearly 5% depreciation against the pound and more than 8% depreciation against the euro.

So far, it appears that Trump should count himself lucky in the way his government has conducted economic policy and in how markets have responded. But then there’s also the possibility that they’ve had a game plan and are executing it competently. At any rate, we’ll know more with time. Inflation will likely re-emerge, but that was going to happen with or without the tariffs; same with government budget deficits. The whole system is and has been unsustainable suggesting that it was overdue for a collapse and an overhaul.

