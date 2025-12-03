A recent TrendCompass heading read, “Are new & improved lockdowns coming?” In that article, I referred to a few strange news items that seemed to point to the possible imposition of new lockdowns in the near future. First, there was the bizarre 1,531-page COVID-19 inquiry by Baroness Heather Hallett DBE. The Baroness wasn’t concerned about accountability for one of the greatest trainwrecks in human history or who was behind it. Her main concern was about how to do it right the next time.

Then there was EU Commission president Ursula von der Lying who mentioned, in passing, during her State of the Union speech in September that “We are on the brink, if not even at the start of another global health crisis.” Then we had warnings from the ECB that the financial system is becoming unstable. Six days after my report, on 27 November, Reuters - the ever truthful news service - announced that, “Bird flu virus could risk pandemic worse than COVID 19 if it mutates…”

According to Reuters, the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth of the matter is that the evil, invisible enemy, “could affect healthy individuals, including children, unlike COVID-19.” Furthermore, some experts say that people lack antibodies against bird flu and respiratory infections. How do they know? They must have looked into people’s antibody tanks and found them empty. Thankfully, “preventative measures exist, including vaccine candidates and antiviral stocks.” Well, thank goodness for that - lucky us!

Inflating the fear factor

For the time being, however, we need not worry too much: we are in the clear so long as the evil virus doesn’t mutate and acquires the ability to spread to humans. But who can tell what these viruses will do? Maybe one day Reuters will have to announce the terrible news that alas, the virus has indeed mutated and the antibodyless humanity is now in great peril - including children! We might just have to lock down, raise up the impenetrable plexiglass barriers, social distance and mask up all over again!

If the bird flu story escalates, it may be that the banking cartels public health authorities intend to do a rerun of the Covid19 pandemic. Recall, the 2020 lockdowns happened only after about 4 months of escalating scare stories accompanied with images of people dropping dead in the streets of Wuhan, health workers in hazmat suits doing some busywork and frantic hospital medics administering PCR to lifeless mannequins. Overcrowded hospitals forced their staff to kill time by practicing dance choreographies and post the frightful videos on YouTube.

Is fear of viruses justified?

What we must recognize, however, is that our fear is perhaps the greatest risk factor. Given the past few hundred thousand years’ history, the fear of viruses may be irrational and unjustified. Most of us know about these horrors from history books, Hollywood films and news reports, but I don’t know anybody who knows of them from first-person experience.

Dabbling into health-related advice might be rash on my part since I’m not a medical professional. On the other hand, I could hardly do worse than the actual medical professionals: unlike them, I’m not the 3rd leading cause of death in the United States, so I’ll allow myself to say this: fear of pandemics and deadly viruses is probably unwarranted. In absence of sudden exogenous crises like major wars, crop failures or large-scale natural disasters, major epidemics might in fact be extremely rare and unlikely.

You have natural immunity

That may be because each one of us is endowed with an immune system which is probably far more robust and powerful than the experimental shots produced for profit by the big pharma corporations. In his 1995 book “The Origins of Order: Self-Organization and Selection in Evolution,” Stuart Kauffman elaborated on the nature of our immune systems in great detail.

In Chapters 3 and 4 of the book, he characterized the adaptive immune system as a massively combinatorial, autocatalytic network that solves the problem of protecting an organism against an essentially unbounded universe of possible pathogens with a large but finite repertoire of antibodies and lymphocytes. With roughly 10⁸ antibodies present in our systems, they can cover virtually any possible antigen because of the combinatorial explosion of possible binding patterns.

Unlike classical Darwinian view that imagined antibodies being “instructed” by antigens, Kauffman points to more recent scientific discoveries since the 1970s and 1980s, which showed that our immune system generates its huge diversity in advance, by gene segment recombination and somatic hypermutation:

“The immune system protects us by pre-computing, in advance and at random, roughly 100 million different antibody molecules, each able to bind a small cloud of similar molecular shapes. Because the possible space of shapes is so vast and high-dimensional, this modest number of random antibodies collectively covers virtually all possible antigens. The system is then tuned by deletion and energy so that it does not react to self. In short, the immune system achieves completeness not by matching the world one-for-one, but by a clever combinatorial trick plus selection against self-reactivity.”

The implications of this are extremely important: first, it suggests that our immune systems can mount a defense against any pathogen at all, which further suggests that any claim that “people lack antibodies” for this or that is some interest group’s self-serving lie. These groups might be the ones that would propose to inject you with what you lack - for profit, of course.

Pathogens and the native holocaust

But there’s another important reason why the idea that our immune systems - insofar as they’re healthy and intact - can deal with any pathogen. Namely, Western scholars have advanced theories to explain the wholesale disappearance of native populations pretty much in all parts of the world colonized by Western imperial powers. Tthey didn’t vanish because their colonizers sought to kill or enslave them.

They vanished because Western colonizers brought pathogens against which the native populations had no immunity. They didn’t mean no harm - it was them pathogens, you see. Amazingly, however, native populations never carried any pathogens against which the Western colonizers had no immunity. So the holocaust only worked in one direction - lucky for the colonizers! The fact that the natives survived for tens of thousands of years until the Western man came was probably only by blind luck!

Talk of pandemic is an admission of failure

Anyhow… back to the lockdowns: it seems to me that the increasing talk about bird flu and viruses and mutations should be regarded as an admission that the financial system might be in significant trouble and that a virus-induced panic could be seized upon by the banking cartel to orchestrate another colossal bailout. The ultimate result of that intervention will be an accelerating rate of inflation, which could reach hyperinflationary proportions.

