​Yesterday, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held their second telephone conversation (that we know of) since Trump took office. The call lasted more than two hours, and both leaders came away upbeat, stating that the talks were frank, constructive and that overall, they went well.

Europe’s 30-day ceasefire imperative

However, before this call, a number of European leaders, including Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz and apparently also Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo called on Trump, stressing the importance of getting Mr. Putin to accept the unconditional 30-day ceasefire before peace negotiations begin. But the Kremlin's position on this has been clear and unchanging for months: there will be no unconditional ceasefire without a peace plan that addresses the conflict’s root causes. That puts the two sides at an impasse if neither will compromise. The Russians are willing to negotiate on the basis of the formerly abandoned Istanbul peace plan which demands that Ukraine give up on its NATO membership, become a neutral state and limit the size of its armed forces.

Shortly after yesterday’s conversation between Trump and Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky rushed to state that Ukraine absolutely rejects the Russian proposal. Along with his Western sponsors, Zelensky is insisting on a 30-day ceasefire. Trump’s position on this particular issue has been hard to gauge so far. A few days ago, State Secretary Rubio raised the prospect of imposing harsh new sanctions on Russia if it rejected Trump’s peace plan, but Trump himself doesn’t seem inclined to go with sanctions: that move would run contrary to his objective of improving the relations between the U.S. and Russia.

Meanwhile on the battlefront…

And as this frenzied diplomatic activity goes on, Russian armed forces have continued to advance on the battlefield, gradually and methodically dismantling the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is now causing serious strain and we are increasingly hearing reports of mass surrenders, commander turnover,and also mutinies among Ukrainian troops. These developments might, in fact, be the ultimate reason why the British and the Europeans are so very keen on the 30-day unconditional ceasefire as soon as possible: it is not for their love of peace, but to arrest the progressive disintegration of the Ukrainian army and to preserve whatever is left of the root cause of Russia’s insecurity.

Even if Project Ukraine fails for a time, it is about 100% certain that the same structures of power in the West who have been obsessively trying to conquer and destroy Russia, literally for centuries now, will attempt to regroup, rearm and go at it again and again. Russia, who is unwilling to prostrate herself and become a vassal to Western powers will continue tackling the root causes of her strategic vulnerabilities. In practice, that means pushing Western powers as far as possible from its borders and creating a buffer zone of states that are either allied with Russia, like Belarus or neutral.

Case for the third alliance of Russia and the U.S.

But beyond this, I believe that the Russians, along with the Chinese have come to understand that they need to take aim at the ultimate causes behind Western belligerence and relentless scramble to conquer, subjugate and colonize, imposing a “rules-based global order” across the entire world. That includes also the United States, which has fought endless wars for this empire to the detriment of the American people, their prosperity and their military power.

To the extent that it has a functional democracy, the U.S. should also want to end this kind of order and find natural allies in Russia and China. And at least as far as the United States was concerned, that would not be her first alliance, but the third one: the first was during U.S. Civil War and the second was during World War II.

Donald Trump signalled his inclination in that sense, by taking the position that the post-World War II order is obsolete and that the U.S. should embrace multipolar integrations as a new reality in global affairs - one that can be neither reversed nor ignored. Some believe that this is all an elaborate deception and that the Trump administration is firmly in the globalist camp. It is unclear why such a deception would even be necessary if Trump really were loyal to the rules-based global order. He would be having far fewer problems in life and a much smoother political sailing if he simply continued the foreign policy of the Clinton, Bush43 and Obiden administrations. The media would probably continue to lionize him and he’d be as safe from legal prosecution as all other insiders are.

Where Trump deserves credit

The fact that he has endured eight years of nonstop lawfare attacks, demonization in the media and two assassination attempts should give him the benefit of the doubt that he really is changing the course of US foreign policy. The very fact that he has restarted constructive relations with Russia is of enormous importance. Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel stated in an interview in 2018 that, "The completely shattered relationship between Russia and the US was the greatest threat to peace across the globe," and that unless the two powers find common ground, "our children would inherit a dangerous and very uncertain world increasingly armed with nuclear weapons."

Unlike his predecessor, and contrary to European leadership, Trump has taken the initiative to repair that “completely shattered relationship,” and is clearly trying to find common ground. Rebuilding trust will take time, but even small moves toward reconciliation and peace make a radical difference to what we had under the Biden regime: before January of this year we were sleep-walking toward World War 3. Whatever the difficulties in negotiating for peace in Ukraine and whatever the man’s personal flaws, Trump deserves credit for changing tack in US relations with Russia.

