… all end up as cotton pickers, goes the saying among seasoned traders. Gold and silver have been on a tear and their price charts have gone nearly vertical, as I suggested they might some two weeks ago (What target price for gold and silver?):

“… in many markets, once prices start to trend higher, the trend often accelerates and launches into a nearly vertical climb, forming a “hockey-stick” progression.”

In effect, setting a target price for any market amounts to picking the top (or bottom), which is ill-advised in investment management. Equally mistaken is the insistence by some investors that, “nobody went bankrupt by taking profits,” suggesting that when you’re ahead, you should cash out, then wait for the next opportunity. It is not obvious why this is a bad idea, but if we’re after investment performance, we should seek to capture as nearly as possible to all the value that markets provide.

As with sailing, if the wind is favorable, you raise your sails and advance as much as you can because you can never predict when you’ll encounter favorable conditions again. Your next wind could be a storm, or you could experience no wind at all for a long time. A real life example of dropping the anchor and exiting a trade too soon might bring the point home.

Leo Melamed’s best trade was his worst trade

Leo Melamed was not an ordinary trader. He was the chairman emeritus and senior policy advisor to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and one of the most prominent commodities traders in his time. In 1999 he was named one of the 20th century’s top ten most important Chicagoans in business. In 1978/79 he made a big trade in silver which ended up being the best and worst trade in his life.

In June 1978, silver was trading at about $5/tr.oz. In 1971, the price of silver averaged $1.39, so $5 wasn’t a bargain investment. However, Melamed recognized that trends can have a powerful momentum so in June 1978 he purchased a large position in silver futures. His trade was a spectacular winner: by October 1979, silver had rallied to $15 an ounce. It’s not every day that the market price of anything trebles in just over a year and Melamed knew to sit tight and let the trend work in his favor.

But at $15/tr.oz. Melamed took his profits, and thought that he’s done the trade of the century. However, only three months later, in January 1980 the price of silver soared to $50 an ounce! In his book, “Escape to the Futures,” Melamed commented on the experience as follows: “why was this my worst trade when in fact it was the biggest profit I had ever made up to that time?” He made $10/tr.oz. profits, but missed out on an additional $35/tr.oz. by exiting too soon.

In commodities trading we should expect the unexpected – especially so during extraordinary periods like the present one. The only way to profit from unexpected developments is to keep exposure to the relevant markets and assume the risk of adverse outcomes.

Trim sails, but don’t drop the anchor

Exiting trades too early is one of the ways inexperienced traders set themselves at a disadvantage and miss out on the windfalls that markets deliver, but only from time to time. Catching those windfalls in the fullest measure possible gives us the financial cushion to withstand adverse periods which are equally an inevitable part of the process.

This week gold has made brand new all time highs, and silver has come very close to doing the same. Both metals look extremely bullish, but it may be that they still have some ways to go before reaching a peak. There’s no predicting what might happen. One thing investors should do, however, is recognize that at such times market volatility will go through the roof and if they’re uncomfortable with large P&L (profit & loss) swings, they should consider reducing their exposure. That would be the equivalent of trimming sails, but not dropping the anchor.

