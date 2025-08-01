Following on from yesterday’s report on managing risk in light of this week’s spectacular, 25% decline in copper price. If you only traded copper, and you weren’t leveraged, you’d sustain a 25% loss in the space of 48 hours. If you were leveraged 4x or more, which is easy to do in commodity futures trading, you’d be entirely wiped out. As I suggested yesterday, it is important to measure risk and keep your risk within the predetermined position limits.

But another way to mitigate risk is diversification. If you fragment your risk among many non-correlated markets and copper was only one of them, the hit from the 25% price crash would have only a marginal impact on your performance. In technical jargon, diversification lowers the volatility of your returns. Many years ago I calculated the volatility curve using trading returns of I-System trading strategies in multiple financial and commodities markets. The result was the following curve:

The curve was exactly what might be expected: individual strategies can produce strong, but volatile returns. This is because periods of gains alternate with periods of flat or negative returns. Using many unrelated strategies in different markets increases the likelihood that at least some will generate gains at all times, resulting in lower overall volatility of returns and lower risk.

For this reason, most CTAs (commodity trading advisors) diversify their investment portfolios as broadly as they can. A typical portfolio might fragment risk across as many as 100 markets although, as the above chart shows, the benefit of diversification nearly flattens out past 20 markets. By using Value-At-Risk as explained in yesterday’s report, we can approximate equal risk weighting in each market by adjusting our position limits. A well-diversified futures trading portfolio could be defined as follows:

By fragmenting total portfolio risk across many non-correlated markets, even if we trade otherwise risky instruments (like copper), we can obtain a relatively low-risk portfolio. Thus, a diversified futures trading portfolio can deliver similar or higher returns relative to the S&P 500 with less risk (lower volatility of returns).

The importance of trend following

The problem, which makes this concept difficult to apply, is that not many people have the requisite expertise to trade the S&P 500, bonds, currency pairs, crude oil, silver, palladium, coffee, sugar, etc. That’s where trend following comes in because we are not relying on expertise in any one market, or group of markets. Instead, our expertise is in interpreting time series consisting of daily price fluctuations. Once we’ve mastered that problem matter, we can trade any market anywhere in the world, which could be the most compelling argument in favor of systematic trend following.

A video recommendation

Finally, given that it is Friday, I wanted to recommend a video for your weekend viewing. It is Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with Dr. Richard Werner, probably one of the most important economists today.

In this interview, Werner destroys a number of important misconceptions of modern economics and explains the process of money creation and the role of commercial banks and central banks in our society in general. I have followed Dr. Werner since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 and as far as I know, he is one of a small handful of economists worth reading and listening to. I’d also highly recommend his book, “Princes of the yen,” and/or the documentary film based on the book:

