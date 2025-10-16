At times, trend following can be as exciting as watching grass grow: it feels passive and uneventful. In that, it defies some inner quality we all have - some inclination to take action when we wish to attain some goal or change our circumstances. This inclination has us follow financial news, analyzing markets and having endless discussions about this market or that market and figuring out what to buy or sell next. Trend following takes an entirely different approach which: we simply buy assets when their price is trending up, and we sell them when their prices are trending down.

Conceptually, it seems too simplistic and for that very reason not many investors take it seriously. At the same time however, trend followers have been among the most successful investors since the 1970s. Commodities Trading Advisors (CTAs), investment funds that tend to rely on systematic trend following have delivered stellar performance and sustained it, in many cases for decades.

As a strategy, trend following may well be the only valid approach to navigating uncertainty in global securities markets. The very gurus of value investing – Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett – owed their outperformance entirely to trend following or momentum investing (see the article, “Value Investing vs. Trend Following: Which Is Better?”).

Markets move in trends

In the short term, market price fluctuations appear to be driven by news events and data. However, large-scale price events (LSPEs) invariably unfold as trends that can span many months and years. The current rise in the prices of gold and silver should make this fairly obvious, but trends are and always have been pervasive in the markets:

Market trends provide us the opportunity to capture windfall profits by implementing systematic trend-following strategies which help us gauge our directional exposure to markets and the timing of buy and sell decisions.

How trend following works

Again, trend following is conceptually very simple: it entails buying assets whose prices are rising and selling those whose prices are falling. But the strategy can be very challenging to put into practice successfully. For one thing, it is counterintuitive: while we are naturally inclined to buy low and sell high, trend following entails the opposite: buying securities after their prices have risen for some time and selling them as prices decline.

Another challenge is that trend following requires a great deal of patience and discipline. Schematically, the performance of trend following strategies over time tends to look like this:

We can’t predict when a trend might unfold; we also can’t predict how long it will last or how high or how low the price might reach. Instead of trying to make those predictions, we simply react to price fluctuations as they unfold and position our risk accordingly.

Trend followers believe that markets trend about a third of the time and spend about two thirds correcting and consolidating. Broadly, we believe this is correct. The charts below show a few real-life examples of the performance of our own strategies in different markets:

The top panel of the chart shows the price of US dollar in yen (left scale) overlaid with the I-System trend confidence function (right scale). Trend confidence fluctuates between 1 (certainty that we’re in an uptrend) and -1 (certainty that we’re in a downtrend). The middle panel shows net exposure generated by the 12 selected strategies (at -12 we’re 100% short the US dollar against the yen; and at 12 we’re 100% long). The bottom panel shows the strategies’ performance in yen, each trading a single 5 million yen position.

A similar chart shows our performance trading CSCE Cocoa futures:

In both charts we can see the usual experience with trend following: long periods of trendless price fluctuations give way to LSPEs which tend to unfold suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere. The months and years of disciplined and patient positioning for such events usually pay off multifold. It’s what trend followers refer to as sequences of feast and famine. The next chart shows our performance in Brent crude oil futures from 2014 to 2022:

The shaded areas highlight large-scale price events and also underscore one of the greatest advantages of trend following: the ability to generate profits both in bull and bear markets. But even in this market you’ll notice two intervals lasting about two years each (2016/17 and 2018-2020) during which our strategies’ performance was flat or negative.

Most essential ingredient: discipline and patience

When we take a snapshot of history as in the above charts, we can instantly see the long-term result of disciplined trend following. But if you have to sit through two years of poor trading results and keep doing the same thing that just treads water, you begin to appreciate that the real challenge is in fact psychological. Adopting a strategic approach to investing and applying it with the requisite patience and discipline without succumbing to fear or distractions is the investor’s own personal challenge.

The secret to long-term success in investing therefore isn’t determined by external realities that can be deciphered from the markets from special information or through superior analysis - all those things could be relevant in the short term - but in the long term, investor’s success will be commensurate with his or her ability to master their own nature. This is what Benjamin Graham meant when he wrote that, “the investor’s chief problem - and even his worst enemy - is likely to be himself.”

