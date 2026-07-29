Over the last 24 hours we learned that yesterday’s strikes on Aramco installations in Abqaiq resulted in heavy fires and heavy damage to all six crude oil “stabilization trains.” Stabilization trains are modular processing units that convert “sour” crude oil into stable, export-grade crude. Incoming crude from fields like the Ghawar contains dissolved gases, light hydrocarbons (methane, ethane, propane, butane, etc.), hydrogen sulfide (H₂S), and other impurities.

These make the oil corrosive, toxic, and high in vapor pressure—unsafe for long-distance pipelines or tanker transport. Basically, unstabilized crude generally cannot be exported or stored long-term without major safety and environmental risks. Abqaiq is (was?) the world’s largest crude oil stabilization plant, processing the bulk of Saudi oil production in order to enable KSA’s 5-7 million barrels in crude exports. It handles a large share of Saudi production (historically around 5–7 million barrels per day, or roughly 5–7% of global supply at peak) from fields such as Ghawar.

If all six stabilization units are now offline, this fact alone would constitute a massive disruption to global oil markets. It is, in fact, what took place when the Houthis attacked Abqaiq in 2019, only, at that time Aramco was able to procure specialized equipment to complete the complex repairs needed to restore the damaged units. At present, this could prove far more difficult, delaying the repairs.

But of course, the total disruption in the Middle East is far worse than that: transit through Hormuz and Bab-el-Mande are severely restricted; Aramco refinery at Jizan is still burning; Russian exports are still sanctioned; US Strategic Petroleum Reserves are at historical lows; China is buying up available crude stocks to rebuild their own reserves, and Kazakhstan’s exports of oil have dropped by half.

What’s behind the market’s schizophrenia?

The barrel of crude collapsed over 7% on the very day when Aramco’s Abqaiq facilities were struck, which makes little sense. The following, the damage became discernible, but the price continued to crash. Dr. Chris Martenson posted this illustration summarizing yesterday’s trading, and he is probably right:

As the chart shows, massive sell orders were dumped into the market during the morning trading, collapsing the price with almost no resistance from buyers. A number of market analysts looking at these trades alleged that US Treasury has likely taken the role of Mr. Slammy in an effort to keep energy prices and inflation under control.

Ultimately, however, it doesn’t matter whether Mr. Slammy is Scott Bessent’s Treasury, Larry Fink’s Black Rock, or Jamie Dimon’s JP Morgan. It could be a consortium of institutions, all allied to pursue the same ends. They are effectively taking the same risks to their institutions and could destabilize the whole system.

Risking a “Biblical disaster”

Back in March, Chicago Mercantile Exchange CEO Terry Duffy spoke at a conference in Boca Raton, Florida and reflected on the suspicions that the government was manipulating the market prices. He said that “Markets do not like it when governments intervene in pricing.” Duffy warned that, in doing so, the government was risking a biblical disaster.

If it is true that the US government is interfering in the markets, the obvious question is, why? Why would the government of the United States choose to take such reckless risks - both by starting an ill-advised military adventure in the Persian Gulf, and by engaging in very risky market manipulation games to suppress the consequences of that adventure? Market events have been so extraordinary that it is hard to avoid the suspicion of manipulation. Moreover, it was being done in such an unsubtle way that it seems like they no longer even care about keeping up appearances.

If the war is lost and oil prices surge out of control, US government and whatever other entities may be involved in shorting the markets - could sustain colossal losses on those shorts. That would be a remarkably dumb way to further erode its already unsustainable fiscal position. Perhaps the most egregious aspect of such manipulations is that market manipulation creates a completely gratuitous, unnecessary additional risk for the administration in making it vulnerable to their geopolitical rivals.

Russia, China and other governments are active participants in global markets and have a lot of cash to burn. Taking action that would push the oil prices higher would now be an easy and effective way to further weaken the US government, its financial power and its economy. Perhaps all this adds up to “biblical disaster,” as Terry Duffy called it. For sure, it doesn’t look good, and it doesn’t reflect a confident government under competent leadership. It reeks of over-reactiveness and blind panic.

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Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: