Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) is a small, almost landlocked country in the heart of the Balkan peninsula. Its capital is Sarajevo and it is made up of three constituent peoples: Serbs (Orthodox Christians), Croats (Catholics) and Bosniak (Muslims). After the breakup of Yugoslavia, BiH descended into a bloody war of succession from 1992 through 1995. The conflict ended with the “Dayton Accords.”

Formally known as the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the accords were negotiated in November 1995 at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, USA, and were officially signed in Paris on December 14, 1995. It was a peace agreement, but it also created an unsustainable political framework by dividing the nation into two distinct “entities”:

The Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH): ten cantons, primarily inhabited by Bosniaks and Croats.

The Republika Srpska (RS): mainly populated by Bosnian Serbs.

It was scotched up in a complex system of ethnic power-sharing to prevent any one group from dominating the others. In reality, the system was wide open to abuse and particularly over the last two years, the tensions between the two entities have escalated to the boiling point, threatening to turn into a hot war.

The United Kingdom was widely perceived as the chief instigator behind these tensions. In April this year, I published an article in this report titled, “Britain stirs the Balkans pot - again,” noting that,

Bosnian opposition leader Slaven Raguž recently stated that Britain is the most influential foreign power in Sarajevo and that it’s crawling with British spies. He also noted that people there perceive them as troublemakers who are stirring the pot in the region and exacerbating ethnic tensions between the Bosnian Muslims and the Serbs.

Apparently, that was the plan: the British military think tank RUSI (Royal United Services Institute) has designated Bosnia and Herzegovina as the inevitable frontline in the clash between the West and Russia, which was needed as it was becoming clear that Russia was winning in Ukraine. It was therefore necessary to start heating up those incomprehensible, “centuries-old hatreds” among the primitive, violent Balkan peoples.

The way this was being orchestrated was by applying growing pressure on Republika Srpska and antagonizing her political leadership, in particular its popular president Milorad Dodik. The events culminated when a court in Sarajevo banned Dodik from politics for six years due to a conflict with the European High Commissioner of the EU, Christian Schmidt. Schmidt, who is a highly controversial and deeply resented figure in BiH has ruled the country like a viceroy, routinely running roughshod over its democratic institutions.

As the events escalated, on Thursday, 25 February of this year, the Sarajevo government signed a bilateral military cooperation agreement with the United Kingdom, giving Britain an important degree of influence among Sarajevo’s military brass. At the same time, Western media outlets launched an unprecedented campaign of demonization of Milorad Dodik and the nationalists of RS. Pushed into a corner, he finally threatened to withdraw RS from the Bosnian Federation this fall, which was expected to precipitate a war between RS and the federation.

A military conflagration in BiH would quickly draw Croatia and Serbia into the conflict. The fact that Croatia is a member of NATO, this could have triggered a wider conflict. In all likelihood, this was the intention in provoking the Serbs in BiH. If NATO went to war against RS and Serbia proper, Russia would not be able to remain neutral and that’s how the second front in West’s war against Russia would open: not an accident but a premeditated, planned conflict created by the same playbook as World War I which also started in Sarajevo and led to a devastating war on the European continent with 40 million casualties.

Well, it seems things didn’t work out as planned and over the recent months, the tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina unexpectedly died down. First Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov exerted pressure on Dodik to comply with the Dayton Accords. In practice, that meant Dodik had to accept the ruling of the Sarajevo court and withdraw from politics. Sarajevo called for extraordinary elections in RS to replace Dodik, and he accepted this. His party, the Union of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) party, put forward the candidate Siniša Karan who ran on the ticket, “a vote for Karan is a vote for Dodik!”

The European establishment was unable to exert serious pressure on the Republika Srpska, to prevent the wrong candidate winning the elections because US President Donald Trump personally pledged support to Milorad Dodik. In late October, the US Treasury Department even announced, especially for Europeans, that all sanctions had been officially lifted against 30 individuals and legal entities in Republika Srpska, including Milorad Dodik and his two sons, Igor and Gorica.

The European warmongers were not happy but it was too late to do anything about it. Just yesterday, Dodik congratulated Karan on his election victory. He agreed to avoid rocking the Balkan boat and, at least for the time being, to remain in the shadows. The planned referendum on secession from Bosnia and Herzegovina has been postponed until the fall of 2026. The laws that abolished Sarajevo’s jurisdiction in the RS have been suspended, and Siniša Karan has been nominated by Sarajevo to run for the new president. In effect, Dodik formally complied with Sarajevo’s demands, removing for the time being all pretext for war.

About a month ago I had the opportunity to meet with a member of the government of RS and asked him about all these events. I was particularly interested if the change of guards at the White House had anything to do with the problems in BiH and he was very categorical: yes, things improved radically since Trump came into office. He said that before, they were dealing with British representatives. Now they’re dealing with the Americans and the difference is “like day and night.” Croatian politician Slaven Raguž said that, “it’s like we are on a different planet.”

To the extent that Bosnia and Herzegovina might have been used as a detonator of another great war on the European continent, it appears that the new administration in Washington, in cooperation with their Russian counterpart, diffused the charge and prevented World War III from erupting. This story is not on the radar of Western media. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska are hardly household names and to most people, it’s an obscure corner of the world. However, it was even more obscure in 1914 when it triggered the first World War. It’s an important story and we have Trump and the Russians to thank that the powder keg didn’t go off.

