Last night U.S. Air Force One touched down in London for President Donald Trump’s second official state visit to the UK. An early indication of the cordiality of his reception was the absence of the red carpet to welcome the head of Britain’s bestest ally in the world - the carpet that was lovingly rolled out for Ukraine’s president Zelensky when he visited last month.

The sans red carpet welcome

In addition, the streets of Britain have been carefully decorated with hundreds of posters greeting Trump with banners that read “Donald Trump is a rapist,” “Resist Trump,” and photos featuring Trump with Jeffrey Epstein. One of these photos was enlarged to a size of half a football field and rolled out on a loan in front of Windsor Castle. Someone really spent top quid and took considerable trouble to arrange that prop. It may not be the classiest way to welcome an invited head of state, but we can’t really blame the host: if you cherish and defend freedom of expression as much as the UK does, such things will happen.

Of course, freedom of expression does come with some restrictions, so if you happen to travel to the UK like Trump, be sure not to pray on the street, read the bible out loud, sing “Kung Fu Fighting,” or engage in other behaviours that could be deemed upsetting by others, and you should be fine. Great Britain only arrests about 30 people a day for hurty social media posts, but that’s nothing compared to 400 people per year arrested for the same type of offense in Putin’s odious dictatorship. Please do not do your own math, else Putin will win.

On enemy territory

But jest aside, it seems like Trump has landed on enemy territory and I expect that his visit will be to fuel anti-Trump protests, which will draw a great deal of attention to anti-Trump messages in the media. We’ve already seen many such stunts, including speeches which are being reproduced widely across social media. This is adding up to a real public relations blitz that could heavily damage what’s left of Trump’s reputation. But that should not come as a surprise, so the question is, why did Trump even accept his majestical majesty’s invitation to visit the Heart of Darkness in the first place?

I very much doubt that it was to enhance the “special relationship.” The British establishment has been about as friendly toward Trump as they’ve been toward Vladimir Putin. The entire Russiagate affair was contrived by them and as that affair failed, Sir Keir sent no fewer than 100 labor party operatives to fan out across key swing states in the US to bolster Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign in a last ditch effort to prevent the second Trump presidency.

UK establishment Trump Derangement

The alarm over Trump’s candidacy was articulated by one Bronwen Maddox in a Financial Times op-ed article in August 2023 titled, “U.S. Allies Need to Wake Up to the Trump Question.” It is important to appreciate that Maddox isn’t some lefty academic venting her Trump Derangement Syndrome on a slow news day. She is the CEO and director of Britain’s most powerful think tank “Chatham House,” formerly Royal Institute for International Affairs, which is the twin institution of its US incarnation, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). Here’s what bothered Ms. Maddox:

“British foreign policy is based on the presumption that the U.S. in some sense always remains the same. Its presidents, its policies, its wars of choice come and go. But America upholds the principle of international institutions... It continues to pick up the giant’s share of the tab for NATO, above all. Those assumptions are confounded if Donald Trump is elected again. … [Second Trump presidency] would have an utterly different conception of America's role in the world and the nature of its democracy at home, of the rule of law at home and abroad. And so would the US voters who elected him."

Maddox’s article wasn’t the first nor the last warning that “Trump bad” for Britain. On 21 January 2017 - only a day after Trump’s first inauguration, The Spectator magazine ran an article titled, “Will Donald Trump be Assassinated, Ousted in a Coup or Just Impeached?” A few weeks later, London Review of Books ran an article by one Adam Shatz who asserted that, “There is no inherent harm in fantasising” about an abrupt end to the Trump presidency. Sir Keir’s attempted intervention in U.S. elections suggests that the British establishment didn’t warm to Trump over the past eight years.

This could hurt!

For his part, Donald Trump is a self-avowed vindictive character and it is not likely that a free dinner with king Chuck and some pleasantries with a British accent will make the British establishment’s hostility toward him just drop away. And given Britain’s military weakness and the precarious state of British financial and economic conditions, there are many ways in which Trump could exact his revenge and which could be excruciatingly painful for the British. One of them is already in the works: Trump declined to provide security guarantees for Ukraine, closing off Britain’s maneuvering space to upgrade Project Ukraine to World War III.

He’s also reached out to Vladimir Putin and started to improve U.S. relations with his odious dictatorship. He also failed to support the regime change war against Iran, settling instead for a fake, WWF-style conflict and than claimed that he obliterated Iran’s nuclear program, depriving the sanctimonious west of the one palatable justification to extend the colonial forever wars to the odious Iranian mullahs. Most ominously of all, Trump has made loud noises about annexing Canada and making it the 51st state of the union. He never distanced himself from those designs and was mean to the Crown’s smug lapdog Mark Carney.

Given that these stakes are very significant and historical in scope, and that the special relationship truly is on ice, the consequences of Trump’s visit could turn out painful for Britain. I don’t expect that we’ll learn the truth about this any time soon. Platitudes will be served up for public consumption, but behind closed doors, I expect that Trump might whip out a big stick. Again, as during Trump’s August meeting with European leaders, we might get more out of people’s body language than out of public declarations. Longer term, the bonds markets will tell the most relevant part of the story. In this sense, Britain is already circling the drain.

