On 15 January, I published the article titled, “Next week starts the days of thunder,” about the forthcoming inauguration of Donald Trump’s second term in office. The expression in the title here came from Steve Bannon who said that Trump would go on the offensive from day one: "the days of thunder begin on Monday [20 January 2025]," and that the world would not be the same again. Bannon wasn't talking about Trump going on the offensive against the Chinese, Iranians or the Russians. Trump and his team were preparing to take on the "they.”

"They," in Bannon's words, are the people who control the world's most powerful empire and, elections or no elections, democracy or no democracy, they will not voluntarily relinquish their privileges and the control over their empire: there will be a fight. Banon’s words were confirmed to me in a discussion with Susan Kokinda (at link) last month during which shared something Donald Trump said at an event where she was present in person: he called on the attendees to join him in what he said would be “the ultimate battle against the global financier class,” which corresponds, pretty much, to “they.”

If Bannon and Kokinda got that right, and if Trump genuinely intended to confront the global financier class, the world really would not be the same again. There are reasons to believe that this is the case. To begin with, Trump wouldn’t even formulate this objective just to placate the electorate, since relatively few would even know to relate their grievance with the global financier class. For a typical demagogue, it would be easier to rally the troops around many other popular causes while going along to get along with the banker oligarchy.

200 EOs out of the gates

Trump did start out on the offensive, signing some 200 executive orders, many of which reversed Joe Biden's reversal of Trump's 2016-2020 policies (i.e. U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization and Paris Climate Accords). He froze all U.S. foreign aid for a 90-day review and terminated over 90% of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) contracts, totaling approximately $54 billion, and about 4,100 State Department grants worth $4.4 billion, resulting in a combined cut of around $60 billion in foreign assistance.

Further, Trump clamped down on the US’s regime-change central, the National Endowment for Democracy, blocking more than 75% of NED’s annual appropriation, furloughing 75% of its staff, suspending 226 approved grants, and laying off en masse the staff at NED partner organizations like the National Democratic Institute and International Republican Institute. A major reshuffle at the Pentagon and a veritable purge at the CIA were set off, firing or suspending key personnel involved in “Project Ukraine,” and offering the entire CIA workforce eight months' pay to quit while radical changes in policy priorities were implemented.

Was it all an elaborate deception?

Trump’s actual conduct of US foreign policy left many in doubt as to his true intentions and much of his MAGA base lost confidence in him over his about-face with the Epstein files issue: he promised he’d release those files to the public, then reneged on that promise. Trump’s apparent flip-flops over Ukraine and consistent support for Israel made it seem that he was, in fact, firmly in the globalist camp, loyal to the moneylender oligarchies and their geopolitical designs.

His attacks on Yemen and Iran seemed to confirm these doubts and many became convinced that Trump’s campaign promises were little more than an elaborate deception. Given the quality of our political class in the West, that’s very easy to believe. But then came the summit in Alaska between Trump and Russia’s President Putin, followed by the meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and the European leaders in Washington which raised doubts about those other doubts: maybe Trump really is taking on the globalists and is charting a new course, away from the post-World War II alliances?

Things became clearer this week

Then came the three hour cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 26 August, which Trump opened by making a tribute to the American worker:

“Every policy of the Trump administration is designed to lift up the American worker, promote great paying blue collar jobs and to rebuild the industrial bedrock of our nation”

That’s exactly the opposite of what the “free trade” system aims to accomplish (more about this in “USA is the central battlefield in the global total war,” published on 29 March 2023). Trump’s Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins stated that, “Trump is leading the Third American Revolution…” More ominously still, one of the items of the cabinet’s agenda was Trump’s firing of the Federal Reserve’s DEI Governor Lisa Cook, which was a blatant crossing of the red lines in the bankers’ global order. The media uprising was immediate:

FT Alphaville: “Pray for the U.S. Treasury market”

Guardian, The: “Trump is out to end the Fed’s autonomy…”

New York TImes: “What, Exactly, Was That Cabinet Meeting?”

FT: “Unprecedented: Donald Trump moves on the Federal Reserve.”

This last FT article stated that, “Trump’s late-night putsch represents one of the gravest challenges to the Fed since it became independent 74 years ago and marks a stunning escalation on the US economic establishment.”

Please God, no. Not our democracy!!

FT also cited Brooking Institution’s David Wessel who said that Trump’s effort to obtain a majority at the Fed is, “one more way in which the president is undermining the foundations of our democracy.” Nothing spells undermining our democracy as Trump’s crude desecration of the inner sanctum of a privately owned financial institution run by an unelected clique of academics and bankers with effectively zero political oversight. Trump really is undermining their democracy and he wasn’t even done yet. He proceeded to launch an even cruder attack against some of our democracy’s most steadfast defenders, Mr. George Soros and his talented son Alex. He posted the following on TruthSocial:

If anyone ever doubted Alex Soros’s profound, heartfelt devotion to democracy, in this inspirational show of oratorical fireworks, delivered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, young Mr. Soros delivered a prescient warning about the clear and present danger that Donald Trump poses to “our democracy”:

When a group of billionaires gather in closed meetings at an exclusive resort in Switzerland, you know they’re there to plot about the ways and means to empower the ordinary people and diminish their own power because, “our democracy,” the most clear and present danger to which is none other than Donald Trump.

On a more serious note, George and Alex Soros do represent the “they,” or the “global financier class” whom Trump has pledged to confront. Unless this is an even more elaborate deception in the works, Trump’s post on TruthSocial seems like a declaration of war and the world really won’t be the same. If that is the case, I wish Mr. Trump much success in his struggle.

Through the history of the United States, all eight Presidents who ventured to oppose the financier class were either assassinated or died in office under suspicious circumstances (they were William Henry Harrison (9th, 1941), Zachary Taylor (12th, 1850), Abraham Lincoln (16th, 1865), James Garfield (20th, 1881), William McKinley (25th, 1901), Warren G. Harding (29th, 1923), Franklin D. Roosevelt (32nd, 1945), and John F. Kennedy (35th, 1963).

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: