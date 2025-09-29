The four pillars of successful long-term investment speculation are truth, strategy, discipline and patience. In fact, the four may be essential to any endeavor in life, including sports, warfare, business and pursuit of excellence in any domain. However, the first one, truth, could be the one that gives way to deepest and farthest reaching conceptual and philosophical debates.

Yesterday, I published an article on my personal Substack with the same title as above. It’s been read by nearly 20,000 people in 12 hours and it provoked much interesting commentary, so I thought it would be worth republishing it here, even though it’s not directly related to investing. Here goes:

Truth will make us free!

Jesus Christ addressed a gathering of Jews and told them: “And you shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” Today, truths are being revealed to us in an abundance never known before. As dark as they are, knowing them really can make us free. A very concrete, real example of this principle took place almost exactly ten years ago and involved some of the very same characters that are still working to enslave us with lies and deception. Knowing the truth defeated them then in an unravelling that was as spectacular as it was inspiring and encouraging. The story deserves to be told and remembered.

Many tentacles, one monster

Over the years, we faced many different crises around the world, which may seem unrelated. People sense that perhaps someone is stirring the pot and orchestrating these crises deliberately, but it’s hard to tell who exactly, or why. But as we learn the truth about them, we see that the tentacles stirring the pots in so many places actually belong to the same monster, the real enemy of humanity.

It may appear fearsome and invincible, but the more light we can shed on it, the clearer its outlines and its role become, exposing its limitations and its vulnerability. In this sense, the assassination of Charlie Kirk was very revealing, as it drew attention to some of the same actors who have sought to enslave humanity with lies and deception for over two decades.

Larry Ellison and the Heart of Darkness

The suspicion of Israel’s involvement in the Kirk assassination shed light on a group of powerful Zionist billionaires who are close to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and exert disproportionate influence in US politics. Among them is the co-founder of Oracle and one of the world’s wealthiest men, Larry Ellison, whom Donald Trump dubbed, the “CEO of everything.” Ellison also happens to be an arch-Zionist, a major donor to pro-Israel causes, and a powerful advocate for strong U.S.-Israel ties.

He is also a big developer and investor in “cybersecurity” and “defense” technologies that governments use to monitor their populations. He spoke about such technologies at an Oracle financial analysts meeting held in September 2024:

“The police will be on their best behavior. Because we’re constantly recording, watching and recording everything that’s going on. Citizens will be on their best behavior because we’re constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on.”

This is about as close as anyone has come to explicitly endorsing a total surveillance state as described in George Orwell’s dystopian novel, 1984. The CEO of everything is also closely associated with the “Knight Companion” of City of London’s “most noble order of the Garter,” Sir Tony Blair. It is important to keep in mind that the City of London is the birthplace and the ultimate protector of the Zionist project. The government of the UK has been among the key enablers of its ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Building the digital gulag

Among (many) other things, Blair has been a relentless promoter of the Digital ID scheme for the UK with the view of extending the scheme globally. Ellison has backed Blair in his many endeavors by contributing £257 million to the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) since 2021, supporting its expansion to over 900 staff across 45 countries.

Friends, partners: Ellison and Blair

The symbiosis between Ellison’s Oracle and TBI is looking to create national data libraries unifying vast amounts of population data including people’s financial and health records. TBI has promoted this digital panopticon in a paper titled, “Governing in the Age of AI: Building Britain’s National Data Library” published on its website in February this year.

One of the key targets of this initiative is the acquisition of the British people’s health records which are currently “locked in silos” at the National Health Service. Blair’s and Ellison’s National Data Library will “ensure that high-value data sets can be used efficiently.” At first blush, that may not sound too nefarious, but Ellison has a proven track record of pursuing very nefarious causes in the domain of public health.

Backing the largest fraud in Silicon Valley history

More than twenty years ago, he was the key backer of a dystopian venture called Theranos and a mentor to the company’s young founder and CEO, Elizabeth Holmes. The 19-year old Holmes dropped out of Stanford University and launched Theranos in 2003 with the mission to “democratize diagnostics” with her revolutionary technology.

Supposedly, her invention could quickly and inexpensively diagnose some 120 different diseases from a single droplet of blood. Holmes was widely celebrated as the first female self-made billionaire and the “next Steve Jobs.” Theranos board of directors was dubbed “the board to take over the world,” and counted some of the most powerful people in the world.

Who’s who of the deep state swamp with a combined zero qualifications in matters of public health.

To develop her venture, she obtained more than $750 million in funding from some of the world’s most influential investors and venture capitalists and by 2014, the valuation of Theranos skyrocketed to $9 billion.

Theranos’ top financial backers

I paid casual attention to Theranos back in 2014 and 2015 as it was covered in the financial press. The hype was hard to ignore, but equally hard to buy. But it was the company’s board of directors that grabbed my attention: there was no way Theranos was what they were saying it was. However, I only understood what it (probably) was in 2020, once the Sars CoV2 pandemic rolled around. The following year I took a deep dive into Theranos and posted an exhaustive report about it on my blog (link), along with a 45-min. video report which I’ll link below.

The real case of, truth will make you free

As it turned out, Theranos was a dark, dystopian deception and a fraud from day 1. Its true purpose was to be an information weapon wielded against the world’s populations in future pandemics, or to invent pandemics from whole cloth. However, the most important finding of my investigation, and the main reason why the story of Theranos deserves to be told, is how the enterprise collapsed like a house of cards: a real life case of “you shall know the truth and the truth will make you free.”

Unravelling of Theranos and its deeper meaning

Theranos was brought down essentially by five truth tellers:

Erika Cheung : Theranos employee

Tyler Shultz: employee and grandson of George Schultz , former State Secretary and key conspirator in the fraud

Ian Gibbons’s widow: Ian Gibbons was also Theranos employee who sadly succumbed to the pressure and committed suicide,

Richard Fuisz: investor and friend of Elizabeth Holmes’ family

John Carreyrou: Wall Street Journal’s reporter

In spite of the fact that by 2014, the powerful guardians of Theranos already had all of these individuals under tight surveillance, they did not succumb to heavy-handed pressure and refused to be silenced. As Carreyrou explained, “They couldn’t in good conscience continue to not say anything. They felt the need to speak up. And they felt that lives were in danger and that the longer this went on, the worse it would get.”

Truth to power

On the one side of this saga was the resolute force of deep state actors, powerful lawyers and ultra-wealthy investors determined to protect their creation by any means necessary. On the other side, we had a handful of ordinary people, armed with truth and compelled by their conscience to speak it in spite of fear, intimidation and seemingly insurmountable odds stacked against them.

On 15 October 2015, the Wall Street Journal ran Carreyrou’s article titled, “Hot Startup Theranos Has Struggled With Its Blood-Test Technology” which triggered an irreversible unravelling of the fraudulent venture that all the money, power and influence in the world could neither arrest nor reverse.

The six important lessons of Theranos

The spectacular rise and equally spectacular fall of Theranos holds a few lessons that are particularly relevant for us all to keep in mind in the face of the fearsome global events:

Do not be intimidated by great power: insofar as large, ambitious agendas are based on lies and deception, they are fragile and have a limited shelf life even if they are pursued by the world’s most powerful people with seemingly inexhaustible resources. To succeed, they must mobilize the creative energies of many people in their hierarchy. But if there is no consensus that the agenda is desirable and beneficial to society, they might not cooperate and this problem can’t be entirely solved with monetary incentives. To implement a nefarious plan, the power players must rely on pliable people who can be easily coerced and intimidated. But such people lack authority and can’t command respect from others. Their ability to lead will fall short. If your agenda can’t mobilize the brightest and the best, its success will depend on the leadership qualities of mediocrities motivated by fear and money: not a winning proposition. A handful of courageous, principled individuals committed to justice and truth can defeat the most powerful networks – even if for a time those networks may seem invincible. Do not be too impressed with their “technology”: when they try to impress you with super-advanced, game changing technologies, artificial intelligence, etc. – they’re usually trying to hypnotize us into submission and voluntary compliance. I’ve spent many years working extensively in systems development and I can tell you this: such systems are difficult to put together, they’re always limited in what they can do, they’re fragile and they are very high-maintenance. Most of the time, they work about as well as Theranos miniature analyzers. “Most of the time,” here is not a mere figure of speech – complex software projects fail to achieve their objectives at least 90% of the time. They are stupid! I’ve spent a good deal of time watching, reading and listening to speeches, interviews and various statements of many individuals in the highest echelons of power today. The more I listened, the more I had a very strong impression that these people aren’t very bright. It seems to me that they have trouble distinguishing between their delusions of omnipotence from what’s actually achievable in the real world. Theranos was exactly an example of this, but I’ve come across other examples of mega-projects that never stood a chance and failed. The story that keeps repeating itself is the myth of Icarus who went flying too close to the sun and ended up crashing back to the ground. But the stupid, it seems, they never learn. Resistance is never futile: power plays take time to unravel and for a while they may seem intimidating and unstoppable. Being courageous and principled may seem stupid. But if you are in that situation, you are almost certainly not alone and in ways you can’t predict, some confluence of events will redeem you along with all the unknown, unseen brave souls whose powers are multiplying the longer they stand their ground. Never surrender! Truth is all-important: often it takes effort to uncover the truth and courage to speak it. But truth is the light that will guide us to freedom. As Gandhi said, there’s no god higher than the truth.

Reject fear!

It is time for us to shake off all pessimism. We must embrace all those qualities that can turn each of us into the best possible version of ourselves: integrity, courage and respect for truth. We must reject fear, disbelieve the hollow myths about the so-called elites: that they are smart, that they’re sophisticated, well-organized, that their power is irresistible and that they are invincible. Their track record of flops and failures is very long and equally impressive.

Recall, a bit over twenty years ago they launched the Project for the New American Century – a program for total US hegemony over the rest of the world. For all the power and hubris of their unipolar moment, in 20 years the whole thing has achieved nothing but a humiliating failure.

Their power is hollow, it is a fiction projected to daze us into submission. In fact, their success entirely depends on our compliance, which is why they invest as heavily into propagandizing us with endless deception and lies. It is the reason why Larry Ellison felt compelled to spend some $7 billion to invest into X, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount, CBS, and other media companies. Most recently Ellison bought the US operations of TikTok in what seems like a panicked move to keep his beloved Zionist project from unravelling.

But ultimately, all the brainwash and propaganda can’t withstand the power of truth. As long as we seek it out and speak it without fear, their power will collapse just as Theranos did. Therefore, let us reject fear and focus our creative energies on shaping a future we would want for our children and their children to enjoy in freedom, abundance and happiness which is ours and their birthright.

The links to my 2021 report on Theranos are below:

Part 1 contrasted the standard media narrative about Theranos with a more realistic interpretation of the conspiracy (yes, it was a conspiracy, that’s not disputed – the only question remaining is who, ultimately, was behind it).

Part 2 examines the probable agenda that spawned Theranos and connects it to the 2020 pandemic.

Part 3 covers the key lessons of Theranos, as partially shared in the above article.

The YouTube report below covers all three parts in a rather fast-paced narrative (43 min.):

Thank you for your attention to this matter… =)

