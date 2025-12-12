Note regarding yesterday’s report: for all who were unable to open the VaRCalc file linked at the end of the report, please check your “Downloads” folder; clicking on the link should have downloaded the file there.

Volodymyr Mussolini’s 20-year rule

Italy emerged from World War II with a devastated economy. After the war and two decades of Fascist rule under MI6 installed and Wall Street funded dictator Benito Mussolini, Italy’s 1945 GDP collapsed by 40% in real terms relative to its 1938 levels, devolving to its 1911 levels. And in spite of switching her allegiance to the allied side in 1943, Italy emerged from the war as an occupied country.

Nonetheless, when Alcide de Gasperi formed Italy’s new Christian Democratic government in 1945, they sought to rebuild the nation’s economy independently. Among the top priorities was revamping Italy’s energy production and infrastructure. De Gasperi named Enrico Mattei as the head of the state controlled oil company, AGIP (Azienda Generale Italiana Petroli) for the North-Italian region. Mattei was a staunch nationalist and the leader of the largest non-communist resistance organization during the war.

Mattei’s bold agenda

In his new role, he set out to develop domestic energy resources from a set of significant discoveries, first near Caviaga in 1946, then with a large find at Cortemaggiore in 1949. At the time, procuring oil from American and British oil majors was the biggest drain on Italy’s postwar balance of payments, throttling her economic prospects.

Mattei tackled the challenge by building a 2,500-mile long network of gas pipelines to bring natural gas to the industrial centers of Milan and Torino. In turn, revenues from the new gas finds were used to finance the expansion of AGIP’s industrial infrastructure across Italy’s north.

The Seven Sisters aren’t amused

Almost from the get-go, American and British oil majors sought to co-opt this emerging Rival, but Mattei was determined to keep AGIP independent, and to keep Italy’s economic revival free from foreign control. He regarded the ruthless cartelization of the world oil industry with disdain and coined the term Seven Sisters (sette sorelle) referring to the seven Anglo-American oil majors that largely controlled global oil markets. This set Italy and Mattei on a collision course with the Seven Sisters.

In 1953, Mattei formed a state controlled energy holding ENI (Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi) which subsumed AGIP for oil, gas and refining. SNAM became its pipeline subsidiary and their next large investment was to form a fleet of tankers and a network of gas stations across Italy, competing directly with those of Esso (Exxon) and Shell. Agip’s network was the first to incorporate modern restaurants and other conveniences. Mattei further built large oil refineries, a giant chemicals plant and a synthetic rubber plant using ENI natural gas as feedstock.

By 1958, ENI’s annual sales of natural gas alone rose to over $75 million, corresponding to around $850 million in today’s money (according to the official inflation data). This was the money Italy didn’t have to spend on the much more expensive imported energy. British and American interests weren’t amused. Already in 1954, the U.S. Embassy in Rome sought ways to stop Mattei, as exemplified by the following memo sent to Washington:

“For the first time in the economic history of Italy, a government-owned entity has found itself in the unique position of being financially solvent, capably led, and responsible to no one other than its leader.”

This went against the rules-based order’s rules, but Mattei wasn’t done. His efforts to secure independent energy supply channels led him to open negotiations with the Shah of Iran in the spring of 1957, without asking the Anglo American “masters of the universe” for permission.

Mattei’s Iranian job

Anglo-American oil companies, joined by France’s state-owned CFP entered into negotiations with the Government of Iran (which they propped up through a coup in 1953) for an oil exploration concession over an area of around 100,000 square miles of Iranian territory. British interests obtained 54% of Iranian oil concessions (Anglo-Iranian Oil (British Petroleum from 1954) got 40% and Royal Dutch Shell got 14%); American majors divided up 40% between themselves and France’s CFP got 6%.

At first, Mattei approached the Seven Sisters to discuss a small participation for ENI, but was only offered what he later called a “humiliating” rejection by the Anglo-Americans. Undeterred, in 1955 he obtained a participation share in Egypt’s oil exploitation on the Sinai peninsula which grew to a considerable annual volume of 2.5 million tons of crude oil production by 1961, the vast bulk of which was then refined by ENI refineries, all without having to pay for the oil in US dollars.

In 1957, Mattei began negotiations with the Shah of Iran and by August of that year struck a partnership between NIOC (National Iranian Oil Company) and ENI, creating SIRIP (Societe Irano-Italienne des Pétroles), which had a 25-year exclusive right to explore and develop some 8,800 square miles of promising petroleum territory in non-allocated areas of Iran. The first oil from these areas started to flow towards Italy in 1961.

Running circles around the Seven Sisters

During all this time, Mattei competed aggressively against the “Seven Sisters” for the domestic, Italian market through progressive price reductions for consumers, as well as lobbying the Italian government to reduce its excise tax on gasoline. As a result, gasoline prices in Italy dropped by 25% between 1959 and 1961, which favored Italy’s first postwar economic revival.

ENI and Mattei continued to seek out developments in the newly independent nations of Africa and Asia, offering them terms that no Anglo American major would: ENI would build oil refineries locally, turning the ownership to its host nation. Oil exporting countries would no longer be merely a source of raw commodity, but would begin to develop the basis of modern domestic industries from the proceeds of their mineral wealth.

In return, ENI would obtain a guaranteed return on its investment in that country and exclusive engineering and construction contracts for the refining facilities and exclusive rights to market its oil products worldwide.

Mattei’s excellent adventure in Moscow

Mattei finally crossed the Anglo-Americans’ red line in October 1960 by going to Moscow to negotiate joint development of the vast Russian petroleum resources. The oil would not be paid in US dollars, but in kind, in the form of deliveries of large-diameter oil pipes for the construction of a huge pipeline network bringing Russian oil from the Volga-Urals area into Czechoslovakia, Poland and Hungary. When completed, the pipeline network would bring some 15 million tons per year of Russian crude oil into Eastern Europe, where it would be traded for industrial goods and agricultural exports, not US dollars.

ENI secured Italian government support and committed to delivering 2 million tons of large-diameter pipes annually. In all, Mattei’s Russian job resulted in a huge supply of crude oil at a price of $1.69/barrel, a boon for ENI, but also for the Italian consumer and the Italian economy. At the time, his Anglo-American oil imports into Italy cost as much as $2.75/barrel and Mattei’s ENI was about to start running circles around them. Well, Mattei may have been Italian and ENI may have been an Italian company, but outcompeting the masters of the universe wouldn’t be allowed to stand.

You win, you die

On 27 October 1962, the private airplane carrying Enrico Mattei crashed after taking off from Sicily en route to Milano. It was probably only a coincidence that CIA’s station chief in Rome, Thomas Karamessines, suddenly departed Italy without an explanation. His detailed report on Mattei’s death submitted on 28 October 1962 was never made public by the U.S. government. The lesson was clear, however: “free enterprise capitalism,” doesn’t mean level playing field for all but only for the masters of the universe, clients of Wall Street and City of London bankers.

The wealth produced by all nations must only be theirs to control, or else… But the ghost of Enrico Mattei will continue to haunt the Anglo-American establishment. Mattei’s name rose to the status of a legend in Italy and it was never forgotten. It wasn’t forgotten in Russia either, for Mattei treated his Russian counterparts in a pragmatic, but constructive way: partnership to everyone’s mutual benefit, rather than hostility.

Mattei’s life exemplified a different model of governance that’s still being actively throttled to this day, almost certainly by the same vested interests as those who killed Mattei. Rather than following his example, today they’re telling us that we must sacrifice our children because the Russians are coming, the Russians are coming… Only, people are beginning to understand the sinister game.

