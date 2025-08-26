Last year, Sir Keir’s cabinet published their October 30 budget suggesting that they’d bet the ranch on taxing and borrowing heavily to generate economic growth. They expected to raise large amounts of debt from capital markets, so pushing down the cost of borrowing was critical, so much so that the government decided to offer a substantial human sacrifice to the gods of finance, in the form of freezing some 4,000 pensioners.

This terrible price had to be paid in order to show the capital markets that the government was serious and determined, as the Chancellor of Exchequer Rachel Reeves explained it to her fellow Labour MPs: "If we show, as I believe we will, that economic stability is the hallmark of Labour government, there is no limit to what we can achieve, because with that human sacrifice stability comes investment. With investment comes growth. With growth comes prosperity."

Ten months later, it would appear that there are some limits to what the government could achieve. The bold and brilliant initiatives like capturing carbon from the atmosphere and storing it underground, covering thousands of acres of pastures with solar panels and then spraying the skies to dim the sun, have not yet boosted Britain’s economic growth. The most recent figures tell a very sobering story. The GDP contracted by 0.1% in April and another 0.1% in May of this year. Manufacturing and construction have been in decline for six straight months.

Inflation climbed back to 3.6% and the Bank of England expects it to rise to at least 3.75% within this year.

Furthermore, UK’s borrowing costs have surged to a 27-year highs, suggesting that Sir Keir’s and Ms. Reeves’ human sacrifice didn’t suffice to appease the Gods of Finance. The interest rate on Britain’s 10-year gilt is now about 4.6% and it looks like it could rise much higher through the end of this year and beyond, as growth in the UK government’s debt shows no signs of slowing down. The public sector added £20.7 billion in debt in June this year, blowing far past the expected £17 billion and £6 billion more than the same time last year.

Meanwhile, the real economy is being suffocated: jobs, companies and financial capital are disappearing. According to the Office of National Statistics, the total number of employees in the UK fell by 0.4% in 12 months to May 2025. That translates to 135,000 fewer jobs. What’s worse, this trend seems to be accelerating: of these 135k jobs lost, 81,000 were lost between March and May this year, and according to the early estimates, another 41,000 jobs vanished during the month of June. Confidence is collapsing and now about 50% of British firms fear that they might collapse in the near future.

Fearing repression and ever more aggressive taxation, those who can are simply leaving Britain: an estimated 10,800 dollar millionaires have left Britain in 2024. The trend has probably continued or even accelerated this year, eroding private sector wealth and purchasing power in the British economy. According to the UBS annual Wealth Report, in 2024 alone Britain’s household wealth declined by 3.6% - the second worst fall in wealth of any major economy last year (only Turkey did worse).

In all, it seems that the UK is headed for bankruptcy. The government has three equally impossible solutions: cutting spending and offering even greater human sacrifices to the Gods of Finance, increasing government borrowing, or increasing taxes. The government will probably pursue all three solutions, which will further suffocate the private sector economy, boost unemployment, send the interest rates soaring and oblige the Bank of England to resort to printing presses, ultimately turbo-charging price inflation.

What seems like a slow-motion train wreck seems to be gathering pace toward some inflection point when the social, economic and political disintegration of the system will become obvious to all and undeniable. In that way, Great Britain could follow in the path of Germany’s Weimar republic in the early 1920s. In that scenario, both the British pound and Britain’s government bonds would become almost worthless.

