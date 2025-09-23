One of the great controversies of our time is the exact nature of Donald Trump’s foreign policy: is Trump the globalists’ “controlled opposition,” or is he genuinely seeking to disentangle the U.S. from its imperial misadventures around the world and change foreign policy course to return the nation to its Republican roots?

This is not clear at all, largely thanks to Trump’s own, all over the map, frequently shifting rhetoric. This has given credibility to the “division of labor” hypothesis, most convincingly elaborated by former US marine, geopolitical analyst and author Brian Berletic who publishes on his website “The New Atlas.” The idea behind the division of labor concept has been discussed as a way to strengthen the trilateral security relationship between the U.S., Japan and South Korea and gain greater leverage in the alliance’s stance against China.

Dividing, sequencing, freezing…

At the same time, U.S.’s European allies are tasked with handling Project Ukraine and to a lesser extent the Middle East. It would basically amount to a burden-sharing arrangement and there’s some evidence that the U.S. has operationalized this division of labor, exerting pressure on European NATO member nations to boost their defense spending to as much as 5% of their respective GDPs and assume responsibility for Project Ukraine.

In support of his analysis, Berletic cited statements by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth calling on Europe to ramp up NATO spending, arms production, and support for Ukraine, while the U.S. focuses elsewhere. Berletic has used the term “strategic sequencing” in conjunction with division of labor, which reflects an acceptance that all rivalries can’t be resolved simultaneously, so they need to be sequenced.

The idea is to “freeze” unresolved conflicts like Ukraine and have European allies sustain it while the U.S. prioritizes containment of China, which would enable the U.S. to manage multiple theaters of conflict without overextension, thereby preserving U.S. primacy in the world.

Many hairs in that ointment

This view of U.S. foreign policy has gained a good deal of credibility, but I believe it is flawed on a few counts. To begin with, the conflict in Ukraine is not frozen: Russian forces in Ukraine are allegedly gaining 10 to 20 square kilometers of territory per day and Ukraine’s defenses are rapidly collapsing. The European powers have no ability to “freeze” this progression, so the big and obvious risk here is that your division of labor partner loses the conflict while you’re looking elsewhere. If the U.S. wanted to help the Europeans to freeze the conflict, they would at the very least continue to support their efforts through intelligence sharing and logistics, but this doesn’t seem to be the case.

Recently, Trump’s DIA Tulsi Gabbard formally banned U.S. intelligence agencies from sharing intelligence about U.S. discussions with Moscow, with the other four of the “Five Eyes” agencies (UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand). Furthermore, the Trump administration has begun to phase out their military support for NATO member nations that share their borders with Russia.

If the U.S. were pursuing the division of labor, they would lend political support to anti-Russian, pro-war parties in Europe, but this isn’t the case either. Trump administration has been explicitly supportive of sovereigntist movements in Europe including Marine le Pen’s Assemblée Nationale in France, AfD in Germany and leaders like Viktor Orban in Hungary. If anything, Trump and his officials have been harshly critical of the warmongers among European leaders and have treated them with certain disdain, which was made obvious during their summit at the White House last month.

Some of that criticism has even included humiliating jabs, one of which fell on French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday. After giving a speech before the 80th UN General Assembly, his car was stopped by New York police who blocked the streets for Trump's motorcade which was on its way to the UN. Macron called Trump to request that the streets be cleared, but to no avail: he had to walk to the French Embassy.

It is unlikely that this was an innocent error in coordination: security routes of world leaders are planned in advance, down to the smallest detail. Macron put on a brave face through the incident, but the fact that he had to walk to his B&B was a (un)diplomatic slap in the face and exposed the French President to a potentially serious security risk.

Another of Europe’s warmonger leaders, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated yesterday that his, “absolute priority will be to strengthen Europe as quickly as possible so that, step by step, we can really achieve independence from the USA." Merz is, once more promoting the idea of ​​creating a new European defense union to replace NATO, including nuclear cooperation with France and the UK. Apparently, Mr. BlackRock Germany is also planning to denounce Donald Trump for bailing on U.S. allies on Project Ukraine.

In all, it seems that the U.S. may have operationalized the division of labor policy, but its correct interpretation should be upgraded. A more credible version would be, you (Europeans) go fly a kite while we do our own thing, which will be terrific, like nobody’s ever seen before, of course. If that division of labor is closer to reality, the Europeans are in for a world of trouble, which could also explain their sudden panicked rush to somehow nail down those Russian “frozen” assets in their own financial system.

Are we, or aren’t we on the brink…?

They might also have to resort to some way to pacify Europe’s restless populations which are on the verge of social revolts. Could this be the reason why two weeks ago, European Commission’s president Ursula von der Leyen stated in her State of the Union speech before the EU parliament: “We are on the brink, if not even at the start of another global health crisis.”

“Another global health crisis…”

As a trained medical professional, von der Leyen proceeded to fulminate against misinformation and disinformation, but neglected to inform us what this new global health crisis actually was or what precautions we should all be taking. If a global health crisis really is looming, Ms. von der Leyen and her minions are doing exactly nothing to inform and prepare the public. Of course, there’s no real emergency other than the urgent need to lock down the populations, limit gatherings, forbid protests, cancel elections, sow psychosis and pen the uppity masses in their homes or 15-minute cities so we can again fight some new invisible enemy and focus our minds away from the real enemy.

