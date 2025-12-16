On Saturday, 13 December, Germany’s very popular Chancellor Friedrich “BlackRock” Merz addressed a gathering of CDU/CSU party members. Merz announced that "Pax Americana” was over and did his part to justify the preparations for war against Russia. He compared Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler and warned his applauding party colleagues that, “If Ukraine falls, he won’t stop there.”

Merz did not fail to mention the “Appeasement” thingy, joining the chorus of many Western leaders driving their flock to war, hopefully, as his friend Mark Rutte put it, the kind “our grandparents and great-grandparents endured.” As it happens, Friedrich Merz’s grandparents knew something about such wars: based on his own 2018 biography, his father, Alois Merz, was a member of the NSDAP (the Nazi Party) since the early 1930s, as was his maternal grandfather Josef Paul Sauvigny. Grandpa was a high-ranking NSDAP member who served as the mayor of Brilon during World War II with the rank of Oberscharfuhrer.

Merz reminded his audience that, “Just as the Sudetenland was not enough in 1938, Putin will not stop,” referring to the part of Czechoslovakia that the Allies ceded to Hitler in Munich. Hitler’s ambitions weren’t satisfied, however, so obviously, this is what Putin will also do: “If Ukraine falls, he won’t stop there,” Merz said, referring to the Russian Adolf Hitler. “This is a Russian aggressive war against Ukraine — and against Europe.”

Appeasement, Appeasement, Appeasement!!!

This theme has been very popular among Western politicians over the recent years. We heard the cry, “Appeasement,” along with comparisons of Putin to Hitler from Lech Wałęsa, Mateusz Morawiecki, Kaja Kallas, Gabrielius Landsbergis (quite a frequent user of the analogy: “the West sacrificed Czechoslovakia to buy peace. Today, they are prepared to sacrifice Ukraine”), Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Ben Wallace, Annalena Baerbock, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Mitch McConnel, Lindsay Graham, Antony Blinken, Joe Biden, and many others.

Thus, even in this, Merz has proven himself as an unoriginal mediocrity who rose to the Chancellorship precisely because the current political climate in the West strongly favors low-caliber mediocrities. All the same, weak leaders can still inflict great damage and lead their nations to destruction. The “Appeasement” analogy has been circulating for many years now. In December 2021, after I heard then US Congressman Adam Kinzinger (RINO-IL) say that, “We can retreat from the Sudetenland and hope he doesn’t intend to rebuild all the Soviet Union,” it was clear that we were being sold the next big European war all over again and thought I’d have a closer look at the “1938 Appeasement” bill of goods.

Engineering consent for war

The reason this pitch is constantly being used and reused is not hard to grasp: aggressive aggressors will aggress and we must confront them decisively, like our fathers and grandfathers, sacrifice our children, etc. The problem is that the analogy is completely false and off mark. It is yet another big lie used to engineer consent for war. What really happened in the lead-up to the 1938 Munich conference was VERY different from what they taught us in school.

Four years ago, I condensed the most relevant lessons of that historical episode in a 3-part series you can find at this link: “Appeasement: the Shocking Truth About the 1938 Munich Agreement.” The three parts are united in a 46-min. YouTube video below (note, there’s a typo in the thumbnail: the year should read 1938, not 1939):

History of this episode and the way it’s been subsequently sanitized may be one of the best examples of why understanding the truth about our history matters a great deal. In fact, it could be a matter of life and death for millions of young men. If our history lessons are distorted and falsified we can’t learn what we should from those lessons and remain vulnerable to repeating them, often with tragic consequences.

