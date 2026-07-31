In yesterday’s report, I mentioned Korea’s popular trading live streamer Jadoo, whose account blew up as she was live streaming. I claimed that she lost over $3 million. I lifted that bit of information from an x-post about her but as it turns out, she lost only 3 million Korean won, corresponding to only about $2,200.

Either way, those $2,200 must have been a significant chunk of her savings. Her distress was clearly, very real, as it must have been for hundreds of thousands of other Korean investors who sustained crushing losses over the last few weeks. The reason why this story matters is because it may have been a foreshadowing of what could be coming our way to the Western, particularly American capital markets, and the reasons are related both to the psychological aspects of market speculation and to the structure of risks it is pulling investors into.

The psychology of speculation

Especially for the younger and less experienced cohort, the temptation to try and supplement their income with significant investment returns can be irresistible. We’re all vulnerable to following crowds, especially when we see that, for a period of time, our peers, our friends, and neighbors are crushing it on the stock market.

Many of them will boast about it, and at some point, sitting on the sidelines will just seem silly. More and more people we’ll join the game and put their savings at risk. This, in fact, is the crowd behavior that fuels market trends, and it’s exactly what happened in South Korea. Ultimately however, the herd runs its course, and the buying pressure abates at some point. If many traders in that herd are leveraged, it’s only a matter of time before a pullback in stock prices triggers an avalanche of liquidations.

For inexperienced investors used to seeing the markets only go up, this can be very upsetting. Most probably, they will react to the events in ways that will only speed up their losses and seal the outcome. However, nobody should feel smug in observing these failures of inexperience because we are all susceptible to those exact behaviors. As we saw in yesterday’s report, even the professional investors have had a horrible July this year.

Structure of risks

In a similar way to Koreans, most Western investors have gotten accustomed to seeing the value of their investments go up with few interruptions since the global financial crisis ended in 2009. The risks that we are exposed to today could, at some point lead to crippling losses in the near future, particularly since the structure of those risks changed very considerably over the last 15 years. Those changes were not dissimilar to those in Korean experience.

Even if you believe you are safely diversified by owning an index fund tracking the S&P 500, the index’s risk structure has changed very radically. Today the semiconductors represent nearly 20% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization. At the peak of the dot-com bubble they were about 8.5%. Today, an S&P 500 investor holds more than twice the concentration that preceded the worst technology drawdown in living memory, and that sector of the S&P 500 fluctuates by about 6% on an average day.

Given the sector’s fragile financials, at some point, this all could turn into an explosive trigger for a market avalanche. All other sectors in the S&P 500, which should provide investors a diversification buffer, have now shrunk to about 80% of the index weight, down from over 98% a decade ago.

That’s a radically unfavorable, but not sufficiently well understood restructuring of risk. Relative to Korea’s Kospi index, the S&P 500 is still very well diversified, but selling avalanches, once triggered, can take unforeseeable proportions and 20%, 30%, or even 50% corrections can’t be ruled out, particularly in view of the mushrooming margin debt that’s been pushing US stock prices higher. According to the most recent FINRA figures, margin debt in US stock markets rose to record $1.5 trillion in June 2026, up about 50% relative to $1.01 trillion recorded for June 2025.

The role of foreign money

Another way that Korea’s recent experience may be foreshadowing the future of US equity markets is the role of foreign investors, whose appetite for US stocks has surged to unprecedented levels over the past two years:

But as Robert Prechter put it in a recent post, “foreign investors tend to commit heavily to U.S. stocks near major market tops. In 2021, foreigners poured a record $400 billion into U.S. equities - at the time, a historic level. Over the latest 12 months, that figure has more than doubled to $900 billion. Foreign ownership of U.S. stocks now stands at a historic $20 trillion, nearly 20% of the market.”

This could be an issue: when Korea’s stock market started to correct, foreign money massively exacerbated the stampede out of stocks:

Of course, US capital markets may be the most vulnerable to some of these risks, but whatever afflicts the US won’t leave the rest of the world unscathed.

What are the antidotes to all these risks?

In a nutshell, I believe it should be this: reduce risk, diversify, and follow trends. Given the underlying risks and volatility, investors should reduce their market exposure and definitely ditch any leveraged stock plays. Three months ago, my TrendCompass report was titled, “Entering a period of extreme market volatility,” comparing investing to sailing and suggesting that, “the more wind you catch in your sails, the faster you move forward. But a sudden change in wind direction coud capsize your boat.

Another important antidote for risk is diversification and at this stage, the conventional diversifiers might not be sufficient. Risk in “broadly diversifying” stock indexes has been concentrating toward most volatile sectors and for the classic 60/40 portfolios, bonds have not been much help either. I suspect they’ll be even less help going forward. Instead, investors should consider gaining exposure to true diversifiers, including cash, precious and industrial metals, energy and agricultural products.

Always mind the trends!

Last but not least, trend following could prove particularly effective in protecting investors from sustained bear markets in either stocks or bonds by helping them switch from long to short exposure and gaining positive returns on the way down. In that sense, reliable and effective trend following strategies can offer invaluable decision-support.

A typical I-System strategy for S&P500 shows up-trends in blue and downtrends in red. Onset of a down-trend is a signal to reduce or hedge your market exposure. But it is equally important to know when to start adding to your exposure again. During the 2008 bear market, we achieved a 27% positive net return thanks to I-System strategies like this one. The authenticity of our results was audited by KPMG.

Even only as a ‘reality check’ or a source of ‘second opinion’ to investors, TrendCompass offers the guidance to navigate markets profitably, with confidence and peace of mind.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: