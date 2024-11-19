Social media have been in an uproar over Donald Trump's foreign policy nominees as they're all seen as committed Zionists, so much so that some thought that Trump's picks will make his administration an Israel-first rather than USA-first government. However, it remains to be seen what difference, if any, this will make; it's not like the blob running US foreign policy today is lukewarm on Israel. The reality is that the strategic balance in the region has shifted away from the US and Israel and their options are now very limited.

Short of using nuclear weapons, neither Trump nor any of his appointees can bring much substantive change in Israel's favor. Israel has been strategically defeated and the strains of this defeat are now tearing up Israeli society from within. Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu has been the principal architect of that defeat, and it seems that his main motivating drive has been his own political and personal survival.

Keeping the war against Hamas going, taking it (against IDF's advice) to Lebanon to confront Hamas is what kept Netanyahu in the Prime Minister's job and out of the courtroom where he faced a very real risk of imprisonment. As it now turns out, Netanyahu sabotaged all attempts at negotiations with Hamas, which might have led to cease fire and the return of Israeli hostages.

The official narrative was that it was Hamas and in particular Jahya Sinwar who refused negotiations, but it now appears that this was exactly the opposite of the truth and the Israeli police launched an investigation into potential criminal actions against Netanyahu. Furthermore, he apparently altered certain documents relating to October 7 attacks including the minutes of his cabinet's meetings, obscuring certain sensitive wartime decisions. The matter is so sensitive that certain key elements of evidence against Netanyahu have been sealed from the public.

The situation seems quite explosive for Israeli leadership and it is taking a heavy toll on Netanyahu himself. Here's how a local journalist described the Prime Minister:

"The man is very confused. Loses his temper. Incoherent to say the least. The baritone voice often breaks. The tones rise to the point of a throat that is hoarse from shouting. The hands tremble - it is impossible to miss. The eyes flit from side to side. The tongue fails in an incessant lapse. And most of all - the lies. The lies, all that supports them is the repeated call 'No one is stupid, the people are not stupid.' A sip of water, an attempt to calm down, back to the page of messages written in white Kiddush letters. He gets confused from time to time in reading, and attempts at concealment fail. The pressure is evident, and it worries all parts of the house - those who conspired in the first place, those who supported, and the few who still support. Everyone is worried, and the man is losing it."

In fact, many voices from Israel suggest that the country faces a real risk of a civil war as rival factions struggle to fill the expected political vacuum. Israel's allies (US and UK, pretty much) will be able to control the fallout. At the same time, Israel's adversaries in the region are all perfectly aware of the state of affairs and are content to just keep the pressure on with daily pinprick attacks with drones and missiles. The attacks seem to inflict limited damage, but have a devastating psychological effect in Israel. If the West loses Israel, it will also lose hegemony in the resource rich region. In effect, whatever is left of Benjamin Netanyahu today is what's left of Western hegemony in the region.

As I wrote here in the past, it will be the TBTF (too-big-to-fail) banks that will sustain the heaviest blow from this since a substantial chunk of their assets are backed by energy resource collateral in the Middle East. Once the region is aligned with Iran and its allies China and Russia, the control of that collateral will be irreversibly lost and the loans backed by those resources might become non-performing.

At the very least, we are likely to see a very significant decline in the value of those financial assets. To keep the western inverted financial pyramid from collapsing, the central banks will have to step in and backstop all the bad debt on TBTF banks' books. For the ordinary people and businesses that means accelerating inflation and there is precious little Donald Trump can do to prevent this from happening.

