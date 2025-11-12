To complete the series of articles on market trends and trend following, I wanted to focus on the core concept itself: what are trends? For a human observer, recognizing price trends is straightforward – we have powerful visual analysis circuitry in our brains and they can do the job effortlessly. The problem is that trends only become obvious in hindsight, which is of no use. To actually profit from a trend, we must act before the trend happens. With that, we’re right back with our original core problem of uncertainty.

Without a crystal ball, the speculator has to be a very experienced chart analyst. A better approach is to build trend following algorithms. The challenge with algorithms is that they normally apply conventional logic: something can either be a trend or a not trend. But we don’t have a way to describe a trend with a crisp definition that would enable an algorithm to distinguish trends from non-trends. This is because a trend is a fuzzy concept where some patterns look more like trends than others.

Conventional vs. fuzzy logic

Modelling fuzzy concepts requires fuzzy logic which can be implemented through neural networks. Fuzzy logic is a multivalent alternative to conventional logic. Conventional logic is bivalent. It allows for statements to be either true or false. Fuzzy logic allows for degrees of truth, providing a better approximation of the way human cognition works. Consider for example the statement, “Mary is old.”

By conventional logic, Mary can either be old, or not old. To decide, we must adopt a convention such as, “all persons aged 70 or more are old.” In other words, every person of that age group is a member of the “old people” set. Mary’s membership in that set depends on where her age falls relative to the convention. If she is 70, “Mary is old,” is true. If she is 69, she is not old. This logic isn’t hard to grasp, but that’s not how we decide such issues in reality.

Our mental representation for old people is a fuzzy set, where membership is a matter of degree – if she is 80, “Mary is old,” is more true than if she is 60. Fuzzy logic is an essential part of intelligent decision making; it’s innate to the way intelligent systems operate. Most of the categories that make up our mental representation of the world are fuzzy sets, where some objects and events are regarded as better examples of a category than others. Similarly, certain patterns in a price chart will look more like trends than others.

How we resolved the trends problem

To build effective algorithms, our key criterion should be its trading performance: the useful definition of a trend would have to identify the price moves we could exploit profitably. Since trading decisions have to be made in the present, our trend definition had to give an answer to the following question: do current price fluctuations constitute a trend?

Most of the time, that question cannot be answered with the simple yes or no. Rather, we can only have a judgment expressed with some degree of confidence: if a trend is very obvious, we could be certain in our judgment, but on most occasions, our confidence will fluctuate between an absence of any conviction and certainty. We could represent those confidence levels as 0 and 1, where zero denotes an absence of conviction and 1 denotes certainty.

With this conceptual solution outlined, we proceeded to design the actual model that would generate trend confidence values in response to market price fluctuations. We formulated a set of six tentative trend definitions around which we could write mathematical algorithms. In my book, “Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading,” (free download here) I discussed these algorithms in some detail, but in broad brush strokes, we came up with the following neural network:

With every new price quote, this algorithm calculates the current trend confidence value. Over time, that generates the curve illustrated below, in grey:

I-System trend confidence function is clearly not a prediction, only a judgment of the current price trend. The advantage of the algorithmic approach to judging trends is that the judgment is numerically exact and unwaveringly consistent over time. The system is not a crystal ball but it helped us overcome the problem of uncertainty by defining a methodical approach to decision making, measuring its effectiveness over time and implementing that exact method in the present.

Adhering to algorithmic decision making allowed us to train the system to trade in any market and do so without any emotional interference, distraction or dilution of focus regardless of how many markets and how many individual strategies we track.

Proof is in the empirical pudding

Empirical evidence provides important corroboration of the advantages of algorithmic strategies. Analyzing a large sample of CTA funds (Commodities Trading Advisors) between 1994 and 2009, Julia Arnold of the Imperial College in London found that systematic CTAs had a higher median survival horizon than discretionary CTAs: 12 years vs. 8 years.

In other words, hedge funds that relied on algorithmic decision support had 50% greater longevity than those that relied on portfolio manager’s discretion! [Source: Arnold, Julia: “Survival of Commodity Trading Advisors: Systematic vs. Discretionary CTAs” Imperial College London, June 2012]

