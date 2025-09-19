Substantial market trends pushed gold and silver prices to new highs this week: new post-2011 highs for silver and all time highs for gold.

The question that’s cropped up many times recently is, what’s the price target for this move? How high will gold and silver rise? Many market analysts have target prices but trend followers seldom do. The reason is simple: we can’t predict how high or low the price of any asset might go, nor how long the trend will carry on. This is exactly why, when a trend forms, we simply take the risk in its direction and keep that position until we get the signal to close it. Such signals could happen for three reasons:

Stop-loss: the trade turned against us and we cut our losses Profit-taking: the move in our favor was unusually strong and we take some profits off the table. Trend reversal: if the trend direction appears to have changed, our directional exposure also changes

These are the simple general rules of trend following. At least so far as algorithmic trading strategies go, the trading signals are usually determined by the underlying asset’s price fluctuation dynamics, not by some discretionary price target.

In the present circumstances, however, there’s another reason to be skeptical about price targets. Most analysts set them “conservatively,” relatively close to the current price levels, with the view of conserving their reputation. But over the last ten years or so, I’ve noticed that in many markets, once prices start to trend higher, the trend often accelerates and launches into a nearly vertical climb, forming a “hockey-stick” progression. Back in 2022 in this report, I put together a few examples of this:

Since 2022, we’ve seen many more hockey-sticks form. Incidentally, the top chart to the left shows the S&P 500 in its near-horizontal climb past the 4,000 level. That bubble was just about to burst at any moment. Except it never did and the S&P simply blew past one all-time high after another to reach 6,631 today:

Still, many experts in academia continue to insist that there’s no such thing as trends and that markets fluctuate randomly.

The one force moving asset prices…

But what could be behind all these accelerating trends everywhere? The key, I believe, is in the actions of our central banks and the ongoing overt or covert quantitative easing (QE) programs that are flooding liquidity into the system. In fact, this is far and away the most important force moving asset prices, as I detailed in an article I published in 2019 titled, “The one force moving stock prices and what it tells us about the future.” That article has aged quite exceptionally well since then.

The shadow banking colossus

A large part of that QE liquidity then spills into the shadow banking system, or non-bank financial intermediation sector (NBFI). NBFI consists of institutions like hedge funds, pension funds, endowments, charities or insurance companies which manage large amounts of investable liquid assets. According tot he Financial Stability Board’s 2022 figures, the sector held about $218 trillion, accounting for about half of global financial assets. More recent estimates suggest that the sector has surged to $239 trillion globally. These are absolutely colossal sums relative to size of many individual markets like gold.

The total above-ground stock of gold is valued at less than $20 trillion. Of that amount, jewellery accounts for about 46%, central bank reserves 17%, and bars and coins 21%. Only a small sliver of the gold stock is regularly transacted in global markets, estimated at around $276 billion in 2023. Given the size of the shadow banking system, if only a small percentage of managers investing those funds decide to add to their gold allocations, this could exert massive buying pressure on gold. As a result, gold (and silver) could be the next markets to form a hockey-stick price. In a vertical climb, it’s pointless to try to guess any target price.

I believe that the best course of action is captured by the English proverb: we can’t predict the wind, but we can adjust our sails. This is exactly the philosophy of trend following.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: