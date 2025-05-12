In 1992 Francis Fukuyama published his bestseller, “The End of History…” It's been just over 30 years since that time, but history's back and it's back bigly. The world's in turmoil with economic, political and social crises impacting much of the world, including Canada.

Over the weekend I had the honor to participate in the Cornerstone Forum in Calgary along with Tom Luongo, Martin Armstrong, Matt Ehret and a number of other speakers. This was my third visit to Alberta in as many years, but this time I noticed a very different mood among the people. Their disaffection with Canada seems acute and quite pervasive. Many people are in favor of Alberta actually becoming the 51st state of the United States. Among those who disagree, most are in favor of Alberta’s independence.

There are many reasons for the discontent among the Albertans; while Alberta constitutes about 11% of Canada’s population, it contributes up to 20% to Ottawa government’s budget, and it tends to be a net contributor to the Confederation (it pays more money into the federal budget than it receives in federal spending). For example, in 2018, Alberta contributed about $22 billion more to the federal revenue than it received in federal spending.

And while Alberta is the beating heart of Canada’s economy , Ottawa has tended to express its gratitude with a certain dose of contempt and at times, outright hostility, forcing restrictive environmental and other regulations, enforcing carbon taxes and generally making it difficult for Alberta to develop its economy’s full potential. Many Albertans - perhaps most of them - now feel that they are being treated unfairly. Some go as far as saying that Alberta is in fact Quebec’s colony.

Things got worse with the recent elections for Canada’s prime minister. Alberta voted conservative, but they got a liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney, whom they already dislike almost as much as they disliked Justin Trudeau. As a result, many people in Alberta, probably a large majority of them wish to redress the situation or secede from the confederation.

Some of the parallels with the dying days of former Yugoslavia are striking. In the SFRY (Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia), western republics like Slovenia and Croatia were the main economic engines of the nation and contributed the most to the federal budget in Belgrade. At the same time, they received much less in federal spending and investment and infrastructure development suffered for it.

In effect, economically more successful republics were subsidizing the economically more backward republics. And like in Canada, calls for changes and fairer distribution of federal funds were met with contempt and hostility. In the end, as federal authorities were unyielding, Yugoslavia disintegrated, leaving bloody wars of succession behind.

Understandably, the possibility of violence is making Albertans weary of rocking the boat, but it is clear that the current situation is only making the people more and more determined to change things, one way or another. At the end of April, Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith introduced Bill 54 which will make it significantly easier for Albertans to force a referendum for separation. The bill passed and it is probably only a matter of time before people will demand that referendum, leading to Alberta leaving the Confederation.

And if Alberta goes, it is likely that other provinces will follow suit. The process could neatly play into Donald Trump’s plan to integrate Canada, or chunks of it, to the United States. If the mood in Calgary is anything to judge the impending changes by, radical changes may now only be a matter of time. They could begin to happen well before Donald Trump’s term in office expires.

