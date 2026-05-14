On the last day of March of this year, Nasdaq closed just below 23,000 and at that point it looked as though a bear market could be setting in. It wasn’t; instead, Nasdaq went into a nearly vertical climb, gaining almost 30% rise in only six weeks and reaching new all time highs. As I write this, Nasdaq is trading above 29,500 and there is no indication that its climb is about to peak. Other market indices aren’t far behind, at least the U.S. ones:

It looks like we’re enjoying the bestest of time, at least that’s what the stock markets are telling us. Or are they? The mystery of what makes stock markets go up or down has bothered me for a long time during my professional career. The first bubble I experienced as an active stock investor was the “dotcom” boom in the 1990s; I was among the geniuses who made huge returns on internet stocks until the bubble’s bursting, when I gave it all back.

Throughout the experience, we had many market experts with a ready narrative explaining every uptick and every downtick, every day. It was the sales growth, earnings, future prospects, GDP growth, low energy prices, along with an endless alphabet soup of ratios and aggregates. I also read through many books including by gurus like Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett. But in the end, none of it seemed convincing. The massive dot-com bull market and its subsequent popping in March 2000 gave me a gnawing suspicion that there was some great force pushing the tides of prices that was far bigger than all the details being discussed 24/7 in the financial press.

The first time I came across an explicit formulation of this was in a 2006 HedgeWeek interview with Bill Browder, then CEO of Moscow-based Hermitage Capital Management fund:

"... Hermitage has identified a 90% correlation between money supply growth and the Russian RTS equities index from 2003 and 2005. Increases in money supply are highly correlated with an increase in equity values in Russia. Interestingly, the stock market has recently become even more sensitive to changes in money supply than it was in the past. While the correlation has always been high (between 85% and 95%), the slope of the correlation line has recently increased. For example, in 2004 there was a 1:1 relationship between money supply and the stock market (a 10% change in money supply would lead to a 10% change in the stock market)…”

That explanation seemed much more credible and seemed much more consistent with what we could observe in the markets than the noise generated by CNBC, BloombergTV and similar outlets. I found an important corroboration in the 1974 book, Dying of Money by Jens O. Parsson, who provided empirical evidence supporting this hypothesis:

“Monetary inflation invariably makes itself felt first in capital markets, most conspicuously as a stock market boom. … This happened at the commencement of the German inflationary boom of 1920, and it happened again at the commencement of the American inflationary boom from 1962 to 1966. Indeed, every monetary expansion in the United States since World War II was followed by a stock market rise, every cessation of monetary expansion by a stock market fall. Conversely, every stock market rise was preceded and accompanied by money inflation. Bull markets rest on nothing but inflation.”

Parsing through Parsson’s prose, I identified ten such monetary easing and tightening cycles and they almost perfectly coincided with great rallies and corrections in the stock market:

This all is good to keep in mind when they tell us the tall tales about the great prospects of AI, Trump’s deals with China, earnings, investments, and the rest. None of that explains why Nasdaq stocks should be 30% more expensive today than they were six weeks ago. Fed action just might. At any rate, understanding this principle allows us to better predict the future trajectory of stock prices, at least in very broad brush terms.

I first wrote about this in 2019 when I published the article, “The one force moving stock prices and what it tells us about the future:”

“keeping the bubbles going is the only option, requiring an ever-expanding QE. This may have sealed the endgame: an accelerating bull run accompanied by hyperinflation after which comes an epic crash.”

Also, the fact that the state of the economy doesn't seem to justify the stock markets’ “irrational exuberance,” is not relevant: in 2009 the world's best performing stock market was Zimbabwe. In 2016 it was Venezuela. In 1922 it was Germany... High stock prices could just as well be a reflection of monetary inflation slipping out of policymakers' control. We may have hit the stage of “accelerating bull run” by now, but there is no telling how long or how high this can go on. For best results, we should simply follow market trends with the due discipline and patience.

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Today’s trading signals

With yesterday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: