That should be obvious, but often it’s not…

A few months ago I sat down with a friend who is probably among the top authorities on bitcoin. She is very active in the conference circuit with Max Keiser and others, and gives lectures everywhere around the world. She loves bitcoin, and knows just about everything about it, almost down to the ones and zeros of its tech “under the hood” (it helps that she’s a software engineer. Of course, she thought I needed to buy more bitcoin. At the time, it was trading at $120,000 and I told her I would certainly do so, but that I hesitate to buy at an all-time high price and prefer to wait for a pullback.

Her reply was that price didn’t matter and that I was making a mistake. I wondered if I should try to explain my position, but then didn’t. The concept of price risk has been my core preoccupation during most of my professional career and for all her authoritative knowledge about bitcoin, the price at which we buy or sell something very much does matter. Still, my friend’s attitude is not unusual - I’ve been coming across exactly that mindset very often in my professional career and it’s particularly prevalent after significant price rises.

But this could be a costly mistake. In 1921, Chicago economist Frank Knight published “Risk, Uncertainty and Profit.” The book is widely considered as one of the 20th century’s most influential economics texts. As a central part of his thesis, Knight makes the critical distinction between risk and uncertainty. He argued that “the meeting of uncertainty” was the most important fundamental determining fact in business, and that “the responsible decisions in organized economic life are price decisions.”

Experience makes it hard to argue with Knight’s hypotheses. Here are just a small handful of cases conveying the impact of price on business results:

From 2003 to 2010, AngloGold Ashanti, at that time the world’s third largest gold mining company accumulated $2.41 billion in losses by hedging its exposure to the price of gold. AngloGold Ashanti’s hedge locked the firm into forward gold sales at below $450 per ounce during the time when the price of gold rose more than three-fold, reaching $1,400 in 2010.

In 2013, Barrick Gold, the world’s largest gold mining corporation posted a quarterly loss of $8.6 billion when gold prices crashed from nearly $1,700 per ounce to just over $1,200. Barrick Gold’s error was the opposite of AngloGold Ashanti’s – they did not hedge their exposure to the price of gold and consequently suffered when the price collapsed.

From mid-2014 through 2015 commodity price indices collapsed by over 50%. The decline was disastrous for the North American mining industry as a whole, resulting in a total after-tax loss of $227 billion for 2015, erasing more than eight previous years’ worth of industry’s profits.

In April 2020, coinciding with the 65% drop in oil prices, RyanAir lost $325 million on their hedging; Hin Leong lost $3.8 billion, Vitol lost $1.6 billion, ABN Amro bank $1.4 billion and in the U.S. 25 independent oil producers filed for bankruptcy.

When crude oil prices dropped about 20% in August of 2022, US shale oil producers collectively sustained over $10 billion on hedging losses.

Almost on a daily basis, the financial press publishes stories about firms reporting either windfall profits or losses and the key determining factor behind these events are price changes. It can be commodity prices, currencies, or interest rates, but as Frank Knight hypothesized, it is the price that makes or breaks businesses. The same is true for investments. Falling in love with an asset and believing that it’s worth having at any price makes us vulnerable to errors that are hard to come back from.

Bitcoin may well end up going to $1 million. In fact, it probably will (at some point in the future, filling up your gas tank will cost a million). But asset prices go up and down. Strong price rallies invariably give way to corrections and consolidations which can run deep and take a long time. It could take many years. At the moment, bitcoin is some 20% off peak, but in the past it has experienced corrections of 80% or more, taking several years to rally through previous peaks. Bear markets in stocks can be as brutal and span decades.

The risk with investing is that during the time our investments are under water, we might need cash for whatever reason. If I have to liquidate some investment and that investment is 80% below the price at which I bought it, I may have to sell for $0.20 on the dollar - a very lousy deal.

Investors also need to take into account that large-scale price events usually take a long time. Therefore, waiting or even letting some opportunities go entirely should also make part of responsible price decisions in managing our investments and our businesses. Today, bitcoin can be bought at the lowest price since about May 2025. For anyone who bought at that time, their return today is about zero. The fact that bitcoin soared past $120k in the meantime would only matter if you sold the investment with the profit. Otherwise, waiting some more could prove a wiser decision than falling into temptation to buy too close to the top.

If that proves to be a mistake, as my friend believes, missing out on a good investment is another inevitable par of speculation and something we must learn to make peace with.

