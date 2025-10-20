Why is it that Western powers had better relations with the communist Soviet Union than they have with today’s Russia which is not communist. Even supposing that Russia is far less democratic than our own exemplary liberal democracies and that human rights are nowhere near as well respected in Russia as they are in the West, today’s Russia is certainly far more democratic and has greater respect for human rights than the USSR ever did. Yet, somehow we got along fine with the Soviets, traded with them and negotiated nuclear disarmament. But for very few incidents, during the Cold War, the world did not teeter on the verge of a nuclear war.

Yet for some reason, most leaders of today’s Western nations refuse to engage with the Russians and seem determined to stay on the war path. The Russians will invade Europe in about five years’ time, so best not to speak to them at all and prepare for war instead. I’ve heard many analysts ponder this seeming paradox, but they tend to chalk it up to the incompetence of today’s Western leaders. Gone are the days of Henry Kissinger, George Schultz, Hans-Dietrich Genscher or Lord Carrington who understood international diplomacy and were willing to engage with their adversaries. Today’s Western leaders simply don’t do diplomacy, and prefer to pout and stomp around like children instead.

There’s some truth to this, but I don’t think it’s the real reason why diplomacy between Russia and the West broke down. The real reason, I believe, is that with Russia, western powers are facing real opposition, whereas the USSR was controlled opposition. There was much disagreement between the two blocks, with divergent ideologies and real rivalry over spheres of influence, but there was also agreement in a number of important, but unlikely areas.

Many questions, no coherent answers

For example, why did Soviet leaders, starting with Lenin, give such importance to Ukraine’s nationhood at the same time when Russian nationhood was being systematically censored and “Sovietized”? Why did Nikita Khruschev inexplicably decide to assign Crimea to Ukraine? Why did he issue a decree called “On the amnesty of Soviet citizens who collaborated with the invaders during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.” An estimated 50,000 former Nazi collaborators were set free.

Why did the USSR help Britain by occupying Iran in August 1941 (German invasion of Russia had only just started at that time). The flimsy pretext for USSR’s occupation was the presence of a handful of German engineers in Iran, which was otherwise neutral in World War II? If the USSR was truly an independent empire, then why did they exchange their raw materials for US dollars rather than demanding payment in rubles, imposing it as the trade settlement currency and reserve currency to their trading partners? This privilege should have been such an obvious choice for the Soviets, it seems inexplicable why they opted to create the Eurodollar market controlled by the City of London instead? And why did the Soviets deposit their gold in London?

Why did the US repeatedly share military and other advanced technologies with the Soviets, including those that gave them a definitive military advantage, like the nuclear weapons technology and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs)? As professor Antony Sutton documented it, not only did the US transfer the ICBM blueprints to the Soviets, they even transferred the precision drilling machines necessary for the Soviets to build those missiles. Professor Sutton details these transfers in the following 3-min. excerpt from an interview he gave some years ago:

There are, in fact, many such questions which were never adequately answered, creating the impression that at some high level, there was close cooperation between the Soviet authorities and members of the Western ruling establishment, not at the level of democratically elected officials, but at the level of each block’s ruling oligarchies.

The USSR was a Western creation

That impression is confirmed by the true history of the 1917 Russian Revolution and the way the USSR came about. Conventional historical narrative portrays the Bolshevik revolution as an internal political process where the communist led workers’ revolt swept away Russia’s dysfunctional, decadent tsarist regime. The revolutionaries forced Tsar Nicholas II to abdicate and the Bolsheviks led by Leon Trotsky and Vladimir Lenin formed a new, communist government. The revolution’s end was the emancipation of Russia’s proletariat.

However, that narrative leaves out many key elements of the story, obscuring the truth, and the truth is that the Bolshevik coup, which took place in November 1917 was a form of color revolution that was planned, funded and orchestrated in Western centers of power, primarily on Wall Street and in the City of London.

In May of 1917, several months before Bolsheviks took power, a group of Wall Street bankers led by William Boyce Thompson organized a mission to Russia, disguised as a humanitarian relief effort under the auspices of the American Red Cross. To this day, conventional history glosses over this episode, presenting it as a humanitarian relief mission which took place after the Bolshevik coup. In fact, the mission was organized to liaise with the leading revolutionaries and to fund, monitor and supervise their operations. William Boyce Thompson, who led the Mission and paid its expenses in full, was a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Of the 29 missionaries, 15 were high level bankers, corporate executives or Wall Street lawyers. They arrived to Petrograd on 7 August 1917, exactly three months before the Bolsheviks seized power. In addition to funding the mission’s expenses, Thompson made a personal contribution of $1 million to the Bolsheviks. In today’s dollars, this would correspond to $96.8 million. Most of the missionaries remained in Russia until the end of November, but a few stayed well into 1918. Thompson’s deputy, Colonel Raymond Robins remained in Russia for five months during which he met with Vladimir Lenin four times a week.

Setting up USSR’s secret government

Thompson himself tore a full three months out of his busy schedule at the FRBNY to supervise the revolution. Upon leaving Russia in December 1917, Thompson addressed a memorandum to the British Prime Minister David Lloyd George, in which he informed him about his work in Russia. The lengthy and very revealing memo included a passage which may explain the mystery of the Soviet Union as “controlled opposition”:

“There should be erected a powerful, unofficial committee, with headquarters in Petrograd, to operate in the background, so to speak, the influence of which in matters of policy should be recognized and accepted by the DIPLOMATIC, CONSULAR and MILITARY officials of the Allies. Such committee should be so composed in personnel as to make it possible to entrust to it wide discretionary powers. It would presumably undertake work in various channels. The nature of which will become obvious as the task progresses; it would aim to meet all new conditions as they might arise.”

These were the exact words by the sitting director of the New York Federal Reserve Bank to the sitting Prime Minister of Great Britain. Given the Bolsheviks desperate need for funding and their close cooperation with the Western banking institutions, it is likely that the powerful governing committee operating in the background was indeed created and composed in personnel to the liking of Western bankers, as a form of USSR’s deep state ruling oligarchy.

Infamous Cheka was created under British supervision

Such a committee would remain protected by USSR’s secret services which were also created under the supervision of Western agents. Their infamous secret police VeCheKa (Cheka for short), was set up by Lenin’s close collaborator Felix Dzerzinsky who worked under direct supervision of his British handler, the MI6 “super-spy” Sydney Reilly. Reilly was dispatched personally by Lord Alfred Milner along with Bruce Lockhart who was tasked with keeping Lenin and Trotsky under his watch. Other British intelligence assets at the heart of the Bolshevik revolution were Captain George Hill and Somerset Maugham.

If a secret, unofficial committee was indeed set up in Soviet Russia and operated under protection of its secret police, we may at last have an explanation for the bizarrely close cooperation between the USSR and Western powers during the cold war and the absence of such cooperation with today’s Russia. The conflict never was about ideology, nor is it about democracy or human rights. The real conflict is the matter of Russia’s refusal to accept a government more to the liking of Western powers and to submit to the diktat of the rules-based global order. In other words, this time, the conflict is for real!

