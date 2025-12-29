I wanted to address some of the reasons we appear disinclined to mitigate rare but potentially catastrophic risk events (tail risk events). The reasons appear hardwired in our psyche. During more than 99% of humanity’s history, we lived in stable natural surroundings that changed little from generation to generation. As a result, our psyche is hardwired to expect that the future will resemble the recent past and this strongly influences our perceptions of risk.

We tend to worry about risk events only if they produce a strong emotional impact in our lives. If risk events are abstract or remote in our emotional experience, we are likely to disregard them even when we are rationally aware of them. This was shown in numerous studies of populations at risk from hurricane strikes along the Atlantic Coast and Gulf of Mexico in the USA and volcanic eruptions (Hawaii’s Kona Island, Vesuvio and Etna).

These studies are highly instructive. For example, after more than 30 years of low volcanic activity, complacent residents of Hawaii’s Kona island built entire neighborhoods in the known lava flow areas. Because they experienced no lava activity in decades, Kona’s residents simply disregarded the risk. In May 2018 however, one of the volcanoes erupted sending rivers of lava through those exact neighborhoods, forcing the evacuation of 1,700 residents and destroying dozens of buildings – photographic evidence shows some of the results.

Complacency with regards to remote or abstract dangers makes us vulnerable to real risk events, particularly the catastrophic kind. An example could be the present financial bubble in equity markets. The fact that valuations are hovering around all time highs doesn’t appear to phase most investors. The same could be said about the risk of high inflation which is inevitable for most, if not all, developed Western economies. High inflation is the most destructive and indiscriminate force that could possibly impact their wealth.

Playing music as Titanic was sinking

I believe that most investors today are well aware of these risks, but that awareness remains in the conceptual realm and as such it’s abstract: it isn’t yet impacting the emotional circuitry that induces decisive action and significant behavioral changes. The awareness is there, but action is somehow suspended, or paralyzed. The proverbial example of this paralysis was the Titanic’s orchestra playing music on the deck even as the ship was already listing.

The passengers and the crew were clearly aware that the ship was impacted and was at risk of sinking, but if the full implications of that risk were fully appreciated, few would have any interest in playing or listening to music at the moment when they should have channelled 100% of their thinking and energy to exploring all possible ways of mitigating the risk that was present and imminent. But standing on the deck, still well above water even as the ship was listing, perhaps made the danger of the moment feel remote and unreal.

In fact, as the global financial system was listing in 2007 before the Global Financial Crisis fully erupted, one of its top protagonists explained his company’s positioning in almost the same exact terms. Citigroup’s CEO Chuck Prince was quoted in the Financial Times on 10 July 2007 explaining why the banks were still happy to finance leveraged buyouts despite growing signs of danger in credit markets.

“When the music stops, in terms of liquidity, things will be complicated. But as long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance. We’re still dancing.”

Of course, large Wall Street behemoths can always count on privileged access to the lifeboats when the ship begins to sink. That privilege is not available to most investors who face the irreversible risk of going down with the ship. To avert that fate, they should explore ways to mitigate the risks and maximize their odds of survival before they’re experiencing emotional anguish from cascading events.

Mitigating the risk of inflation and equities bubble bursting

To mitigate the risk of losing wealth to inflation and exposure to overinflated equity valuations, investors should diversify away from traditional asset classes. Neither stocks, nor bonds or real estate are effective hedges against inflation. Investors should therefore seek to reduce their exposure in those markets and seek diversification in commodity markets, farmland (if possible) and crypto currencies.

We’ve already seen the powerful inflation-hedging characteristics of precious metals through 2024 and 2025, but as the currency’s purchasing power declines, prices of all commodities tend to rise including energy and agricultural commodities like grains and soft commodities (sugar, cotton, coffee, cocoa, frozen orange juice, etc.). These markets can be volatile and they don’t pay dividends, but in conditions of crisis they could actually reduce your portfolio’s total risk and give it an important degree of resilience.

**OPERATIONAL NOTE: I-System data integrity after holidays**

I feel like I have to post these few paragraphs after each holiday. Holidays are special for I-System Trend Following and it’s not just because (some) markets are closed. TrendCompass reports are based on data published by exchange clearinghouses at various futures exchanges. At times the data contain errors, especially after market closure for holidays. Since there are over 4000 securities in our database, we see these corrections every day, even though any individual market is affected only seldom.

But as errors are identified, the clearing houses issue subsequent corrections. The result of this, unfortunately, is that after price corrections, some trades/positions may change retroactively (suggested position changes without the corresponding trading signal). For those of us who work in this sausage factory, this is accepted as a normal part of the trading environment.

When this happens, if you trade the affected market, the appropriate procedure is to always adjust your position to the most recent recommendation. Ultimately the effect of these corrections will tend to be random since with systematic trend following we don’t play for short-term fluctuations but for large-scale price events. Our returns are only marginally impacted by short-term events, since our targets are the large-scale price events that span weeks, months and years.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

