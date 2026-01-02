Yes, I know: surprises are always unexpected - it’s what makes them surprises. But some highly consequential developments come as surprises so regularly that we should take note of this and consider the possibility that another unexpected surprise might be around the corner.

One of the most consequential possible surprises would be high inflation, since it is the greatest destroyer of investor wealth. Since 1960, over two thirds of the world’s market economies have had inflation of more than 25% per annum. On average, during such episodes, investors lost 53% of their wealth in real terms. In some cases, their losses were close to total. Of course, when we speak of “investors,” we’re talking about nearly everyone in the workforce: all who have pension plans that they’ll have to rely on after retirement.

Suddenly and out of nowhere

High inflation is baked into the monetary systems of all advanced economies as an inevitable outcome of the gathering financial imbalances. In that sense, inflation is a certainty. However, we can’t predict the moment when it takes off and spins out of monetary authorities’ control. Empirical research suggests that significant changes in inflation almost always come as a surprise. Here are a few historical episodes that we should keep in mind:

During World War I, an early version of what we would call the CPI-U, the consumer price index for urban areas, went from 1% for 1915 to 7% in 1916 to 17% in 1917. How did that happen? The Treasury spent massively on the war, and paid with money conjured out of thin air.

In 1945, all seemed well: inflation was 2%, at least officially. Within two years that level hit 14%.

Things seemed normal in 1972 as well, before inflation jumped to 11% in 1974 and stayed high for the rest of the decade.

Past a certain threshold, inflation tends to accelerate. So far as Western market-oriented economies are concerned, the acceleration of inflation hit the most epic proportions in Germany’s Weimar Republic in 1922. Weimar inflation also took everyone by surprise: it seemed to erupt suddenly and out of nowhere. In fact, just before its onset, many financial analysts thought the Weimar monetary authorities weren’t producing enough liquidity and that the real risk was that of deflation.

On Christmas eve in 1921, The New York Times ran a headline that read, “TIGHT MONEY IN GERMAN MARKETS; Abnormally Rapid Currency Deflation at Year-End Causes Surprise.” The money seemed tight, and German people couldn’t have known that their money was about to turn into toilet paper: within months, hyperinflation exploded. It moved so fast that consumer prices were changing on an hourly basis.

We should expect surprises

Empirical research published a few years ago by Alliance Bernstein indicated that significant changes in inflation almost always come as a surprise. The report’s authors may have been describing present circumstances in enumerating the warning signs of inflation:

“Elevated money and credit growth is a warning sign. Another warning sign occurs when the level of aggregate demand begins to bump up against supply constraints. And a third is a rise in wages. None of these factors alone causes inflation, but in combination they are extremely likely to signal inflationary risk.” [supply constraints could happen as a consequence of deflation and other kinds of disruptions to production].

Today we have a number of major Western economies gearing up for massive “defense” spending programs while at the same time they’re actively sabotaging global trade by attacking their adversaries’ ships or seizing their cargoes in international waters. They are also waging a covert, undeclared war on farming which is gradually reducing the availability of food, not only in the supermarkets but also in farmer’s markets (in European markets, at least, this is becoming obvious).

For the moment, things seem normal, but the question is: for how long? That’s the part that will inevitably come as a surprise to most of us. Nonetheless, we can start to mitigate the impact of this surprise by hedging our purchasing power against the effects of inflation. Perhaps even acquiring a reserve of nutritious, non perishable foods would be good advice at this point.

All this could sound a bit gloomy for the first TrendCompass report for this year, but it need not be: when we put on our seat belts, it’s not because we expect to have an accident. Simply, it’s a precaution.

