Last Friday and Saturday I had the honor of joining the Deutsche Goldmesse conference in Frankfurt as a keynote speaker. The conference was very well attended by many investors and mining companies and the atmosphere was quite vibrant thanks to the strong bull market in gold. It’s one of those moments when everyone feels high on optimism. It’s also when more experienced investors begin to worry that a big shakeout could be around the corner. This is why I decided to focus my remarks on the issue of price even though I was a bit worried that my remarks would rain on the exuberant parade.

I shared a condensed version of my presentation in Friday’s TrendCompass. I was pleasantly surprised that the presentation was very well received; quite a few among the investors present at the conference expressed a similarly cautious sentiment with regards to the current bull market. In fact, Rick Rule, who gave the last speech at the event, was borderline harsh with the gathering and warned the attendees in advance that they might hate what he was about to tell them.

Their cash, your dreams

Seeing that most of the mining companies attending were junior mining and exploring firms, he said that if the 3,000 or so companies in this sectors were combined into a single firm, that in a typical year, this firm would be losing about $2 billion. In periods when optimism ran high, their losses could mount to $10 billion. Mr. Rule then asked: how much would you pay to own shares in this company? Furthermore, many of the juniors don’t have any gold - they are merely pursuing the potential that they might strike gold.

How does the bull market in gold benefit a company that doesn’t have any gold? Clearly, these are some of the questions that every investor should consider before buying into promises of great potential in owning deeply undervalued shares of Amalgamated Aardwark or Consolidated Orangutan as Mr. Rule called the typical junior miner. In a different event, many years ago, an experienced manager explained what happens when you invest in such firms: your cash and their dreams becomes their cash, your dreams, usually with poor outcomes.

Rule’s words of advice

Of course, that’s not to say that all such companies fail: some succeed and in those cases the payoffs can be very substantial. The key, as Mr. Rule underscored, are people. Investors should generally disregard the promotor’s pitch (almost invariably, they’re irresistibly compelling and I heard quite a few in Frankfurt) and focus on the company’s management: their experience and track record of running successful businesses. Rule said that in his investing career, many times it was the same managers running different firms that have made all the difference.

Another piece of advice was for investors to invest in fewer companies - as a rule of thumb, the number of companies you invest in should correspond to the number of hours you can spend doing your homework each month. If you can dedicate ten hours a month researching these firms, you should invest in no more than ten different companies.

Finally, bigger companies are in a much better position to take advantage of favorable market events than small ones: they can allocate capital more efficiently and can benefit from the economies of scale in their operations. The size Rule was referring to was the size of the concessions/mining deposits they control. If a company only has a small concession, their maneuvering space could be very narrow, making it difficult for them to develop a successful operation.

Gold price to triple?

With regards to the gold miners’ presentations, one can only hear so much irresistibly compelling pitches before the yawn factor kicks in. But the fact remains that gold (and silver) is in a bull market, trading close to its all-time highs and it could continue to soar much higher. In an interview with the conference’s organizers, Rick Rule stated that he believed gold would still triple from the current prices.

His logic isn’t difficult to grasp: during the inflationary 1970s, the US dollar’s purchasing power declined by 75%. A similar decline during the current inflation would lead to gold price reaching $12,000/tr.oz.

Inflation and purchasing power

While inflation, according to the flawed CPI metric is only 2.9% at present, Rick Rule said that if he measures inflation based on what his household spends, the real inflation is about 8% and added an interesting observation that gives much to ponder. Having saved in gold for some 25 years now, Rule said that,

“When I look at the part of my ledger that’s constructed in gold, I’m struck at how cheap things are: energy’s cheap, food is cheap, housing is cheap. When I use as my denominator the U.S. dollar, things are expensive.”

He added that if you look at the S&P 500, and your denominator is gold, instead of US dollars, the S&P 500 has been in a bear market for 25 years! The bull market is only in US dollars suggesting that what we’re looking at is basically the results of an unprecedented quantitative easing program that’s inflated asset prices and eroded the currency’s purchasing power.

QE, inflation and the endgame

In this sense, Rule’s observation dovetails the effect I’d written about periodically since 2019 - one of those discoveries that are so obvious, it took me my whole career in the markets to work it out. The article’s title is “The one force moving stocks and what it tells us about the future.”

In a nutshell, stock prices respond to central bank action: if they inflate the monetary base, stock markets rise; if they tighten, or inflate too little, stock markets fall. The following table shows the relationship going back to the 1950s:

My conclusion was that, “This may have sealed the endgame: an accelerating bull run accompanied by hyperinflation after which comes an epic crash. I pray that I’m wrong.”

Of course, predicting when the bubble might peak and that epic crash begins is not possible to predict. Erring on the side of caution (shorting stocks too soon) could be extremely risky. Recall, in just the last five months of the dotcom bubble in 1999/2000, the Nasdaq 100 index gained 110%, and that was off levels that were already vertiginous. Then Fed chairman Alan Greenspan was warning investors against their irrational exuberance already in December 1996. Over the next four years, Nasdaq soared more than 200%.

Markets move in trends

It’s events such as these - plus all the research and analyses that go into trying to predict the unpredictable that makes trend following all the more appealing. The information space is extremely challenging, uncertainty is rife, volatility often stomach-churning. The ability to navigate through these storms profitably and with a peace of mind could be invaluable. Even for the investors who do do their homework with rigor, the decision support afforded by trend following algorithms should always be considered as a reality check (if one’s assumptions and convictions are off), and the source of second opinion.

