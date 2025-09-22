Last Tuesday, 16 September, Donald Trump proudly announced that US forces destroyed the third boat in the international waters near Venezuela, claiming that they were loaded with US-bound drugs and commandeered by "narco-terrorists." There’s a number of problems with this. To begin with, these extrajudicial killings almost certainly breach international law. Trump is not the first U.S. President to be droning some folks, but his actions smack of the continuity of exceptionalist policies of his predecessors, which is contrary to the leanings of the American public.

Second, Venezuela should certainly not be Trump’s top priority in combating drug trafficking. If that were the real issue, his priorities - in this order - should be the money-laundering financial institutions, Ecuador, Mexico and Canada. Third, using the American military in drug enforcement operations could be unconstitutional and cause damage and demoralization in the military ranks. According to The Intercept, "The lethal strike on a boat in the Caribbean on Tuesday was a criminal attack on civilians, according to a high-ranking Pentagon official who spoke to the Intercept on the condition of anonymity. The Trump administration paved the way for the attack, he said, by firing the top legal authorities of the Army and the Air Force earlier this year.“

The U.S. designated Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang as a foreign terrorist organization, but this does not give the administration authority for the military to use deadly force. Todd Huntley, who was an active-duty judge advocate for more than 23 years serving as a legal advisor to Special Operations forces engaged in counterterrorism missions around the world said that, “Under international law, there’s no way this even gets close to being a legitimate use of force.”

Last but not least, military action is creating the risk of military escalation in the region and an outbreak of a new war that doesn’t need to happen. While the drug trafficking dimension isn’t irrelevant, it’s almost certainly targeting the wrong “enemy.” But Trump’s policy probably has more to do with the fact that Venezuela officially has the world's largest oil reserves.

Could it be about the oil?

In 2019, during Trump’s first term, the US already tried to orchestrate a regime change in Venezuela. On 23 January 2019 Juan Guaidó proclaimed himself president of Venezuela and Trump tweeted his recognition of Guaidó on the same day. A week later, on 29 January, his National Security Advisor and a “very dumb person” John Bolton told Fox News in an interview that "It will make a big difference to the US economically if we could have American oil companies really invest in and produce the oil capabilities in Venezuela."

At that time, nobody was talking about the drug trade. Today, perhaps they believe accusing Maduro of drug dealing could gain public support more readily than if they talked about taking Venezuela's oil. It would probably also be a more legitimate rallying cry for Venezuela's opposition so that they might rise up and overthrow the drug smuggling dictator whom they themselves often accused of drug trafficking. Then Volodymyr Zelensky Juan Guaidó could assume his rightful presidency at the Miraflores palace in Caracas and roll out the red carpet for Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan and all their oil trafficking clients.

What of the gangs and the loonies?

In addition to accusing the Maduro regime of trafficking drugs, Trump has accused them of sending gang members, violent criminals and mental patients into the United States. That angle may bear some relevance to current tensions between Caracas and Washington. After the failed coup of 2019 and the recognition of Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful president, there have been no diplomatic contacts between the two nations. But then in 2022, after the war in Ukraine erupted, the Blinken administration reestablished U.S. relations with Venezuela, presumably to free up alternative supplies of oil at the time when the Blinken regime was urging Europe to block Russian oil imports as a means of inflicting maximum punishment on Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

In March 2022, the White House first sent a delegation to Caracas where they apparently had a "cordial" dialogue with Maduro officials. Nicolas Maduro stated that, "We have agreed to work on an agenda going forward, issues of interest. … It seemed to me very important to be able, face to face, discuss issues of maximum interest to Venezuela and the world.” Who knows, given that uncontrolled migrations of military age males into the US took massive proportions under Biden, it’s plausible that the “issues of interest” included Venezuela getting rid of their loons and criminals and the US taking them in.

But will there be war?

As things stand, it is unlikely that the crisis will escalate to a war. Trump dispatched a small fleet with some 4,500 troops. Around half of that number are crew members, leaving a bit more than 2,000 troops for an "attack" on Venezuela. That's a tiny fraction of a force that would be needed: Caracas is at a 1,000 meter (3,000 ft) altitude, protected behind the steep Avila mountain covered in tropical vegetation.

The same military force that struggled against the Taliban in Afghanistan and Ansarullah in Yemen could never capture Caracas against Venezuela’s heavily armed Fuerzas Armadas which also have meaningful support from Russia and China. The prospect of an embarrassing defeat would be a strong deterrent to Trump who doesn't enjoy losing at anything. Not to mention that any real hostilities would push the oil price much higher than it is today, potentially harming the US economy and accelerating inflation.

My guess would be that at best, Trump is hoping to whip up the regime-change fervor among Venezuelan opposition leaders. At worst, he’s simply bluffing or distracting the public’s attention away from other issues.

To learn more about TrendCompass reports please check our main TrendCompass web page. We encourage you to also have a read through our TrendCompass User Manual page. For U.S. investors: an investable, fully managed portfolio based on I-System TrendFollowing is available from our partner advisory (more about it here).

Today’s trading signals

With Friday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: