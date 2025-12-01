Correction of last Friday’s report: in referring to OpenAI’s business model, I wrote that once fully deployed, “the cost will add up to $620 per year in data-center costs.” I left out the word “billion,” which obviously makes a bit of difference. I hope that my unintentional misrepresentation of OpenAI’s costs didn’t encourage anyone to invest in AI-related stocks.

The strike on Venezuela seems imminent

Today, after a relatively calm weekend, the world is bracing for the seemingly imminent US attack on Venezuela, one of those gambits that I’m inclined to see as far too dumb to go ahead, and I hope I’m not wrong about that.

If Trump gives the go-ahead for this attack, far too many things could go wrong for the U.S. Her military wasn’t able to subdue the Taliban after 20 years of trying. They weren’t able to subdue the Ansarullah in Yemen after 10 years of trying. They’re holding onto Iraq by the skin of their teeth and adding Venezuela to the series of excellent imperial adventures just doesn’t make any sense.

Even if everything went right, Trump takes out Nicolas Maduro clean, and then stages a “Mission Accomplished” photo op on the deck of USS Gerald R. Ford, that’s not what the American people voted him into office for. Venezuela didn’t stage a large-scale false-flag attack on the U.S. to justify an act of righteous vengeance. Nobody in the U.S. is demanding such deadly justice against the Maduro regime. On the contrary, the majority of Americans oppose the intervention: according to the most recent poll, by CBS News/YouGov conducted on 19-21 November, 70% of respondents opposed the attack on Venezuela; only 30% supported it.

But if the mission fails, this could be the most spectacular own goal like nobody’s ever seen before, and just in good time for the all-important midterm elections. With an already hostile press jumping on every opportunity to beat up on him, Trump could do himself a massive disfavor if American servicemen start returning from the Caribbean in flag-draped coffins or body bags. And if the Venezuelans manage to sink one of the American ships, this would be catastrophic.

Will the dumb groupthink prevail?

The asymmetry between the up-side potential and the down-side risk in this equation should stick this project into the, “dumb ideas - do not pursue!” folder. Unfortunately, according to a Washington DC insider I spoke with over the weekend, the groupthink there is so deep in their own reality they may easily believe that Venezuela is the big, juicy, low-hanging fruit that will fall into their lap if they just kick the tree a little bit. I just wrote about the groupthink problem in last Thursday’s TrendCompass.

Up until very recently, for example, the Washington political class were apparently living with an unshakable conviction that Ukraine was winning the war against Russia, that Russia is at a breaking point, that she lost over a million soldiers and that her economy is on the verge of collapse. This groupthink was what caused Trump to think he could stop the war in 48 hours and persuade the Russians to accept an unconditional cease-fire since they were desperate to get the Ukrainians to stop beating up on them.

Will Trump turn Venezuela into Congo?

Apparently, there’s no dissuading anyone in Washington from their convictions. If so, the groupthink could induce Trump to take the dumb option in Venezuela and begin urinating against the wind. One thing that’s 100% certain, even if everything goes smoothly, is this: a substantial percentage of the Venezuelan people believe that the ultimate incentive for U.S. attack, if it happens, is the Venezuelan oil reserves. Many will be inclined to resist the recolonization of their country and the looting of their national wealth.

Furthermore, the regime in Caracas has made extensive preparations to defend against this attack. Part of those preparations included creating a massive citizen army that’s ready and willing to fight any foreign invader and their quisling Praetorian guards. Even if the American attack proves irresistible, it is certain that whatever new regime is put in power won’t enjoy one day of peace: an insurgency will form rapidly and clashes between insurgents and the Empire’s storm troopers will probably tear Venezuela apart for years to come.

As we might have learned from history, these kinds of conflicts can be extremely bloody and cause millions of victims. Venezuela could become a replay of Congo, Vietnam, Afghanistan or Libya. In fact, if Trump pulls the trigger, this will be the most probable outcome of the conflict, to say nothing about the disruptions to global oil trade that could send the barrel into triple digits again.

Given that all we’re being told about this situation are tweets, talking points and politically acceptable explanations (drugs, socialism, Maduro bad…) it is hard to judge how the story might end: we’ll only know with time. But having lived in Venezuela during the early 1990s, I’ve acquired an affection for that country and its people. I hope wholeheartedly that it won’t be turned into a Congo or Libya.

TrendCompass and data integrity

Holidays, like Thanksgiving, are the time for us to repost our data integrity notice. The reason is the publication of price data is interrupted for one day and then the distribution is resumed the next day. For some reason, this invariably comes with an increased error rate in the data.

TrendCompass reports are based on the price quotations published by exchange clearinghouses at various futures exchanges. We have strictly no control over this process. The data comes with errors and the clearinghouses regularly publish corrections of such errors. Since there are over 4000 instruments in our database, we see these corrections every day but any individual market may be affected only from time to time.

This is every day when we download price updates. After holidays however, there’s often extra garbage in the data.

The result of the corrections, unfortunately, is that some trades/positions may change retroactively. This process is normal and for those of us who work in the sausage factory, it’s accepted as part of the trading environment. The procedure - if you trade the affected market - is to always adjust your position to the most recent recommendation.

Fortunately the effect of these corrections tends to be random: in some cases they’ll work out in our favor, in other cases they’ll come with a loss. This is accepted because with systematic trend following we don’t play for short-term fluctuations that may happen in either direction from one day to the next, but for large-scale price events that span months and years.

Today’s trading signals

With Friday’s closing prices we have the following changes for the Key Markets portfolio: